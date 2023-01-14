Fire-Boltt Supernova smartwatch launched in India: Check price, features, more

Fire-Boltt has launched another smartwatch in India, the Fire-Boltt Supernova. It features an AMOLED display with several sports modes and comes with Bluetooth-calling facility.
Fire-Boltt Supernova: Price in India
The Fire-Boltt Supernova is launched at a price of ₹3,499. This Bluetooth-calling smartwatch is available to purchase on the company’s official website and Flipkart. It is offered in six colour options which are orange, yellow, blue, black, light gold and gold black.
Fire-Boltt Supernova: Specifications and features
The Fire-Boltt Supernova sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display which is always on and provides a resolution of 368x448 pixels, with a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The wearable comes with a square dial design that features a textured strap along with a sleek metallic body. Moreover, it gets a fully functional rotating crown for navigation.
The smartwatch from Fire-Boltt provides 123 various sports modes to track fitness activities and offers Bluetooth 5.0 for enhanced connectivity. It gets a combined microphone and speaker for calling. Furthermore, the wearable comes with an in-built voice assistant, built-in games, different watch faces and eight user interface styles.
In terms of features, the Fire-Boltt Supernova sports an advanced health monitoring suite which tracks several signs such as dynamic heart rate, sleep tracking, SPO2 and more. Additionally, the smartwatch gets features such as music and camera controls, reminders to drink water, weather updates and other smart alerts.
The Fire-Boltt Supernova is promised to offer up to five days of battery life and comes as IP67-rated for water resistance.
Meanwhile, the company has recently introduced its Fire Pods Ninja 601 gaming TWS earbuds in India. The device comes with a special gaming mode which is claimed to deliver ultra-low latency of up to 40ms for smooth gaming experience. The TWS earbuds feature an ANC and ENC mode which lets users reduce background noise for gaming, calling and listening to music. Moreover, the device comes equipped with smart touch controls which are helpful to manage audio on the go.
The Fire Boltt introduces its Fire Pods Ninja 601 are offered for a limited time at an introductory price of ₹899 on e-commerce platform Flipkart and company’s official website. The device is available to purchase on White and Black colour options.