Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: Top deals on budget mobiles you shouldn't miss - Vivo T4x 5G, Oppo K13x 5G & more

As India celebrates Diwali on 20 October, the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale is offering massive discounts on smartphones, headphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and more. Several popular smartphone brands, including Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and Nothing, among others, have announced offers on budget smartphones. In this article, we have curated a list of affordable smartphones with big discounts under ₹20,000 that you should not miss.

Vivo T4x 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage) The Vivo T4x 5G is currently priced at ₹13,499 instead of ₹17,999. This device features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ 120Hz display, a 6500 mAh battery, and a 50MP primary camera sensor. It runs on the Dimensity 7300 5G chipset.

Realme P3x 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage) The Realme P3x 5G is available for ₹10,249 instead of ₹16,999. It is powered by the Dimensity 6400 chipset. The device features a 6.72-inch Full HD LCD display, a 6000mAh battery, and a 50MP primary camera sensor.

Oppo K13x 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage) This smartphone is selling at ₹12,999 instead of ₹16,999. The Oppo K13x 5G is powered by the Dimensity 6300 chipset. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display, a 50MP primary camera sensor, and houses a 6000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage) This smartphone is currently priced at ₹13,999 instead of ₹22,999. The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is powered by the Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset, headlined by a 50MP primary camera sensor, and houses a 5000mAh battery. It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display.

Motorola G35 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage) The Motorola G35 5G is selling at ₹11,999 instead of ₹15,499. It features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LTPS LCD display, houses a 5000mAh battery and is headlined by a 50MP primary camera sensor. This smartphone is powered by the T760 Octa-core processor.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage) The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is priced at ₹12,999 instead of ₹19,999. It is powered by the Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, headlined by a 50MP primary camera sensor, and houses a 5110 mAh battery. It features a 6.67-inch 120Hz Adaptive Full HD+ AMOLED display.