Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Want to buy iPhone? Get up to 18% off on Flipkart

The annual Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale is here, and it's nothing short of a shopaholic's dream come true! If you're among the tech enthusiasts who have been eyeing that coveted iPhone, this year's Flipkart Sale is your golden opportunity to make your dream a reality. With unbeatable discounts, jaw-dropping deals, and exclusive offers on a wide range of iPhones, Flipkart has once again raised the bar for online shopping extravaganzas.

As the name suggests, the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale is nothing short of epic, and it's guaranteed to leave you astounded. With a rich history of offering incredible discounts across numerous categories, this year's Flipkart Sale promises to be the biggest and boldest yet. If you're in the market for a new iPhone or looking to upgrade your existing one, this is the perfect time to do so, as Flipkart is offering discounts of up to 18% on a variety of iPhone models.

They've lined up an extensive selection of iPhones, catering to various preferences and budgets. Furthermore, this annual shopping bonanza isn't just about discounts and deals. Flipkart ensures a seamless shopping experience, complete with a user-friendly interface, secure payment options, and speedy delivery services. Plus, they offer various financing options to make it even easier for you to own that iPhone you've been lusting after. So, rest assured, your purchase during the Flipkart Sale will be a hassle-free and satisfying experience.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at some of the fantastic offers on iPhones during the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, guiding you through the process of selecting the best one that suits your needs. Join us in exploring the most exciting tech deals of the year, brought to you by Flipkart, and embark on your journey to iPhone ownership at unmatched prices. Don't miss this chance to turn your smartphone dreams into a reality with the Flipkart Sale 2023.

1. APPLE iPhone 14 (Blue, 128 GB)

The Apple iPhone 14, available in an elegant Blue finish, is a top-notch addition to Apple's smartphone line-up. As part of the Flipkart Sale 2023, it offers an incredible smartphone experience. With a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display, the iPhone 14 showcases stunning visuals with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels. The A15 Bionic Chip with its 6-core processor ensures smooth and efficient performance. The camera setup is remarkable, featuring a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, enabling 2x optical zoom and 5x digital zoom. The phone runs on iOS 16 and supports 5G, promising lightning-fast connectivity. With IP68 rating, it's water and dust-resistant. The Apple iPhone 14 is an impressive package and a perfect choice for those seeking top-tier technology.

Specifications of Apple iPhone 14:

Model Name: iPhone 14

Colour: Blue

Display: 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display, 2532 x 1170 Pixels

Processor: A15 Bionic Chip, Hexa Core

Camera: Dual Camera Setup - 12MP Main Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Camera

Operating System: iOS 16

Storage: 128 GB Internal Storage

Connectivity: 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC

Face ID: Yes

Battery: 3279 mAh

Weight: 172 g

Warranty: 1 Year for Phone and 6 Months for In-Box Accessories

Pros Cons Stunning Super Retina XDR Display No support for expandable storage Powerful A15 Bionic Chip No 3.5mm headphone jack Dual-camera system for great photos No OTG support 5G connectivity for faster internet Premium pricing Water and dust-resistant (IP68)

2. APPLE iPhone 14 Plus (Blue, 128 GB)

The APPLE iPhone 14 Plus in mesmerizing blue is a powerhouse of innovation, seamlessly combining style and cutting-edge technology. The phone boasts a generous 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR Display, with a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels, delivering stunning visuals with vivid colours and incredible detail. Running on the latest iOS 16 and powered by the A15 Bionic Chip, this phone offers lightning-fast performance, making multitasking a breeze. The camera setup is exceptional, featuring a 12MP main camera with optical image stabilization, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera for breathtaking photos. The phone's advanced photography features include Night Mode, Portrait Mode, and Apple ProRAW. With 5G support, Face ID, and a range of other high-end features, the iPhone 14 Plus is ready to redefine your smartphone experience.

