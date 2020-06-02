With the relaxation of lockdown norms in green and orange zones, launches of new electronics have resumed in India. Fujifilm has launched a new camera while Motorola has announced the new flagship phone Edge+. Now Asus has rolled out two new gaming laptops A15 and A17 in the TUF series.

Starting at ₹60,990, the new laptops run on AMD's new 7 nanometer based Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processors.

Here is our first impressions of the A15.

Available in Fortress Gray and Bonfire Black design, the notebook has a lustreless metal finish and honeycomb pattern at the base for better grip while carrying it.

We have seen an almost similar honeycomb pattern in Alienware Area 51m notebooks.

The A15 tips the scales at 2.3kg, which is what most gaming laptops with 15-inch screens do. It's neither too heavy nor too light and would fit into small to medium sized bags comfortably. True to the TUF series, the A15 feels solid without feeling wobbly at any point.

It's well endowed in terms of connectivity and even has a LAN port. It also has HDMI, USB 3.2 type A and USB type-C connectors.

The 144Hz display, available in higher variants, is a big boost for gamers. It will keep frame drops and screen tearing in check, leading to better gaming experience.

Purring inside the A15 is AMD's Ryzen 5 4600H (in base variant) and Ryzen 9 4900H (in top variant). The top of the line Ryzen processors are quite powerful and several benchmark tests reported online have put them on par with Intel's 10th gen Core i9 processors.Ryzen 9 4900H has 8 cores and 16 threads.

Asus has coupled it with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB) graphics in base variant and GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB) graphics at top. The latter is available only in A15 models.

Gaming laptops can heat up very quickly. To keep the heat in check during gaming, Asus has used multiple heat pipes and 3 heatsinks to draw heat away from core components and distribute it evenly.

The laptop has also been designed to accommodate more vents and increase airflow through it.

An important part of the new design is the easy to open chassis, so users can access the innards and upgrade

RAM and SSD capacity by themselves. The screws on the base of the chassis can be removed easily with a standard screwdriver. The laptop gives the option to add an additional SSD drive and increase storage.

