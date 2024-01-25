Explore vivid visual experience with best QLED TVs in India: Top 9 picks

In the realm of home entertainment, the quest for the best QLED TV is a pursuit of superior visual brilliance and immersive viewing. We've sifted through the options to bring you the top 10 contenders that promise a blend of cutting-edge technology, stunning visuals, and exceptional features. From TCL's vibrant displays to Samsung's frameless designs, this guide is your roadmap to finding the best QLED TV that aligns with your preferences and budget.

1. TCL 50T6G

TCL 50T6G is a 50-inch Ultra HD Google Smart TV, offering vibrant colors and clarity. Its Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support ensure a cinematic experience.

Specifications of TCL 50T6G:

4K UHD Resolution

Dolby Atmos Sound

Google Assistant

Quantum Dot Technology

Auto Game Mode

Pros Cons Stunning visuals, voice control Limited app store. immersive sound.

2. TOSHIBA 55M550MP

TOSHIBA 55M550MP boasts a 55-inch display with Google Assistant. Full Array Dimming enhances contrast, while Dolby Vision delivers lifelike colors.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 55M550MP:

4K UHD Resolution

Dolby Vision HDR

Full Array Dimming

DTS Virtual:X

Voice Remote

Pros Cons Rich colors, voice remote Slightly bulky design. immersive audio.

3. Acer AR55GR2851VQD

Acer AR55GR2851VQD is a 55-inch Ultra HD Google Smart TV known for its frameless design. With a 120Hz refresh rate, it offers smooth visuals for gaming.

Specifications of Acer AR55GR2851VQD:

4K UHD Resolution

Frameless Design

120Hz Refresh Rate

DTS-HD Audio

Bluetooth Connectivity

Pros Cons Sleek design Limited app support. high refresh rate immersive audio.

4. VW VW43QUW1

VW VW43QUW1 is a 43-inch Frameless Ultra HD TV with Google Assistant. It boasts a 120% sRGB color gamut for vibrant visuals.

Specifications of VW VW43QUW1:

4K UHD Resolution

Frameless Design

120% sRGB Color Gamut

HDR Support

Multiple HDMI Ports

Pros Cons Frameless design Audio could be improved. wide color gamut multiple HDMI ports.

5. OnePlus Q2 Pro

OnePlus Q2 Pro is a 65-inch QLED TV with an impressive 120Hz Fluid Display. It features Dolby Vision and immersive sound.

Specifications of OnePlus Q2 Pro:

4K QLED Display

120Hz Fluid Display

Dolby Vision and Atmos

Android TV

OnePlus Connect

Pros Cons Fluid display Pricey option. vibrant colors sleek design.

6. Samsung QA75LS03BAKXXL

Samsung QA75LS03BAKXXL is a 75-inch Frame Smart TV with QLED technology. Its Ambient Mode seamlessly blends the TV with the surroundings.

Specifications of Samsung QA75LS03BAKXXL:

4K QLED Display

Ambient Mode

Quantum Processor 4K

Object Tracking Sound

One Connect Box

Pros Cons Ambient mode High price point. powerful processor immersive sound.

7. Hisense 50E7K

Hisense 50E7K is a 50-inch TV with 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision. Its Full Array Local Dimming enhances contrast for lifelike visuals.

Specifications of Hisense 50E7K:

4K UHD Resolution

Dolby Vision HDR

Full Array Local Dimming

DTS Virtual:X

Bluetooth Audio

Pros Cons Rich colors Limited app selection. local dimming wireless audio.

8. Kodak 55MT5022

Kodak 55MT5022 is a 55-inch Matrix Google Smart TV with Ultra HD resolution. It offers vivid colors and smart connectivity.

Specifications of Kodak 55MT5022:

4K UHD Resolution

Matrix Display Technology

Google Assistant

Dolby Digital Plus

Multiple HDMI and USB Ports

Pros Cons Matrix display Audio could be improved. voice control versatile connectivity.

9. Blaupunkt 50QD7010

Blaupunkt 50QD7010 is a 50-inch Quantum Dot Google Smart TV, offering vibrant colors and sharp details. It comes with built-in Google Assistant.

Specifications of Blaupunkt 50QD7010:

Quantum Dot Technology

Google Assistant

4K Ultra HD Resolution

Dolby Digital Plus

Multiple HDMI and USB Ports

Pros Cons Quantum Dot technology Average sound quality. voice control versatile connectivity.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 TCL 50T6G 4K UHD Slim Dolby Atmos TOSHIBA 55M550MP 4K UHD Full Array Dimming DTS Virtual:X Acer AR55GR2851VQD 4K UHD Frameless DTS-HD Audio VW VW43QUW1 4K UHD Frameless 120% sRGB Color Gamut OnePlus Q2 Pro 4K QLED Fluid Display Dolby Atmos Samsung QA75LS03BAKXXL 4K QLED Frame Smart Object Tracking Sound Hisense 50E7K 4K UHD Full Array Local Dimming DTS Virtual:X Kodak 55MT5022 4K UHD Matrix Display Dolby Digital Plus Blaupunkt 50QD7010 Quantum Dot 4K UHD Quantum Dot Dolby Digital Plus

Best value for money

For those seeking the best value for money, the Acer AR55GR2851VQD stands out. With its frameless design, 120Hz refresh rate, and Google Assistant support, it offers a perfect balance of features without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The OnePlus Q2 Pro emerges as the best overall product, blending a 65-inch QLED display, 120Hz Fluid Display, Dolby Vision, and Atmos support. Its sleek design and immersive features make it a top choice for those seeking a premium viewing experience.

How to find the perfect product?

To find the perfect QLED TV from our list, consider your preferences for display size, design, and audio features. Assess the pros and cons of each product, focusing on what matters most to you. Whether it's a sleek frameless design or vibrant Quantum Dot technology, prioritize the features that align with your entertainment needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for QLED TVs?

Ans : QLED TVs in India generally range from ₹30,000 to ₹2,00,000, depending on the brand, size, and features.

Question : Are QLED TVs suitable for gaming?

Ans : Yes, many QLED TVs, such as the Acer AR55GR2851VQD and OnePlus Q2 Pro, come with features like Auto Game Mode, making them ideal for gaming enthusiasts.

Question : Do all QLED TVs support voice control?

Ans : Most QLED TVs on our list, including TCL 50T6G and Blaupunkt 50QD7010, come equipped with voice control features, enhancing user convenience.

Question : Can I wall-mount these QLED TVs?

Ans : Yes, all the QLED TVs listed here, such as the Samsung QA75LS03BAKXXL and Onida 50UIR, are wall-mountable, providing flexibility in placement.

Question : Are there any upcoming models expected in the market soon?

Ans : While specific release dates may vary, major brands like Samsung and OnePlus regularly introduce new QLED TV models. Keep an eye on official announcements for the latest releases.

