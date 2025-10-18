Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: Top deals on budget mobiles you shouldn't miss - Vivo T4x 5G, Oppo K13x 5G & more

Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali Sale is offering huge discounts on smartphones under 20,000 from brands like Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Redmi and more. Here are top deals on affordable mobiles with strong performance and solid cameras that you should not miss.

Govind Choudhary
Updated18 Oct 2025, 07:53 AM IST
Vivo T4x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor.

As India celebrates Diwali on 20 October, the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale is offering massive discounts on smartphones, headphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and more. Several popular smartphone brands, including Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and Nothing, among others, have announced offers on budget smartphones. In this article, we have curated a list of affordable smartphones with big discounts under 20,000 that you should not miss.

Vivo T4x 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage)

The Vivo T4x 5G is currently priced at 13,499 instead of 17,999. This device features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ 120Hz display, a 6500 mAh battery, and a 50MP primary camera sensor. It runs on the Dimensity 7300 5G chipset.

You may be interested in

Discount

30% OFF

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G

  • Check6GB (expandable with up to 6GB virtual RAM)
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.67-inch Display Size
Amazon

₹15989

₹22999

Get This

Realme 15x 5G

Realme 15x 5G

  • Check6GB/8GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
  • Check6.8-inch Display Size

₹16999

Check Details

Discount

16% OFF

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G

  • CheckViolet Pop
  • Check4GB/6GB/8GB RAM
  • Check128GB Storage
Amazon

₹18449

₹21999

Get This

Discount

18% OFF

Vivo T4X

Vivo T4X

  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.72 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹14737

₹17999

Get This

Realme P4 5G

Realme P4 5G

  • CheckPink
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check128GB Storage

₹17499

Check Details

Discount

30% OFF

Oppo k13x

Oppo k13x

  • CheckMidnight Violet
  • Check4 GB /6 GB / 8GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹11900

₹16999

Get This

Discount

39% OFF

Samsung Galaxy M36

Samsung Galaxy M36

  • CheckOrange Haze
  • Check6 GB / 8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹13999

₹22999

Get This

Discount

29% OFF

Vivo T4 Lite

Vivo T4 Lite

  • CheckPrism Blue
  • Check4 GB / 6 GB / 8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹9999

₹13999

Get This

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage

₹23990

Check Details

Vivo V60e

Vivo V60e

  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
  • Check6.77-inch Display Size

₹29999

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon
Realme P3x 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage)

The Realme P3x 5G is available for 10,249 instead of 16,999. It is powered by the Dimensity 6400 chipset. The device features a 6.72-inch Full HD LCD display, a 6000mAh battery, and a 50MP primary camera sensor.

Oppo K13x 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage)

This smartphone is selling at 12,999 instead of 16,999. The Oppo K13x 5G is powered by the Dimensity 6300 chipset. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display, a 50MP primary camera sensor, and houses a 6000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage)

This smartphone is currently priced at 13,999 instead of 22,999. The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is powered by the Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset, headlined by a 50MP primary camera sensor, and houses a 5000mAh battery. It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display.

Motorola G35 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage)

The Motorola G35 5G is selling at 11,999 instead of 15,499. It features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LTPS LCD display, houses a 5000mAh battery and is headlined by a 50MP primary camera sensor. This smartphone is powered by the T760 Octa-core processor.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage)

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is priced at 12,999 instead of 19,999. It is powered by the Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, headlined by a 50MP primary camera sensor, and houses a 5110 mAh battery. It features a 6.67-inch 120Hz Adaptive Full HD+ AMOLED display.

Budget Smartphones
