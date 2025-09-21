Flipkart Amazon 2025 sale: Best TWS you can buy under ₹5,000 right now ft. OnePlus Buds 4, Realme Air 7 Pro and more

With Amazon and Flipkart Diwali sales all set to begin shortly, it will perhaps be the best time of the year to upgrade your electronic equipment. In order to make the buying choice easier during the sale season, we have compiled the list of top TWS earphones one can buy under ₹5,000 with options from brands like OnePlus, Realme and boAT.

​Best TWS earphones under ₹ 5,000 ​OnePlus Buds 4: ​OnePlus Buds 4 are also a very compelling option at an effective price of ₹4,799. They come with support for dual 11mm drivers like the higher-end Buds Pro 3, Hi-Res audio, adaptive ANC, dual device connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4 support, 47ms low-latency, and 45 hours of battery life (11 hours on the buds).

​Realme Buds Air 7 Pro: ​The Buds Air 7 Pro usually retail around the ₹5,000 mark and could be an option for someone who isn't necessarily inclined to go for the OnePlus Buds. The TWS come with 11mm dual drivers, ANC, 45ms low latency, Bluetooth 5.4 support, dual device pairing and 48 hours of playback on the case (12 hours on buds).

​Best TWS earphones under ₹ 3,000 ​OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: ​Apart from being an all-round champion in its segment, the Nord Buds 3 Pro also shines with their design with a dual-tone oval-shaped charging case. Launched at a price of ₹2,999, the earphones will be available at an effective price of ₹2,099 ( ₹300 bank discount) during the sale.

​They come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, ANC, dual-device connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4 support, Google fast pair support, and 44 hours of battery life (12 hours on the buds).

​boAt Nirvana X: ​First showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, Nirvana X was launched at a price of ₹2,799 earlier in the year. The TWS will be available at a price of ₹1,999 during the upcoming Great Indian Festival on Amazon.

​At this price, they offer 10mm dynamic drivers, LDAC support, 60ms low latency, Bluetooth 5.3, in-ear detection, dual device connectivity, and 40 hours of battery backup.