Here's a look at best phone to buy this festive sale between OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, iQOO Z7 Pro and Moto Edge 40.

Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are live for all users, making numerous deals across different categories accessible to everyone. However, with the e-commerce giants offering aggressive discounts it becomes difficult to gauge the best phones in the sub 25,000 price segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a look at best phone you should buy under ₹30,000

Moto Edge 40: Moto Edge 40 which was launched at a price of ₹29,999 is now available at a steal price of ₹24,999 on Flipkart. Additionally, with card discount the phone can be purchased for an even lower price of ₹23,274. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Edge 40 comes with a 6.5-inch pOLED panel offering Full-HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz refresh rate. While the models with vegan finish measure 7.58mm in thickness, the variant with the PMMA finish measures 7.49mm. The phone’s display comes with support for HDR10+, Amazon HDR playback, and Netflix HDR playback.

The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC coupled with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4x.

The Edge 40 with the tag of 'world's slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68' is an ideal choice for users who want a sleek phone with user experience similar to stock Android. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G: The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is priced at ₹26,998 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. However, with the card discount, the price of phone comes down to ₹22,748.

Nord CE 3 5G comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display in a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also features a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming support.

This device is powered by the Snapdragon 782G chipset, which falls within the mid-range category. It offers a maximum of 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, along with a cooling system similar to that of the Nord 3. When it comes to the camera setup, both the Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 feature an identical configuration, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nord CE 3 5G is a balanced choice between the three with a 5,000 mAh battery and running on OnePlus's custom UI Oxygen OS which is closer to stock Android and comes without any bloatwares.

iQOO z7 Pro The iQoo Z7 Pro is listed at a price of ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and with the card discount and coupon the price comes down to ₹20,249.

Sporting a sizable 6.74-inch display with full HD resolution, the iQOO Z7 Pro houses a robust MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. This processing unit is complemented by a maximum of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. The smartphone will come pre-installed with the Android 13 operating system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For optics, it features a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) functionality and a ring-shaped LED flash. Alongside it, there is a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfie enthusiasts, the device boasts a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, neatly situated within a single punch-hole cutout.

The cheapest of three phones, Z7 pro delivers a curved AMOLED display closer to 20K and could be and ideal candidate for users who are comfortable in using custom Android UI.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!