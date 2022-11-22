Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus is the latest smartwatch model from Fire-boltt Ninja that has gone on sale in India. This smartwatch features a 1.83-inch HD display and sports Bluetooth calling. The Ninja Call Pro Plus watch comes equipped with support for over a 100 sports modes and health tracking metrics such as heart rate and SpO2. It also houses AI voice assistant inbuilt games, and smart notifications.

