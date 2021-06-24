With the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns forcing people to stay indoors, it was inevitable that sources of entertainment acquired disproportionate importance. However, gone are the days when any old TV would do. What the public is eyeing, is an immersive experience. Looking to occupy this space is OnePlus TV U1S, which was recently launched at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event with promises of a premium TV experience at a competitive price.

So, what is it exactly that the buyer will get? As far as specifications go, the OnePlus TV U1S features a 4K LED panel with a UHD resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. The TV comes with a pair of stereo speakers with 30W of amplification along with Dynaudio tuning. As far as features go, on offer are voice control, connectivity via wearables, turning smartphones into remotes and more.

OnePlus TV U1S delivers seamless IOT connectivity with its own voice command feature called Speak Now and it allows users to exercise hands-free voice control rather than be dependent on the traditional remote. For this, OnePlus has baked in its own voice command feature called Speak Now. Yes, for those who want it, both Google Assistant and Alexa are supported too.

To personalise the experience users can connect to the OnePlus TV U1S through their wearables, including OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z. The OnePlus Watch can also be used to control the TV settings by turning it on and off, scrolling through content and more.

And for those people who have a habit of dozing off before their TV, there is the Smart Sleep Control feature that turns it off automatically as determined by the OnePlus watch.

Smartphones follow wherever their owners go. Leveraging this fact, OnePlus provides users a feature whereby they can turn mobile phones into a remote. And if a call comes through, the volume on the TV automatically reduces and returns to normal when it ends. Users can also type or speak directly into their phone to control the television.

The OnePlus TV U1S allows two smartphone device screens to be cast simultaneously and this can come in useful during multiplayer gaming sessions or in case a meeting requires multiple screen references.

The OnePlus TV U1S is powered by the Android TV 10 platform, which has multiple features including Data Saver Plus, Kids Mode, Gaming Mode and Shared Album.

The new smart TVs are available in various sizes starting from 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, which are priced at Rs. 39,999, Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 62,999 respectively, with the OnePlus TV Camera costing Rs. 2,499.

OnePlus Community Sale starts on June 24th and among the offers are up to 9 months no-cost EMI on the TV upon purchase through HDFC Bank credit cards and debit cards. The offer is on until the end of June 2021 and applies to orders made on OnePlus.in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in and select offline stores.

