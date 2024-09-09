Selecting the best camera lens is essential for novice photographers aiming to improve their skills. Buying top camera lenses significantly affects the quality of your photographs and plays a vital role in determining the final results of the images. Given the wide variety of lenses available, it can be daunting to know where to start. However, grasping the fundamental concepts can simplify the process of identifying the lens that aligns with your photographic style. Certain lenses are ideal for capturing expansive landscapes, while others are designed to focus on intricate details.

Familiarity with the functionality of each lens type will enable you to achieve the desired images. This buying guide for the best camera lenses will examine the most suitable camera lenses for beginners. Whether your interests lie in portraiture, action photography, or nature shots, this guide will clarify the characteristics of each lens, facilitating a more straightforward and informed decision-making process.

What are the different types of camera lenses?

Type of Lens Purpose Prime lens Fixed focal length, often sharper and faster, ideal for portraits and low-light photography. Zoom lens Variable focal length, offers versatility for various subjects like landscapes, wildlife, and events. Wide-Angle lens Short focal length, captures expansive scenes, perfect for landscapes and architecture. Telephoto lens Long focal length, brings distant subjects closer, great for wildlife, sports, and distant events. Macro lens Designed for extreme close-ups, captures fine details of small subjects like insects and flowers. Fish-Eye lens Ultra-wide angle lens with a 180-degree field of view, creates a distinctive, rounded distortion effect. Tilt-Shift lens Allows adjustment of the lens's perspective, useful for architectural photography and controlling depth of field. Standard lens Focal length close to human eye perspective, versatile for general-purpose shooting and everyday use. Portrait lens Typically a prime lens with a focal length of 50mm or more, designed to provide flattering subject portraits with nice background blur. Super-Zoom lens Extremely versatile with a very broad focal length range, suitable for travel and general photography.

There are several types of camera lenses, each designed for specific photography needs. The most common types are prime lenses, zoom lenses, wide-angle lenses, telephoto lenses, and macro lenses, to name a few. Check out the table below for more details.

What is focal length and what is its significance?

Focal length is basically the distance between the lens and the image sensor when the subject is in focus. It’s important because it affects how much of the scene your lens can capture. Lenses with shorter focal lengths, like wide-angle lenses, capture a wider view, making them ideal for landscapes or group photos. Lenses with longer focal lengths, like telephoto lenses, provide a narrower view, allowing you to focus on distant objects. The focal length also determines how much the background appears blurred, known as "depth of field." For beginners, understanding focal length is key to choosing the best camera lenses that suit your shooting style, whether you prefer wide, scenic shots or zoomed-in action shots.

Also read: DSLR camera buying guide: How to buy the best DSLR cameras for your photography and videography needs

What is the difference between prime and zoom lenses?

Feature Prime Lens Zoom Lens Focal length Fixed focal length (e.g., 50mm, 85mm) Variable focal length (e.g., 24-70mm, 70-200mm) Build quality Often simpler, fewer moving parts More complex, with more moving parts Versatility Limited to one focal length Can cover a range of focal lengths Image quality Often sharper with less distortion and aberration May have slight compromises in sharpness and distortion Aperture Typically has a larger maximum aperture (e.g., f/1.8) Usually has a smaller maximum aperture (e.g., f/2.8) Size & weight Generally smaller and lighter Generally larger and heavier Cost Often less expensive Typically more expensive due to complexity Convenience Requires changing lenses to alter focal length Allows changing focal lengths without swapping lenses Autofocus speed Can be faster due to simpler design May be slower due to complexity of zoom mechanism Depth of field Provides a more pronounced depth of field effect Depth of field may vary with focal length and aperture

What is image stabilisation and why is it needed?

Image stabilisation (IS) is an essential feature that helps to minimise blurriness in your images, particularly when you're shooting handheld or in low-light scenarios. Lenses that incorporate IS can adjust for slight movements, allowing you to achieve sharp photos even at slower shutter speeds. While it’s not a necessity for every photographer, it can be incredibly helpful for beginners who may have difficulty maintaining a steady hand. If you’re planning to take pictures in low-light conditions or without a tripod, having image stabilisation in your lens can greatly improve the quality of your shots. Many of the top camera lenses for beginners feature this technology, making it easier to capture clear and focused images.

