 Fast track your summer preps with 7 best Daikin ACs for comfort | Mint
Fast track your summer preps with 7 best Daikin ACs for comfort

 Boudhaditya Sanyal

Daikin is one of the most trusted AC brands in the world, and one can rely on it for comfort and cooling. Start your summer preparations early by investing in a Daikin AC. Check our top selection of split ACs across capacity and choose on today.

Daikin ACs come with the trust excellent performance and customer satisfaction.
Daikin ACs come with the trust excellent performance and customer satisfaction.

As summer approaches, it is best to prepare your home for the inevitable heatwave. Among the myriad of cooling solutions available, Daikin air conditioners stand out for their efficiency, innovation, and reliability. This article explores the seven top Daikin AC models that promise to transform your living space into a haven of cool and comfort during the hotter months. Daikin is known for its new-age technology and energy-efficient designs. The brand offers a range of air conditioners that cater to diverse needs and preferences. From models designed for compact spaces to those suited for large rooms, every Daikin AC unit is a testament to superior cooling performance. Additionally, features like smart controls, air purification systems, and whisper-quiet operation make these air conditioners not just tools for cooling but enhancements to your overall quality of life at home. As we check out specifics of each model, consider factors such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and additional features that make each unit stand out in its own right. Gear up for the summer with a Daikin air conditioner that not only meets your cooling needs but also aligns with your commitment to sustainability and comfort.

1. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model)

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC combines energy efficiency with advanced cooling technology. Its patented inverter Swing compressor and Dew clean technology ensure healthy air by effectively removing PM 2.5 particles. Ideal for small-sized rooms, this model boasts a triple display and Coanda airflow for uniform cooling. The copper condenser coil enhances cooling performance while requiring minimal maintenance, making it a smart choice for those seeking comfort and efficiency.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model)

Capacity:1.5 Ton

Star Rating: 3 Star for energy efficiency

PM 2.5 Filter & Dew Clean Technology

Triple Display & Coanda Airflow

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Copper Condenser Coil

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Energy-efficient operationMay be pricey for some
Advanced air purification 

2. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (2022 Model)

 

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC stands out for its superior energy efficiency and high ISEER rating. Equipped with a PM 2.5 filter and Dew clean technology, it offers not just cooling, but also ensures the air you breathe is clean. The triple display feature provides easy monitoring of power consumption and temperature settings. With its high cooling capacity at extreme temperatures and a copper condenser coil for longevity, this AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms, offering both performance and comfort.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (2022 Model)

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Star Rating: 5 Star, best in class efficiency

Cooling Capacity @ 43-degree Celsius: 100%

PM 2.5 Filter & Dew Clean Technology

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Copper Condenser Coil

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Best in class energy efficiencyHigher initial investment
Triple display for convenience 

Also read: 10 best window ACs to tackle summer heat efficiently

3. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (2022 Model)

 

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC is a compact, efficient cooling solution for smaller rooms. It features a non-inverter compressor with power chill operation for quick cooling and a PM 2.5 filter to ensure the air is clean. Despite its smaller size, it provides effective cooling at high ambient temperatures and operates quietly, making it ideal for bedrooms. The Coanda airflow feature ensures uniform cooling across the room, offering a balanced and comfortable environment.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (2022 Model)

Capacity: 0.8 Ton

Star Rating: 3 Star for energy efficiency

Power Chill Operation & Coanda Airflow

PM 2.5 Filter for air purification

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 1 Year on Condenser, 5 Years on Compressor

Copper Condenser Coil

 

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Compact design for small roomsFixed speed compressor
Quick cooling with Power Chill 

4. Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (2023 Model)

 

The Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a perfect blend of technology and efficiency for smaller spaces. It features a patented inverter Swing compressor and Dew clean technology, ensuring optimal energy usage and air purity. The compact design is ideal for up to 100 sq.ft rooms, providing significant energy savings without compromising on cooling performance. The copper condenser coil enhances durability and requires low maintenance, making it a smart choice for those seeking a high-performance air conditioning solution.

Specifications of Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (2023 Model)

Capacity: 1 Ton

Star Rating: 3 Star for energy efficiency

Inverter Swing Compressor & Dew Clean Technology

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Copper Condenser Coil

 

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Suitable for small sized roomsLimited to very small spaces
Energy-saving inverter technology 

5. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter)

 

This Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC excels in delivering efficient cooling while ensuring the air remains healthy with its PM 2.5 filter. It's a great fit for medium-sized rooms, balancing energy efficiency with powerful cooling capability. The rotary compressor enhances its energy efficiency, making it an eco-friendly choice. Its copper condenser coil ensures better cooling and minimal maintenance, embodying reliability and comfort in one unit.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter)

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Star Rating: 3 Star

PM 2.5 Filter for cleaner air

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Copper Condenser Coil

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Efficient cooling for medium-sized roomsMay not be the most energy-efficient model
PM 2.5 filter for air purification 

Also read: Best air conditioners in India: 10 top-rated AC brands and prices

6. Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Anti Bacterial Filter)

 

The Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for larger rooms, offering a unique blend of energy efficiency and powerful cooling. It features an inverter Swing compressor and an antibacterial filter, ensuring both energy savings and cleaner air. The copper condenser coil with anti-corrosion treatment promises enhanced cooling, low maintenance, and high durability. This model is ideal for those prioritizing health, comfort, and efficiency in their cooling solutions.

