Finding best air purifier for India? Check out top 8 options in September 2023

Discover the top 8 air purifiers for India in September 2023, ensuring cleaner and healthier indoor air quality for your home with our comprehensive selection of best brands that ensure quality. Choose now among best air purifiers for India.

As September gracefully bids adieu, we stand on the cusp of India's festive season, eagerly anticipating the joyful celebrations and the arrival of winter's cool embrace. These occasions usher in an atmosphere of merriment and togetherness, but they also bring with them a concerning uptick in air pollution levels. During festivals, the skies often light up with fireworks and bonfires, contributing to a surge in particulate matter suspended in the air. As winter descends upon the subcontinent, the drop in temperatures gives rise to the characteristic fog that envelops cities and towns. However, beneath its mystic veil lies a hidden danger – this fog acts as a trap, ensnaring the everyday pollutants that linger in the atmosphere. The result is a hazardous blend of toxic particles that pose a serious threat to public health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This ominous scenario significantly elevates the risk of air-borne diseases, casting a shadow of concern over the populace. Respiratory infections, asthma, and even cardiovascular issues become more prevalent during these times, making it imperative for individuals and families to take proactive measures to protect their health.

In a world where the dream of absolute air purity remains elusive due to the relentless march of urbanization, vehicular emissions, ceaseless construction activities, and unbridled industrialization, air purifiers emerge as a beacon of hope. They offer the promise of breathing cleaner, healthier air, even in the face of environmental challenges. However, the selection of air purifiers for the Indian context must address unique and specific challenges that set the nation apart in terms of air quality concerns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India grapples with a range of distinctive factors that influence its air quality, including the practice of crop residue burning, frequent dust storms, and significant variations in humidity levels. These factors create a complex and demanding environment, necessitating air purification solutions that are tailored to India's specific needs.

In this extensive article, our primary mission is to introduce you to top-tier air purifiers explicitly designed to tackle the distinctive air quality challenges posed by India's environment. Our core objective revolves around equipping you, our valued reader, with the essential knowledge and valuable insights required for making informed decisions that prioritize the well-being of your cherished family members. By making the right choice in air purifiers, you have the power to elevate your home into a haven characterized by pure, healthy air. This, in turn, serves as a formidable shield against health hazards, especially for those who are most susceptible, such as the young and the elderly. As we navigate the intricacies of air purification technology and meticulously evaluate a thoughtfully curated assortment of air purifiers, our ultimate goal is to arm you with the indispensable resources to enhance the quality of your indoor air, ensuring that it remains refreshingly clean for your household and your loved ones.

1. Honeywell Air touch U2 Indoor Air Purifier for India The Honeywell Air touch U2 Indoor air purifier for India is a powerhouse when it comes to providing clean and healthy indoor air. With its advanced 5-stage filtration system, this purifier can remove an impressive 99.99% of micro-allergens and airborne pollutants, including PM10 and PM2.5 particles. It's your shield against smoke, dust, pollens, VOCs, viruses, and pet dander, ensuring your loved ones breathe pure air. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This air purifier for India boasts a high CADR of up to 650 m3/h and covers an extensive area of up to 1008 sq. ft. Its 5-stage filtration includes a pre-filter, antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter, cold catalyst, and activated carbon filter with a humidifier. Additionally, it features UV LED and an ionizer to eliminate harmful bacteria.

Equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can monitor and control the purifier through the Honeywell Air Touch app. The real-time PM2.5 level indicator and 3D air flow ensure optimal performance. With a filter life of up to 3000 hours or 1 year, maintenance is hassle-free.

Specifications of Honeywell Air touch U2 Indoor Air Purifier for India CADR: Up to 650 m3/h {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coverage Area: Up to 1008 sq. ft.

Filtration: 5-stage (Pre Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Cold Catalyst, Activated Carbon Filter)

UV LED and Ionizer {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Real-Time PM2.5 Level Indicator

3D Air Flow

Wi-Fi Enabled {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Filter Life: Up to 3000 hours or 1 year

Pros Cons Exceptional 5-stage filtration process May be relatively expensive UV LED and Ionizer for added purification Large size may not fit well in smaller rooms. Real-time PM2.5 level indicator Covers a large area of up to 1008 sq. ft Equipped with Wi-Fi for remote control Long filter life of up to 3000 hours or 1 year

2. SHARP Air Purifier for India The SHARP Air Purifier for India is your reliable companion for maintaining pristine indoor air quality. With Wi-Fi connectivity and remote operation, controlling your purifier is convenient from anywhere in the world via your mobile phone.

