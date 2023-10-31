‘Feels like ransomware’: Pixel users face severe issues after updating to Android 14. Google says…
Pixel users face problems after upgrading to Android 14, affecting multiple Google devices. Google has issued an update to address the issues with media storage and boot loops.
Pixel users should be cautious about upgrading to Google's Android 14, as several users have pointed out the various problems they have encountered after the OS update. Google has also responded to the concerns raised by users and has issued an update that should help resolve the situation.