Fire Boltt introduces its Fire Pods Ninja 601 gaming TWS earbuds: Price, specs

Fire Boltt introduces its Fire Pods Ninja 601 gaming TWS earbuds. The device comes with a special gaming mode which is claimed to deliver ultra-low latency of up to 40ms for smooth gaming experience. The TWS earbuds feature an ANC and ENC mode which lets users reduce background noise for gaming, calling and listening to music. Moreover, the device comes equipped with smart touch controls which are helpful to manage audio on the go.
Fire Boltt introduces its Fire Pods Ninja 601 gaming TWS earbuds. The device comes with a special gaming mode which is claimed to deliver ultra-low latency of up to 40ms for smooth gaming experience. The TWS earbuds feature an ANC and ENC mode which lets users reduce background noise for gaming, calling and listening to music. Moreover, the device comes equipped with smart touch controls which are helpful to manage audio on the go.
Fire Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601: Price in India
The Fire Boltt introduces its Fire Pods Ninja 601 are offered for a limited time at an introductory price of ₹899 on e-commerce platform Flipkart and company’s official website. The device is be available to purchase on White and Black colour options.
Fire Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601: Price in India
The Fire Boltt introduces its Fire Pods Ninja 601 are offered for a limited time at an introductory price of ₹899 on e-commerce platform Flipkart and company’s official website. The device is be available to purchase on White and Black colour options.
Fire Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601: Specifications and features
The Fire Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601 are offered with 10mm full range drivers which can produce deep bass and powerful sound for an immersive gaming experience, claims the company. The device sports SUPER SyncTM Technology which lets users connect their smartphones as soon as they wear the TWS earbuds.
Fire Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601: Specifications and features
The Fire Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601 are offered with 10mm full range drivers which can produce deep bass and powerful sound for an immersive gaming experience, claims the company. The device sports SUPER SyncTM Technology which lets users connect their smartphones as soon as they wear the TWS earbuds.
The TWS earbuds feature an ANC and ENC mode which lets users reduce background noise for gaming, calling and listening to music. Moreover, the device comes equipped with smart touch controls which are helpful to manage audio on the go and comes with a battery that is claimed to offer 24 hours of playtime without any hassle. Furthermore, the device is rated IPX5 for water resistance.
The TWS earbuds feature an ANC and ENC mode which lets users reduce background noise for gaming, calling and listening to music. Moreover, the device comes equipped with smart touch controls which are helpful to manage audio on the go and comes with a battery that is claimed to offer 24 hours of playtime without any hassle. Furthermore, the device is rated IPX5 for water resistance.
Interestingly, the Fire Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601 users will be able to use the exclusive features of the company’s Boltt Play app. After connecting their TWS earbuds with the app, users can listen to music on Jio Saavn and Spotify and also watch shows on Zee5 to earn rewards.