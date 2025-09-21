Flipkart Amazon 2025 sale: Best TWS you can buy under ₹5,000 right now ft. OnePlus Buds 4, Realme Air 7 Pro and more

As Diwali sales on Amazon and Flipkart near, consumers can find great deals on TWS earphones under 5,000. Among the top deals include OnePlus Buds 4, Realme Buds Air 7 Pro, and more.

Aman Gupta
Updated21 Sep 2025, 11:13 PM IST
OnePlus Buds 4 will be availble for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,799
OnePlus Buds 4 will be availble for ₹4,799(Aman Gupta)

With Amazon and Flipkart Diwali sales all set to begin shortly, it will perhaps be the best time of the year to upgrade your electronic equipment. In order to make the buying choice easier during the sale season, we have compiled the list of top TWS earphones one can buy under 5,000 with options from brands like OnePlus, Realme and boAT.

You may be interested in

Discount

41% OFF

realme Buds Air 7 Pro with Ai Live Translation,11mm+6mm Dual-dac Driver,48 Hrs Playtime,53 dB ANC,LHDC,45Ms Low Latency,360° Spatial Audio,IP55 Dust & Water Resistant,BT 5.4(Glory Beige)

realme Buds Air 7 Pro with Ai Live Translation,11mm+6mm Dual-dac Driver,48 Hrs Playtime,53 dB ANC,LHDC,45Ms Low Latency,360° Spatial Audio,IP55 Dust & Water Resistant,BT 5.4(Glory Beige)

  • Checkrealme Buds Air 7 Pro with Ai Live Translation
  • Check11mm+6mm Dual-dac Driver
  • Check48 Hrs Playtime
Amazon

₹4741

₹7999

Get This

Discount

45% OFF

realme Buds Air 5 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50dB ANC, 12.4mm Mega Titanized Dynamic Bass Driver, Upto 38Hrs Battery with Fast Charging & 45ms Ultra-Low Latency for Gaming (Deep Sea Blue)

realme Buds Air 5 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50dB ANC, 12.4mm Mega Titanized Dynamic Bass Driver, Upto 38Hrs Battery with Fast Charging & 45ms Ultra-Low Latency for Gaming (Deep Sea Blue)

  • Checkrealme Buds Air 5 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50dB ANC
  • Check12.4mm Mega Titanized Dynamic Bass Driver
  • CheckUpto 38Hrs Battery with Fast Charging & 45ms Ultra-Low Latency for Gaming (Deep Sea Blue)
Amazon

₹3299

₹5999

Get This

Discount

50% OFF

realme Buds Air 5 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50dB ANC, 12.4mm Mega Titanized Dynamic Bass Driver, Upto 38Hrs Battery with Fast Charging & 45ms Ultra-Low Latency for Gaming (Arctic White)

realme Buds Air 5 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50dB ANC, 12.4mm Mega Titanized Dynamic Bass Driver, Upto 38Hrs Battery with Fast Charging & 45ms Ultra-Low Latency for Gaming (Arctic White)

  • Checkrealme Buds Air 5 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50dB ANC
  • Check12.4mm Mega Titanized Dynamic Bass Driver
  • CheckUpto 38Hrs Battery with Fast Charging & 45ms Ultra-Low Latency for Gaming (Arctic White)
Amazon

₹2999

₹5999

Get This

Discount

32% OFF

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Bluetooth TWS in-Earbuds Dual Drivers, Dual Dacs, Dynaudio Eqs, AI-Powered Translator, Up to 50Db Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Up to 43Hrs Battery.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Bluetooth TWS in-Earbuds Dual Drivers, Dual Dacs, Dynaudio Eqs, AI-Powered Translator, Up to 50Db Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Up to 43Hrs Battery.

  • CheckOnePlus Buds Pro 3 Bluetooth TWS in-Earbuds Dual Drivers
  • CheckDual Dacs
  • CheckDynaudio Eqs
Amazon

₹9492

₹13999

Get This

Also Read | Amazon and Flipkart sale: Top deals on smartphones you should check out

​Best TWS earphones under 5,000

​OnePlus Buds 4:

​OnePlus Buds 4 are also a very compelling option at an effective price of 4,799. They come with support for dual 11mm drivers like the higher-end Buds Pro 3, Hi-Res audio, adaptive ANC, dual device connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4 support, 47ms low-latency, and 45 hours of battery life (11 hours on the buds).

​Realme Buds Air 7 Pro:

​The Buds Air 7 Pro usually retail around the 5,000 mark and could be an option for someone who isn't necessarily inclined to go for the OnePlus Buds. The TWS come with 11mm dual drivers, ANC, 45ms low latency, Bluetooth 5.4 support, dual device pairing and 48 hours of playback on the case (12 hours on buds).

​Best TWS earphones under 3,000

​OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro:

​Apart from being an all-round champion in its segment, the Nord Buds 3 Pro also shines with their design with a dual-tone oval-shaped charging case. Launched at a price of 2,999, the earphones will be available at an effective price of 2,099 ( 300 bank discount) during the sale.

​They come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, ANC, dual-device connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4 support, Google fast pair support, and 44 hours of battery life (12 hours on the buds).

​boAt Nirvana X:

​First showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, Nirvana X was launched at a price of 2,799 earlier in the year. The TWS will be available at a price of 1,999 during the upcoming Great Indian Festival on Amazon.

​At this price, they offer 10mm dynamic drivers, LDAC support, 60ms low latency, Bluetooth 5.3, in-ear detection, dual device connectivity, and 40 hours of battery backup.

​Best TWS earphones under 2,000

​OnePlus Nord Buds 3:

​The Nord Buds 3 will be available for an effective price of 1,599 during the upcoming sale. They come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.4, ANC support, and 43 hours of playback time (12 hours on the buds).

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsFlipkart Amazon 2025 sale: Best TWS you can buy under ₹5,000 right now ft. OnePlus Buds 4, Realme Air 7 Pro and more
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.