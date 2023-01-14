Fire-Boltt Supernova smartwatch launched in India: Check price, features, more

Meanwhile, the company has recently introduced its Fire Pods Ninja 601 gaming TWS earbuds in India. The device comes with a special gaming mode which is claimed to deliver ultra-low latency of up to 40ms for smooth gaming experience. The TWS earbuds feature an ANC and ENC mode which lets users reduce background noise for gaming, calling and listening to music. Moreover, the device comes equipped with smart touch controls which are helpful to manage audio on the go.