Facing heating issues on your iPhone after installing iOS 16.4.1? Here's what to do

Apple rolled out iOS 16.4.1 software update for iPhone users earlier this month. The update comes with a fix for a couple of actively exploited vulnerabilities along with issues affecting Siri and others. However, many iPhone users have reported about their handset crashing and overheating after downloading the update.
According to a ZDNet report, the issue mostly affects the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, although reports from other iPhone users have also emerged. Also, iPhone owners who charge their devices wirelessly are affected by the problem.
The company may fix the issue with the next update. But till then, here are some measures that users can take to avoid overheating of their iPhones:
As mentioned above, iOS 16.4.1 comes with a fix for a critical iPhone vulnerability. A IOSurfaceAccelerator vulnerability existed in iPhones that allowed an app to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Similarly, the WebKit vulnerability could result in crafted web content that may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple said that threat actors are taking advantage of these security holes to harm the Safari browser on iPhone,
The iOS 16.4.1 includes Apple iPhone 8 and later models. While the devices compatible with iPadOS 16.4.1 include iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later models.
