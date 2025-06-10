Father's Day 2025 gift ideas: Smartwatch, Bluetooth speaker and more

Father's Day is just around the corner. Celebrated on the third Sunday of June, this year it falls on June 15, 2025. If you are planning to surprise your dad with a thoughtful tech gift or gadget, look no further, we have compiled a list of the best options to make his day extra special.

Advertisement

Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar - Tactical Edition watch The Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar - Tactical Edition is priced at ₹61,990. This smartwatch features luminescent analog watch hands set in a rugged, tactical-style body with a dual-layered bezel and high-resolution digital display. It supports solar charging and uses RevoDrive technology for precise analog timekeeping in harsh conditions. Built to MIL-STD-810 standards, it offers thermal and shock resistance and is water-rated to 10 ATM, making it suitable for depths up to 100 meters. Tactical functions include stealth mode, night vision goggle compatibility, Jumpmaster activity, a kill switch, and dual-format GPS.

It connects to compatible Apple and Android smartphones for smart notifications and supports GARMIN Pay for contactless payments in supported regions. The watch also includes health monitoring tools such as heart rate tracking, sleep scoring, Pulse Ox, and respiration tracking.

Advertisement

Philips Twin Trim Blades 13-in-1 trimmer This product is currently up for grabs at ₹3699. This 13-in-1 all-in-one trimmer is claimed to be designed for precision grooming across the face, hair, body, nose, and private areas. It features patented Twin Trim Blades for an even trim and defined finish. It offers a five-minute quick charge, up to 120 minutes of runtime, and can last up to 12 weeks on a single charge, as per the company. The kit includes a steel trimmer, nose and ear trimmer, body shaver with skin protector, steel precision trimmer, a precision trimming comb, three beard combs, three hair combs, one body comb, a soft pouch, and a cleaning brush.

Advertisement

GoPro HERO13 Black Special Bundle This device is priced at ₹42,490. The GoPro HERO13 Black features HB-Series Lens compatibility, allowing quick setup for different shooting scenarios with options like the Ultra Wide Lens Mod for expansive POV shots and the Macro Lens Mod for detailed close-ups. It records in 5.3K resolution, offering 91 per cent more detail than 4K and enabling 24.7MP photo extraction via the GoPro Quik app.

The camera supports 13x slow-motion video and 4x slo-mo at full 5.3K resolution. It is waterproof up to 33 feet (10 meters) and built for rugged environments, with a water-repellent lens cover to reduce flare and artifacts. The bundle includes the HERO13 Black, a floating hand grip (The Handler), an extra Enduro battery, a curved adhesive mount, a 64GB SD card, and a carrying case.

Advertisement

Retro Amp z30 The speaker has a peak output of 40 watts. Its design features a rugged leather body with gilded copper accents. The device offers up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and includes multiple modes such as FM radio and Bluetooth. For connectivity, it is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and supports multiple input modes, along with seamless playback control. The speaker is priced at Rs. 2,499.

Lyne Originals’ PowerBox 21 Powerbank The PowerBox 21 power bank has a capacity of 30,000mAh and supports 22.5W fast charging. It is equipped with dual input ports for charging the power bank itself and triple output ports for charging multiple devices. The design includes a leather strap. The price of the power bank is Rs. 1,749.