Also read: Best cameras for photography: 9 top-rated DSLR and mirrorless cameras for high-quality shots

How do aperture and f-stop affect lens performance?

The aperture is the lens opening that regulates the amount of light that enters the camera. It is quantified in f-stops, where smaller numbers (like f/1.8) indicate larger openings and larger numbers (such as f/16) signify smaller ones. A wider aperture lets in more light, which is particularly beneficial in dim lighting and for achieving a shallow depth of field, resulting in a blurred background while keeping the subject in focus. Conversely, a narrower aperture restricts light intake but enhances the depth of field, allowing more elements in the scene to be sharp. For those just starting out, lenses with wide apertures are ideal for capturing portraits, while smaller apertures are preferable for landscape photography. Understanding how the aperture works is crucial for choosing the right lenses to achieve your desired photographic outcomes.

Are expensive lenses worth it for beginners?

Expensive lenses generally provide enhanced durability, faster autofocus, and superior image quality. However, if you are just beginning your photography journey, it is not essential to invest in the highest-priced lens right away. A variety of economical lenses can deliver remarkable performance for newcomers, enabling you to learn the essentials of photography without straining your budget. As you develop your skills and gain a clearer understanding of your photographic style, you may want to consider upgrading to more sophisticated lenses. For now, concentrate on selecting lenses that fit your budget and align with your photography goals. Many of the top camera lenses for beginners are available at accessible price points and still yield excellent results.

Check out some top camera lenses on Amazon:

1. Canon EF 75-300 mm f/4-5.6 III Telephoto Zoom Lens for Canon SLR Cameras

The Canon EF 75-300 mm f/4-5.6 III is a versatile telephoto zoom lens designed for Canon SLR cameras. It features a metal mount and a new exterior design for durability. This lens is compatible with all Canon DSLR cameras and includes a digital-era coating to reduce flaring and ghosting. With a quieter STM autofocus drive and improved minimum focusing distance of 35 cm, it offers enhanced magnification up to 0.21x. Ideal for capturing distant subjects with sharpness and minimal distortion, it also provides better image quality compared to previous models.

Also read: Best cameras for beginners in 2024: Top 8 user-friendly and affordable options for novice photographers

2. Sony E Mount FE 50mm F1.8 Full-Frame Lens (SEL50F18F) | Standard Prime | for Soft Bokeh

The Sony E Mount FE 50mm F1.8 is a lightweight prime lens designed specifically for full-frame Sony cameras. Featuring a double-gauss optical design, it minimises field curvature and distortion, resulting in crisp, clear images. With a maximum aperture of f/1.8, it produces beautiful bokeh, making it perfect for portrait and low-light photography by creating a soft, attractive background blur. This lens is both affordable and dependable, making it an excellent option for photographers seeking to enhance their skills while enjoying versatility across different shooting conditions. Its standard focal length and compact form factor make it an essential addition to any photographer's collection.

3. Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300 mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR Lens for DSLR Cameras (Black)

The Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300 mm is a telephoto zoom lens designed for Nikon DSLR cameras. With a focal length range of 70-300 mm, it brings distant subjects into sharp focus, ideal for sports, wildlife, and concerts. This lens features VR image stabilisation for clear photos and steady videos, even in low light. Its ultra-fast, nearly silent autofocus is powered by a pulse motor, ensuring quick and precise focusing. Compatible with both DX and FX formats in DX crop mode, it offers superb optics for both stills and HD video.

4. Canon EF50MM F/1.8 STM Lens for Canon DSLR Cameras

Designed specifically for Canon DSLR cameras, the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM lens is a standard prime lens that features a durable metal mount and a modernised exterior. It is fully compatible with all Canon DSLRs. The lens incorporates digital coatings that effectively reduce flaring and ghosting, while the STM autofocus mechanism ensures quieter operation than older DC motors. The minimum focusing distance has been reduced from 45 cm to 35 cm, which enhances the maximum magnification from 0.15x to 0.21x. As a fixed lens, it provides exceptional image quality with improved sharpness, contrast, and lower distortion levels.