This purifier employs dual purification through Plasmacluster ions and a range of filters, including a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and active carbon filter. It effectively captures dust, odours, allergens, and more. The real-time indicator for air quality, temperature, humidity, and filter life ensures that you're always in the know. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Equipped with features like Clean Ion Shower Mode and Sleep Mode, this air purifier for India caters to your comfort and quiet operation during nighttime. The Off Timer and Brightness Control add to its versatility.

Specifications of SHARP Air Purifier for India: Key Features: Wi-Fi Connectivity, Remote Operation, PM 2.5 Display

Dual Purification: Plasmacluster Ions and Filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Active Carbon) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Filter Life: Up to 2 Years (HEPA & Carbon Filter)

Clean Ion Shower Mode

Off Timer and Brightness Control {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Wi-Fi connectivity and remote operation Higher initial cost. Real-time air quality monitoring. Replacement filters may be expensive Dual purification using Plasmacluster ions and filters. Clean Ion Shower Mode for rapid air cleaning Sleep mode for quiet operation Filter life of up to 2 years

3. Prana Air Room Air Purifier for India The Prana Air Purifier for India is designed to keep your living space free from harmful pathogens, viruses, bacteria, fungi, and germs. Its 4-in-1 ultra-strength purification process includes pre-filtration, ionization, regulated oxidation, and photocatalytic disinfection.

This air purifier for India offers three modes of action, allowing you to customize its performance according to your needs. With a coverage area of up to 3,000 sq. ft., it ensures that a large space stays clean and healthy.

What sets it apart is its ability to provide natural disinfection through high-intensity UV-C light, replicating the sun's oxidation and ionizing properties. It's an effective way to sanitize the air you breathe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Prana Air Purifier for India: Pathogen Elimination: 99.99% (Virus, Bacteria, Fungi, Germs)

4-in-1 Ultra Strength Purification

Modes: Normal, Active, Away {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coverage Area: Up to 3,000 sq. ft.

High-Intensity UV-C Light

Ionization for Air Sanitization {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Highly effective in killing pathogens Limited coverage area for very large spaces 4-step purification process May require periodic maintenance Three operation modes Suitable for large areas Natural disinfection using UV-C light

Also read: Room air purifier to always breathe easy: Top 8 picks of September 2023 4. PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier for India AC2936/63 The PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier for India AC2936/63 is a top-of-the-line air purification solution that lives up to Philips' reputation for excellence. It's ideal for master bedrooms and offers intelligent auto purification with Vitashield and AeraSense technologies.

This air purifier for India removes an astounding 99.9% of airborne pollutants, even particles as small as 0.003 microns, making it 800 times smaller than PM2.5 particles. It continuously scans the air for pollutants and efficiently filters out dust mites, pollen, pet dander, viruses, bacteria, and more in real-time.

With a high clean air delivery rate of 380 m3/h, it ensures healthy air even during heavy pollution seasons. The device provides numerical PM2.5, gases, and allergen levels display. It operates quietly in sleep mode and can be controlled via the Air+ app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a filter life of up to 2 years for both HEPA and carbon filters, it offers convenience and value for money.

Specifications of PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier for India AC2936/63: Intelligent Purification: Vitashield and AeraSense

Removal of Airborne Pollutants: 99.9% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Clean Air Delivery Rate: 380 m3/h

Display: Numerical PM2.5, Gases, Allergen Levels

Filter Life: Up to 2 Years (HEPA & Carbon Filter) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Trusted brand with excellent performance Initial cost may be relatively high Removes 99.9% of airborne pollutants Replacement filters could be costly Real-time display of air quality Quiet operation in sleep mode Long filter life of up to 2 years App control for convenience

5. AIRSPA with device TMS 17 HEPA Air Purifier for India The AIRSPA TMS 17 HEPA Air Purifier is a powerhouse when it comes to keeping your indoor air clean and healthy. With a unique 6-stage filtration process, it ensures that your living space remains free from pollutants and allergens. It removes 99.99% of micro allergens and airborne pollutants, including PM10 and PM2.5 particles, providing a safe environment for your loved ones.

