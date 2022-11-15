Homegrown smart wearable and audio brand Fire Boltt has expanded its range of smartwatches in the country. The company has launched Fire-Boltt Ring Plus with features that include Bluetooth calling, voice assistant support and water resistance. The all-new smartwatch will be available in the country via the company’s official website along with e-commerce platform, Amazon.

Fire-Boltt Ring Plus smartwatch can be purchased at ₹2,499. It is equipped with changeable straps offered in 5 colour variants– Black, Blue, Beige, Red, and White.

The smartwatch has a 1.91-inch full touch HD display. The screen has 240x280 pixels resolution. Fire-Boltt Ring Plus offers smart Bluetooth calling functionally. It can be used to make calls as well as answer calls. Users can also sync speed dial contacts, call history on the watch and access a quick dial pad.

There is a crown rotation button on the right edge which helps quickly maneuver through various features. Fire-Boltt Ring Plus smartwatch is equipped with more than 100 sports modes. These include cricket, badminton, cycling, running, and more. There is a support for AI voice assistant on the device which can help users set reminders, check updates, and do a lot more.

The new Fire-Boltt Ring Plus can also be used to track health vitals like blood oxygen levels, heart rate and more. The smartwatch comes with a SpO2 monitor, heart-rate tracker, sleep monitor along with a fitness tracker. The 24/7 dynamic HR tracking available on the Ring Plus is there to help you understand your heart at all times. It also provides you a data log for 24 hours.

Fire-Boltt Ring Plus smartwatch is IP67 rated and is dust and water resistant. The device comes with a smart notification feature and notifies users about incoming calls and social media messages. The smartwatch comes with over 100 watch faces. It offers smart controls like weather forecast, alarm, and remote camera control.