Also read: Best cameras for professional photography: 10 options to choose from

5. Sony E Mount E 55 210Mm F4.5 6.3 OSS Aps-C Lens (Sel55210) | Telephoto Zoom | Nature & Sports Photography, Black

If you're looking for a versatile telephoto zoom lens, check out the Sony E Mount E 55-210mm f/4.5-6.3 OSS. It’s designed for Sony E-mount cameras and offers a 3.8x magnification range, making it perfect for capturing distant subjects, whether you're into nature shots or sports. The built-in Optical SteadyShot (OSS) helps keep your images sharp by reducing camera shake, which is a bonus for both photos and videos. The autofocus is smooth and quiet, enhancing your shooting experience. Plus, it’s made with high-quality optics and a sleek aluminium alloy finish, giving it both durability and style. The 35mm equivalent focal length spans from 82.5 to 315 mm.

6. Nikon 50mm Nikkor F/1.8D AF Prime Lens for DSLR Camera (Black)

The Nikon 50mm f/1.8D AF prime lens is perfect for anyone with a Nikon F (FX) camera. It boasts a 50mm focal length and a maximum aperture of f/1.8, making it great for low-light conditions and creating that lovely background blur. This lens is both compact and lightweight, so it’s super handy for various photography styles, from portraits to everyday snaps. With the Nikon Super Integrated Coating, you’ll get sharp, high-contrast images even when shooting wide open. While it doesn’t feature image stabilisation, it allows for excellent depth-of-field control down to f/22. And don’t forget, it comes with a front lens cap LC-52!

7. Canon RF16mm F2.8 STM Wide Angle Lens for Canon Mirrorless Camera | 2 Year Warranty

For those who use a mirrorless camera, this one's for you. The Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM is a wide-angle lens crafted for Canon's mirrorless camera lineup. With a focal length of 16mm, it is capable of capturing expansive landscapes and detailed architectural elements with exceptional precision. The fast f/2.8 aperture enhances its performance in low-light situations and provides a desirable shallow depth of field. This lens is both compact and versatile, making it an ideal option for travel and creative photography projects. It is equipped with a stepping motor (STM) that allows for smooth and silent autofocus operation. Finished in a sophisticated black, the lens is backed by a 2-year warranty for added confidence. It is designed to be compatible with Canon RF mounts, ensuring smooth integration with Canon's mirrorless camera systems.

Factors to consider before buying the best camera lens

Focal Length: Determines the lens’s field of view. Shorter focal lengths capture wider scenes; longer ones bring distant subjects closer.

Aperture: Affects light intake and depth of field. Larger apertures (lower f-numbers) enable better low-light performance and background blur.

Lens Type: Choose based on your needs—prime lenses offer sharpness, zoom lenses provide versatility, wide-angle captures expansive views, and telephoto focuses on distant subjects.

Image Stabilisation (IS): Reduces camera shake, crucial for handheld shooting, especially with long focal lengths or in low-light conditions.

Compatibility: Ensure the lens fits your camera’s mount type (e.g., Canon EF, Nikon F, Sony E) for proper functionality.

Autofocus Performance: Look for lenses with fast, accurate autofocus, especially if you frequently shoot moving subjects.

Size and Weight: Evaluate if the lens’s size and weight suit your shooting style and portability needs.

Similar articles for you

Camera buying guide for amateurs, professionals, creators, and enthusiasts: All you need to know before buying

Best photo printers to buy: Top 9 handy and portable options for instant photo prints

FAQs

Question : Do all lenses fit every camera?

Ans : No, lenses are designed for specific camera mounts. Make sure your lens is compatible with your camera brand and model.

Question : Is a prime lens better for portraits?

Ans : Yes, prime lenses with wide apertures (like f/1.8) are ideal for portraits, as they create beautiful background blur (bokeh).

Question : Can I use a wide-angle lens for portraits?

Ans : While it’s possible, wide-angle lenses can distort the subject, making them less ideal for traditional portraits.

Question : What is a kit lens?

Ans : A kit lens is a basic lens that usually comes with your camera. It’s versatile and great for beginners to learn with.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.