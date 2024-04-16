Are you looking for an exceptional 65–inch TV? We’ve compiled a list of the best 65-inch TVs in India with their prices to help you make the right choice for your next purchase. In this listicle, you’ll be able to explore the enticing world of 65-inch TVs in India that come with top-notch features that can significantly improve your viewing experience and your overall entertainment setup with great displays and immersive sound technologies.

With our list, you’ll be able to compare prices and specifications of 65-inch TVs in India to find the perfect device that aligns with your preferences and budget. No matter what you seek, there’s something for everyone here, whether it is vibrant colours, crisp details, or smart connectivity. With these TVs, you can expect future-ready features that can transform your home theatre experience. So go on and prepare yourself for the joy of premium entertainment with our impressive 65-inch TV options.

1. Sony Bravia 65 inches LED Google TV

Are you ready to experience cinematic brilliance? Check out the Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV, currently available in black. If you wish to immerse yourself in stunning 4K visuals and vibrant colours powered by Sony's advanced technologies, this option is worth checking. Features of this TV include seamless smart TV features, including Google TV integration that enables effortless streaming and control. Bring home a Sony TV, an ideal centrepiece for any home entertainment setup. You can enjoy exceptional picture quality and smart functionality in one package with this Sony TV.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Google TV integration

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price compared to some competitors Google TV integration for smart features May have limited availability or compatibility in certain regions

2. Samsung 65 inches Smart LED TV

The Samsung 163 cm Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV in black is a worthy consideration if you wish to enjoy vibrant 4K resolution. Its crystal-clear details will bring entertainment to life in your living room. In addition, this smart TV promises easy connectivity with a host of apps and features. What does this mean? Its sleek design is able to complement any space, making it a great addition to your home theatre setup. If you want to truly feel the change in how you view content, this Samsung TV is worth considering.

Specifications of Samsung 65 inches Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 163 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Smart LED TV with various apps and connectivity options

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant 4K Ultra HD resolution May be relatively expensive Smart LED TV with versatile connectivity Limited availability or compatibility in certain regions

3. Hisense 65 inches Tornado Series QLED TV

Superior entertainment is made possible with the Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV PRO in Dark Grey. What do you get with this TV? You get 4K resolution, HDR10+ support for improved contrast and colours, and a Game Mode Pro for a personalised gaming experience. There’s more! Users get the HSR 240 Mode, allowing users to enjoy smooth motion for dynamic visuals. In addition, buyers will be able to elevate their home theatre setup with Hisense's advanced technology and slim design.

Specifications of Hisense 65 inches Tornado Series QLED TV:

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

HDR Support: HDR10+

Display Technology: QLED (Quantum Dot LED)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K resolution with QLED technology Limited availability or support in certain regions HDR10+ support for vibrant colours and contrast Dark Grey color may not suit all room aesthetics

4. Vu 65 inches The Masterpiece Glo Series TV

The Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV is a worthy consideration currently available in Armani Gold. With this TV, you can experience stunning visuals, vibrant colours, and more - powered by the QLED technology. In addition, buyers can access a world of content with smart Android features and more. What else? You get a beautiful TV in the luxurious Armani Gold finish, making it a standout choice if you want a premier home theatre experience that is backed by Vu.

Specifications of Vu 65 inches The Masterpiece Glo Series TV:

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Technology: QLED (Quantum Dot LED)

Smart Features: Android TV with built-in apps and voice control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K resolution with QLED technology Limited availability or support in certain regions Smart Android TV for easy access to apps and content Armani Gold finish may not suit all room aesthetics

5. TOSHIBA 65 inches QLED TV

The TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV, adorned in black is a vision that came to life. Buyers can experience stunning 4K resolution and vibrant colours powered by Super QLED technology with this smart TV. It offers seamless access to content and comes with a free Fire TV Stick after installation for a streaming experience that will blow your mind. If you wish to transform your home entertainment, this option is worth considering owing to its impressive display and smart features in a slim package.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 65 inches QLED TV:

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Technology: Super QLED (Quantum Dot LED)

Smart Features: Smart TV capabilities for accessing apps and streaming

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K resolution with Super QLED technology Limited availability or support in certain regions Smart TV features for easy access to apps and content Black colour may not suit all room aesthetics

6. Panasonic 65 inches Google TV

The Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV in black is engineered for audio visual perfection. With this TV, users can experience stunning 4K visuals and lifelike colours from the comfort of their living room. What else do you get? This smart TV integrates seamlessly with Google TV, promising a wide range of content and apps. It also has a slim and modern design, allowing this TV to complement any space. Look no further and elevate your viewing experience with Panasonic's advanced display technology and modern features.

