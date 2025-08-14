First look at alleged iPhone 17 Pro chassis teases premium all-aluminium finish

A new leak may have revealed the first look at Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, showing a major change in its design and materials. The pictures, shared on the Korean-language Naver blog by leaker "yeux1122", appear to show the phone’s chassis. While it is unclear if the part shown is a real frame or just a mould, it matches earlier rumours about Apple moving to an all-aluminium body for its Pro model.

Advertisement

A Shift in Design and Materials According to the leak, originally shared by leaker Majin Bu, the back of the phone will have a rear glass cutout only around the Apple logo, allowing for wireless charging. The rest of the body will be aluminium instead of titanium, which Apple introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro.

Advertisement

One of the most noticeable design changes is the large rectangular camera module that stretches almost across the whole width of the phone. This camera bump is expected to match the phone’s body colour, instead of using a contrasting tone.

Performance and Colour Options If rumours are to be believed, the iPhone 17 Pro will be the first pro-level iPhone with an aluminium frame since Apple split its lineup into pro and non-pro versions. Aluminium is about 40% lighter in weight than titanium, which will make it easier to handle. It also spreads heat more effectively, which may help keep the A19 Pro chip cooler.

Advertisement

The leak also hints at Apple's all-new vapor chamber cooling system to further improve performance during heavy use. Colour options may include Black, White, Grey, Dark Blue, and Orange.

Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 17 lineup in addition to other items in the fall of 2025. These details are still pending confirmation.

Advertisement

FAQs Q1: What major change is rumoured for the iPhone 17 Pro? It may feature an all-aluminium body instead of titanium.

Q2: What colours might be available? Black, White, Grey, Dark Blue, and Orange.