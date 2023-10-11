Flipkart, one of India's e-commerce giants, has launched its much-anticipated sale season, known as the Flipkart Big Billion Days. This sale has brought a plethora of enticing offers and substantial discounts on a wide array of products.

Among the featured deals, Flipkart is making headlines for its generous price cuts on various items, including smartphones, accessories, electronics, home appliances, and more. Smartphones, in particular, are experiencing significant price drops, alongside numerous other enticing offers.

If you have been eagerly waiting to purchase a new iPhone or any other premium smartphone, do not miss the chance as great deals are now available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, featuring discounts on the iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22, and more.

iPhone 14

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you can purchase the iPhone 14 for just Rs. 56,999. The iPhone 14 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, which closely resembles its predecessor, the iPhone 13. It is powered by Apple's enhanced A15 Bionic chipset and features a dual 12MP camera system. Additionally, the iPhone 14 offers all-day battery life, supports 20W fast charging, and comes with 5G connectivity.

Oppo Reno 8

You can currently purchase the Oppo Reno 8 for just Rs. 29,999 during the Flipkart sale. This smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and it is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. It offers 8GB of RAM and storage options of up to 256GB. The phone includes a rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, it boasts a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Interested buyers can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 for just Rs. 39,999 during the Flipkart sale. It features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. On the back, there's a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, it comes with a 10MP selfie shooter on the front.

iQOO Neo 7

You can purchase the iQOO Neo 7 5G for Rs. 28,999. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone boasts a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR10+ certified. It is equipped with the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Motorola Edge 40

During the Flipkart sale, you can grab the Motorola Edge 40 for just Rs. 24,999. It features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone is powered by the Dimensity 8020 Processor and is the slimmest IP68-rated 5G phone, according to the company. It packs a dual camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens.