Specifications of Panasonic 65 inches Google TV:

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Google TV integration for access to apps and content

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Immerse in vibrant 4K Ultra HD visuals Availability may be limited in certain regions Seamless integration with Google TV for diverse content Black colour may not complement all room aesthetics

7. OnePlus 65 inches Q Series Google TV

Entertainment immersion is possible with the OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro, currently available in black. What can buyers expect? They can experience stunning 4K visuals with bright colours and impressive clarity. In addition, this smart TV integrates seamlessly with Google TV for a large range of content options. It also comes with a slim design and advanced features, allowing this TV to significantly improve your viewing experience with the latest features from OnePlus and stylish aesthetics.

Specifications of OnePlus 65 inches Q Series Google TV:

Screen Size: 163 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Technology: QLED (Quantum Dot LED)

Smart Features: Google TV integration for access to apps and content

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Revel in stunning 4K QLED visuals with vibrant colors Availability could be limited in certain regions Seamlessly integrate with Google TV for diverse content Black colour might not fit well with all room aesthetics

8. Coocaa 65 inches Frameless Series Google LED TV

The Coocaa 164 cm (65 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS Google LED TV is designed to bring your wildest dreams to life. With this TV, buyers can experience vivid 4K Ultra HD visuals on its frameless display, completely transforming your overall viewing experience. In addition, it seamlessly integrates with Google for easy access to a wide range of apps and content. It has a slim design and advanced features that allow it to change your home entertainment setup. You get Coocaa’s cutting-edge technology and its stylish looks!

Specifications of Coocaa 65 inches Frameless Series Google LED TV:

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Technology: IPS LED

Smart Features: Google integration for apps and content access

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Frameless design enhances viewing experience Limited availability in certain regions Google integration for seamless access to apps and content Design may not appeal to those seeking a traditional look

Best 3 features of 65 inch TVs in India

Best 65 inch TVs in India Display Smart features Colour Sony Bravia KD-65X74L 4K Ultra HD Yes Black Samsung UA65DUE77AKLXL 4K Ultra HD Yes Black Hisense 65E7K PRO 4K Ultra HD Yes Dark Grey Vu 65QMP 4K Ultra HD Yes Armani Gold TOSHIBA 65M650MP 4K Ultra HD Yes Black Panasonic TH-65MX660DX 4K Ultra HD Yes Black OnePlus 65 Q2 Pro 4K Ultra HD QLED Yes Black Coocaa 65Y72 4K Ultra HD Yes Black

Best value for money 65 inch TV in India

For exceptional value, you ought to consider the Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV in Dark Grey. With this TV, buyers can immerse themselves in vivid 4K visuals made better by Quantum Dot technology. This TV features HSR 240 Mode for smooth motion, HDR10+ for vibrant colours, and Game Mode Pro for optimised gaming. You get advanced features at a good price with this TV!

Best overall 65 inch TV in India

Are you ready to experience top-tier entertainment with the Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV in black? With this TV, buyers can enjoy stunning 4K visuals and lifelike colours. What else? This smart TV integrates seamlessly with Google TV, opening up an expansive world of content and apps. With a slim design and advanced features, buyers can elevate their home theatre setup with Sony's range of features and reliability.

How to find the best 65 inch TV in India

To find the best 65-inch TV in India, consider factors like display technology (e.g., QLED, OLED, LED), resolution (preferably 4K Ultra HD), smart features (Android TV, Google TV), and brand reputation. It’s also smart to read customer reviews, compare specifications, and prioritise models with good picture quality, smart capabilities, and reliable customer support.

FAQs

Question : What display technology is recommended for a 65-inch TV?

Ans : For a 65-inch TV, QLED or OLED technology is recommended for vibrant colours and deep contrasts.

Question : What resolution should I look for in a 65-inch TV?

Ans : Aim for a 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) for the best clarity and detail.

Question : Which smart features are important in a 65-inch TV?

Ans : Look for smart TVs with Android TV or Google TV for seamless access to apps and content.

Question : Which brands offer reliable 65-inch TVs in India?

Ans : Trusted brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Hisense offer quality 65-inch TVs.

Question : What factors should I consider besides the display size?

Ans : Consider factors like HDR support, refresh rate, audio quality, and connectivity options for a well-rounded TV experience.

