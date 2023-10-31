Pixel users face problems after upgrading to Android 14, affecting multiple Google devices. Google has issued an update to address the issues with media storage and boot loops.

Pixel users should be cautious about upgrading to Google's Android 14, as several users have pointed out the various problems they have encountered after the OS update. Google has also responded to the concerns raised by users and has issued an update that should help resolve the situation.

Earlier, several Pixel 6 users had pointed out the issues they were facing after upgrading to Google's latest operating system, Android 14. However, later on, users of many other Google devices - Pixel 6, 6a, 7, 7a, Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet - also faced the same problems.

According to a report by ars Technica, the problem seemed to affect users of the 'multiple profiles' feature. The issue is so bad that it renders the smartphones 'unusable' by locking them out of their device storage, making the experience similar to being hit by 'ransomware'.

A Google issue tracker on the topic had more than 510 replies, with responses from various device owners ranging from missing apps, constant crashes and the inability to use internal storage, The Verge reported.

Many users shared screenshots of the problems they encountered after upgrading to Android 14. Meanwhile, other users said they were unable to post the screenshot because their devices were stuck in the boot loop or starting screen, or their phones did not have enough storage to save the screenshot.

Google's response: After a barrage of complaints from users, a Google community manager has confirmed that the issue is plaguing some Pixel devices beyond the Pixel 6 after the Android 14 update. The community manager further noted that the issue is affecting devices with multiple users, affecting users, guests, restricted profiles and child users.

“Depending on the device, this issue can result in the primary user being unable to access media storage. Alternatively, the issue can reboot the device with a “Factory data reset" message. If this message is accepted, data that is not backed up can be lost, and if it is declined, the device repeatedly reboots with the “Pixel is starting" message." The community manager noted.

The community manager also said that a Google Play system update has been rolled out that will prevent this issue from occurring on more devices.

The official advisory on the Google forum states that the new update should help fix the issue affecting media storage on Pixel devices after the Android 14 update. However, there is no official information yet on how users with Pixel devices stuck in the boot loop can recover their data.

"If your device is stuck in a "Pixel is starting" boot loop due to this issue, we are investigating methods that may be able to recover some data. We’ll provide more information as soon as it is available." the community manager informed.

