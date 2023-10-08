Festive season sale: Moto Edge 40 vs iQOO Z7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 3. Which phone to buy under ₹25,000?
Here's a look at best phone to buy this festive sale between OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, iQOO Z7 Pro and Moto Edge 40.
Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are live for all users, making numerous deals across different categories accessible to everyone. However, with the e-commerce giants offering aggressive discounts it becomes difficult to gauge the best phones in the sub 25,000 price segment.