Equipped with a CADR of up to 350m³/hr and a coverage area of 700 sq. ft., this air purifier for India is suitable for large rooms. It features a digital display and can be controlled remotely, making it convenient to use. The built-in UV LED and ionizer help in killing harmful bacteria, while the smart features like odour sensing and timer mode enhance its functionality.

Specifications of AIRSPA with device TMS 17 HEPA Air Purifier for India Colour: Black {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Floor Area: 700 Square Feet

Noise Level: 17.4 dB

Power Source: 220V, 50Hz DC, 50W {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Control Method: Remote, Touch

Filter Type: Alloy Pre-filter (washable), Nano-cold Catalyst, Activated Carbon Filter, Antibacterial Filter, HEPA

Coverage Area: 700 sq. ft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CADR: 350m³/hr

Special Features: UV LED, Ionizer, Odour Sensor, Smart Anion Mode, Timer Mode

Warranty: 1 year {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Unique 6-stage filtration Relatively heavy (24.91 pounds) Large coverage area (700 sq. ft.) Limited warranty (1 year) Remote and touch controls Smart features (UV LED, ionizer) Sleep mode for quiet operation

6. Honeywell Air Touch-S8 Smart Room Air Purifier for India The Honeywell Air Touch-S8 Smart Air Purifier for India is a reliable choice for maintaining clean indoor air. It uses a three-stage advanced filtration system to capture allergens, pollutants, and even formaldehyde, making it ideal for bedrooms and living rooms.

With a coverage area of 450 sq. ft., this purifier boasts a CADR of 300 m³/hr, ensuring efficient air purification. The smart features, including real-time air quality monitoring through a mobile app, make it convenient to operate. It's also Wi-Fi enabled, allowing you to control it remotely.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Touch-S8 Smart Room Air Purifier for India: Brand: Honeywell {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Colour: Royal Silver

Air Purifier Type: Room

Coverage Area: 450 sq. ft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CADR: 300 m³/hr

Filter Type: HEPA, HiSiv

Power Consumption: 52 watts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Power Features: AC 110-260 V/50/60 Hz

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Three-stage advanced filtration system Limited warranty (1 year) Wi-Fi-enabled with real-time air quality monitoring May lack some advanced features Suitable for large rooms (450 sq. ft.) HiSiv filter for formaldehyde and odour removal Low power consumption

7. Blueair 270 E 240-Litre Air Purifier for India The Blueair 270 E Air Purifier for India is designed to purify the air in your room efficiently. With a High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestant (HEPA) filter, it effectively removes airborne pollutants and allergens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This air purifier for India has a coverage area of 22 sq. meters and operates with a noise level of 52 dB. It features a convenient LED display, making it easy to monitor air quality. With 5 years of warranty, it offers peace of mind.

Specifications: Brand: Blueair

Colour: White {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Air Purifier Type: Room

Coverage Area: 22 sq. meters

Noise Level: 52 dB {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Filter Type: HEPA

Power Source: Electric

Power Consumption: 80 watts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Warranty: 5 years

Pros Cons HEPA filter for efficient air purification Small coverage area (22 sq. m) LED display for air quality monitoring Limited features compared to Generous 5-year warranty some models Simple and reliable design

Also read: Best air purifier in India for September 2023: Top 10 picks for healthy breathing 8. Homintell Air Purifiers for India: The Homintell Air Purifier for Home is equipped with advanced features to ensure clean and fresh indoor air. With a built-in PM 2.5 sensor, it can detect and adjust its fan speed based on real-time air quality.

Featuring an H13 True HEPA filter, it captures 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including dust, pet dander, and smoke. It operates quietly at 22dB in sleep mode, ensuring a peaceful night's sleep. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This air purifier for India is energy-efficient and ozone-free, certified for safety. With a filter replacement indicator, maintenance is hassle-free.

