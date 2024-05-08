Apple provided some much needed upgrade to its iPad lineup at the Let Loose event on Tuesday. The pricer iPad Pro now comes with a Tandem OLED panel, M4 chipset, slimmer design, upgraded accessories and a ton of other features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a look at the top 5 features of the iPad Pro:

1) First ever M4 chip: Apple introduced its first-ever M4 chipset with the latest iPad Pro on Tuesday. The new processor runs on the 3-nanometer technology that is touted to be power efficient and delivers up to 1.5x improved CPU performance compared to the M2 chipset on the last generation iPad Pro.

The latest processor also comes with a new display engine that is touted to deliver better precision, color and brightness on the new OLED Ultra Retina XDR display.

2) Focus on AI: Apple is finally catching on the AI bandwagon with the company positioning the latest iPad Pro as a ‘outrageously powerful device for AI’. Apple says that the M4 chipset comes with its most powerful Neural Engine to date that is capable of 38 trillion operations per second.

Apple claims that the neural engine on the M4 chipset is even more powerful than on any AI PC today, enabling the iPad to perform AI-enabled tasks faster.

Moreover, advanced frameworks on the iPadOS are touted to make it easy for devellopers to tap into the Neural Engine for delivering AI features like running diffusion or generative AI models on device.

3) Thinnest Apple product: The addition of a new OLED panel on iPad Pro seems to have enabled Apple to significantly reduce the thickness of its premium tablet. The latest iPad Pro is being touted as the ‘thinnest Apple product ever’ with the 11-inch measuring just 5.33mm in thickness while the 13-inch variant measuring 5.1mm. Moreover, Apple has also managed to significantly reduce the weight of its iPad Air and iPad Pro models, marking the first time ever when the Pro series has become lighter than its Air counterpart.

4) OLED display: In a first for Apple, the tech giant has finally decided to add OLED panels to its iPad Pro lineup. The new iPad Pro comes with an OLED Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology that combines light from two OLED panels to provide full-screen brightness.

Apple says tandem OLED technology will help photos and videos appear brighter while reserving the details in shadows and low light and delivering more responsiveness to motion content.

5) New accessories: Apple brought a new iteration of the iPad Pro accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro. The Magic Keyboard can attach magentically to the iPad Pro and the smart connector rejects the need for connecting it via Bluetooth.

The new accessory features a new functional row with buttons like screen brightness and volume controls. It also comes with a larger trackpad along with a aluminium hinge and palm rest. Apple has stated that it designed the new Magic Keyboard to provide a more MacBook like feel to the new iPad Pro.

and larger trackpad that’s even more responsive with haptic feedback, so the entire experience feels just like using a MacBook.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