Specifications of Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Anti Bacterial Filter)

Capacity: 1.8 Ton

Star Rating: 3 Star

Anti Bacterial Filter & Copper Condenser Coil with Anti Corrosion Treatment

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Ideal for large sized roomsRelative lower energy efficiency
Anti-bacterial filter for cleaner air 

7. Daikin 1.8 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The pinnacle of Daikin's AC offerings, this 1.8 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC marries unparalleled energy efficiency with top-notch cooling technology. Suited for large rooms, its high ISEER(5.2) rating and Dew clean technology ensure a blend of comfort and air purity. The triple display feature enhances user convenience by providing essential information, including power consumption and temperature. With its robust cooling capacity, even at extreme temperatures, and a copper condenser coil for longevity, this AC stands as a testament to luxury and sustainability.

Specifications of Daikin 1.8 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity:1.8 Ton

Star Rating: 5 Star, highest efficiency

High ISEER(5.2) & Dew Clean Technology

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Copper Condenser Coil

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Best in class energy efficiencyHigh initial cost
Advanced air purification technology 

Best 3 features for you

 

Product NameEnergy EfficiencyCooling TechnologyAdditional Feature
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (2023 Model)3 Star InverterDew Clean Technology, Coanda AirflowPM 2.5 Filter
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (2022 Model)5 Star Inverter, ISEER(5.2)Dew Clean TechnologyTriple Display, PM 2.5 Filter
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (2022 Model)3 StarPower Chill Operation, Coanda AirflowPM 2.5 Filter
Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (2023 Model)3 Star InverterDew Clean TechnologyPM 2.5 Filter
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3 Star InverterRotary CompressorPM 2.5 Filter
Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3 Star InverterAnti Bacterial Filter, Variable Speed InverterCopper Condenser Coil with Anti Corrosion
Daikin 1.8 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC5 Star Inverter, ISEER(5.2)Dew Clean TechnologyTriple Display, PM 2.5 Filter

Best value for money

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (2023 Model) offers a perfect balance of price, energy efficiency, and advanced features like the Dew Clean Technology and Coanda Airflow. Its 3-star inverter rating ensures energy savings, making it an ideal choice for users looking for a combination of modern features and affordability.

Best overall product

The Daikin 1.8 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall product. With its 5-star inverter rating and high ISEER(5.2), it represents the pinnacle of energy efficiency. Combined with Dew Clean Technology and a PM 2.5 filter, it offers unmatched air quality and cooling performance, making it the top choice for large rooms.

How to find the best Daikin Split AC?

To find the best Daikin split AC, start by assessing your room size to determine the appropriate tonnage needed. Look for models with higher ISEER ratings for better energy efficiency. Consider the air quality features such as PM 2.5 filters or Dew Clean Technology, especially if you live in a polluted area. Review the warranty terms for the product, PCB, and compressor, as they indicate the manufacturer's confidence in their product. Lastly, read customer reviews and seek recommendations from current users to gauge real-world performance and satisfaction. Comparing these factors will help you choose the best Daikin split AC for your needs.

 

FAQs

Question : What does the star rating on an AC indicate?

Ans : The star rating on an AC indicates its energy efficiency. Higher star ratings mean better energy efficiency, leading to lower electricity bills.

Question : What is the significance of the PM 2.5 filter in Daikin ACs?

Ans : The PM 2.5 filter helps remove particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers from the air, ensuring cleaner and healthier air quality indoors.

Question : How does inverter technology benefit Daikin ACs?

Ans : Inverter technology allows Daikin ACs to adjust the compressor speed dynamically, reducing energy consumption and maintaining a more consistent temperature.

Question : What is Coanda Airflow?

Ans : Coanda Airflow is a feature in some Daikin ACs that optimizes air distribution to ensure uniform cooling across the room, enhancing comfort.

Question : Can I install a Daikin AC myself?

Ans : While some basic setup might seem straightforward, it's recommended to have your Daikin AC installed by a professional to ensure optimal performance and to maintain the warranty.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Published: 15 Feb 2024, 06:56 PM IST
