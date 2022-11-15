Fire-Boltt Ring Plus smartwatch launched; comes with over 100 sports modes2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 03:51 PM IST
- Fire-Boltt Ring Plus has a 1.91-inch full touch HD display. The smartwatch offers smart Bluetooth calling functionally.
Homegrown smart wearable and audio brand Fire Boltt has expanded its range of smartwatches in the country. The company has launched Fire-Boltt Ring Plus with features that include Bluetooth calling, voice assistant support and water resistance. The all-new smartwatch will be available in the country via the company’s official website along with e-commerce platform, Amazon.