Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus is the latest smartwatch model from Fire-boltt Ninja that has gone on sale in India. This smartwatch features a 1.83-inch HD display and sports Bluetooth calling. The Ninja Call Pro Plus watch comes equipped with support for over a 100 sports modes and health tracking metrics such as heart rate and SpO2. It also houses AI voice assistant inbuilt games, and smart notifications.
The watch also gets an IP67 water and dust resistant rating. The company has claimed a battery life of six days with usual usage and of 15 days standby for the wearable.
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus: Price in India
The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus is listed at a price of ₹1,999 on the official website of Fire Boltt and it is also available on Amazon India. This watch comes in five colour options which are Grey, Pink, Black, Black Gold and Navy Blue.
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus: Specifications
The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus sports a 1.83-inch HD display with a resolution of 240x284 pixels. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling feature that enables users to make and receive phone calls directly from the smartwatch. It also features an inbuilt voice assistant.
This smartwatch from Fire-Boltt supports over 100 sports modes and comes with multiple health trackers including drink water reminder, female healthcare, heart rate tracker, sedentary tracker, sleep monitoring and SpO2 among as well.
It also offers notification alerts and gets features such as camera control, music control and weather updates. The Fire-Boltt Ninja Cal Pro Plus also has inbuilt games and carries an IP67 dust and water resistant rating.