Specifications of Homintell Air Purifiers for India: Air Quality Detection: PM 2.5 sensor

Filter Type: H13 True HEPA {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noise Level: 22 dB

Power Consumption: Less than 0.55 kWh/day

Coverage Area: Up to 220 sq. ft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons PM 2.5 sensor for real-time air quality detection May not cover large areas H13 True HEPA filter (99.97% particle capture) Limited warranty information Energy-efficient and ozone-free Quiet operation in sleep mode Safety certifications

Best 3 features of air purifier for India

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Honeywell Air touch U2 Indoor Air Purifier 5 Stage Filtration, UV LED, Ionizer Real-Time PM2.5 level indicator Wi-Fi enabled with "Honeywell Air Touch" App SHARP Air Purifier for Home FP-J52M-W Real-time air quality monitoring with mobile app Dual purification with Plasmacluster ions and filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Active Carbon) Sleep mode, off timer, brightness control Prana Air Room Air Sanitizer+ Purifier 4-in-1 Ultra Strength: Pre-filtration, ionization, regulated oxidation, photocatalytic disinfection 3 modes of action (normal, active, away) Effectively disinfects an area up to 3,000 sq. ft. PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2936/63 VITASHIELD intelligent auto purification AERASENSE technology, ECARF certification High clean air delivery rate (380 m3/h), 100% ozone-free AIRSPA with device TMS 17 HEPA Air Purifier Unique 6-stage filtration, PM2.5 display, remote control Alloy pre-filter, Nano-cold catalyst, activated carbon filter, antibacterial filter, HEPA Odour sensor, smart anion mode, timer mode Honeywell Air Touch-S8 Smart and App-Based Purifier Wi-Fi enabled, real-time air quality indication on the mobile app Three-stage advanced filtration system (pre-filter, HEPA, HiSiv filter) Washable pre-filter, quiet operation, filter replacement indicator Blueair 270 E 240-Litre Air Purifier HEPA filter type, 5 years warranty LED display Suitable for rooms up to 22 sq meters, noise level at 52 dB Homintell Air Purifiers for Home PM2.5 air quality detection, ultra-sleep mode H13 True HEPA air filter, energy-saving operation Safety features: UV-C free, CARB/FCC/ETL certified, filter replacement indicator (flashing red)

Best value for money Among the air purifiers listed, the SHARP Air Purifier for Home FP-J52M-W stands out as the best value for money. It offers real-time air quality monitoring through a mobile app, ensuring that you breathe clean air at all times. With dual purification using Plasmacluster ions and multiple filters, it efficiently removes various pollutants. The device features a sleep mode, timer, and brightness control for convenience. Additionally, its energy-efficient operation and filter life of up to 2 years make it a cost-effective choice.

Best overall product The PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2936/63 is the best overall product among the listed air purifiers. Philips, a renowned brand, offers superior performance with VITASHIELD intelligent auto purification and AERASENSE technology, ensuring efficient removal of airborne pollutants. The unit also features ECARF certification and a high clean air delivery rate, making it suitable for larger rooms. The air purifier provides real-time air quality information and a user-friendly interface through a mobile app. With a true HEPA filter and a focus on safety, this Philips air purifier ensures clean and healthy indoor air for your home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to find the right air purifier for India? Finding the right air purifier for India requires consideration of specific factors due to varying air quality and needs. Start by determining the room size you need to purify. Look for models with HEPA filters as they effectively capture small particles, including pollutants and allergens. Check for additional features like real-time air quality monitoring, timer settings, and noise levels to suit your preferences.

For India's specific concerns, it's essential to choose purifiers with features like dust sensors, air quality indicators, and anti-pollution modes. Ensure the selected purifier has a suitable Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) for your room size and look for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills. Verify if the unit is ozone-free and comes with a warranty for peace of mind.

FAQs Question : Do air purifiers eliminate viruses like COVID-19? Ans : Air purifiers can help reduce the concentration of airborne viruses, but they may not eliminate all viruses, including COVID-19. HEPA filters are effective against some viruses, but it's crucial to follow other preventive measures. Question : How often should I replace the filters in my air purifier? Ans : Filter replacement frequency depends on usage and the type of filter. Generally, HEPA filters should be replaced every 6-12 months, while pre-filters may need cleaning or replacement every 1-3 months. Question : Can air purifiers reduce outdoor pollution inside my home? Ans : Air purifiers can help reduce indoor air pollution, but they cannot eliminate outdoor pollution entirely. Proper ventilation and sealing gaps can further improve indoor air quality. Question : What is CADR, and why is it important? Ans : CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) measures an air purifier's efficiency in removing specific pollutants. It's essential to choose an air purifier with an appropriate CADR rating for your room size to ensure effective purification. Question : Are ozone-generating air purifiers safe to use? Ans : Ozone-generating purifiers may produce harmful ozone levels and are not recommended. Choose ozone-free purifiers to ensure safety.