Specifications of APPLE iPhone 14 Plus (Blue, 128 GB):

Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR Display, 2778 x 1284 pixels resolution

Processor: A15 Bionic Chip, 6 Core Processor

Storage: 128 GB internal storage

Camera: Dual Camera Setup - 12MP Main Camera and 12MP Ultra Wide Camera

Zoom: 2X Optical Zoom Out, Digital Zoom Upto 5X

Video Recording: 4K at various frame rates, 1080P, 720P

Connectivity: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, NFC

Operating System: iOS 16

Face ID for security

Pros Cons Stunning Super Retina XDR Display No expandable storage option Powerful A15 Bionic Chip for smooth performance Relatively high price point Excellent camera system with various modes No support for external storage 5G connectivity for faster internet speeds Slightly larger and heavier than standard models No standard headphone jack

3. APPLE iPhone 12 (Blue, 64 GB)

The APPLE iPhone 12, in a stunning blue colour, is a technological marvel that you can grab during the current Flipkart sale 2023. With a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display offering HDR visuals, it's perfect for immersive experiences. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, it ensures smooth performance. Its camera system boasts dual 12MP lenses for capturing every moment with precision, including Night Mode and 4K video recording. The 12MP TrueDepth front camera supports Portrait Mode and even Dolby Vision video recording. The iPhone 12 is 5G-ready and features advanced Face ID for secure and swift unlocking. This phone is both water and dust resistant (IP68 rated) and supports MagSafe accessories for added convenience.

Specifications of APPLE iPhone 12:

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

Operating System: iOS 14

Processor: A14 Bionic

Internal Storage: 64 GB

Camera: Dual 12MP (Wide and Ultra Wide); 12MP TrueDepth front camera

Battery Capacity: 2815 mAh

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC

Face ID for security

Water and dust-resistant (IP68)

Supports MagSafe accessories

Pros Cons Stunning Super Retina XDR display No 3.5mm headphone jack Powerful A14 Bionic chip No microSD card slot Dual 12MP camera system with Night Mode Slightly heavier at 162g Water and dust-resistant (IP68) No bundled charger or earphones 5G-ready for faster connectivity No expandable storage

4. APPLE iPhone 13 (Blue, 128 GB)

The APPLE iPhone 13 in elegant blue is an enticing option available during Flipkart sale 2023. With a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, you'll enjoy stunning visuals. Powered by the A15 Bionic Chip, this phone runs smoothly on iOS 15. Its dual-camera system, featuring 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses, captures detailed photos and 4K videos. The 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night Mode ensures captivating selfies. It's 5G-ready, has Face ID for security, and supports MagSafe accessories. Moreover, it's rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. Overall, the iPhone 13 is a powerful and stylish device that's perfect for those seeking top-tier features during the Flipkart sale.

Specifications of APPLE iPhone 13:

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

Operating System: iOS 15

Processor: A15 Bionic Chip

Internal Storage: 128 GB

Camera: Dual 12MP (Wide and Ultra Wide); 12MP TrueDepth front camera

Battery Capacity: 3240 mAh

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC

Face ID for security

Water and dust-resistant (IP68)

Supports MagSafe accessories

Pros Cons Gorgeous Super Retina XDR display No 3.5mm headphone jack Powerful A15 Bionic Chip No expandable storage Dual 12MP camera system with Night Mode Slightly heavier at 173g Water and dust-resistant (IP68) No bundled charger or earphones 5G-ready for faster connectivity

5. APPLE iPhone 14 Plus (Midnight, 512 GB)

If you're seeking the pinnacle of smartphone technology, the APPLE iPhone 14 Plus is a standout choice available during the Flipkart sale 2023. This device boasts a massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering a visual treat like no other. With an A15 Bionic Chip and 6-core processor, it runs on iOS 16, ensuring top-notch performance. The camera setup is impressive with a dual 12MP main camera and a 12MP front camera. Enjoy a range of features, from Night Mode to Portrait Mode, and 4K video recording with Dolby Vision. The phone also supports 5G and is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. It's an all-encompassing device, perfect for those who demand the best in technology.

Specifications of APPLE iPhone 14 Plus:

Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

Operating System: iOS 16

Processor: A15 Bionic Chip, 6-core processor

Internal Storage: 512 GB

Camera: Dual 12MP main camera; 12MP front camera

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, NFC

Face ID for security

Water and dust-resistant (IP68)

Supports MagSafe accessories

Pros Cons Stunning Super Retina XDR display No expandable storage Powerful A15 Bionic Chip Non-removable battery Dual 12MP camera system with advanced features Large and relatively heavy at 203g Water and dust-resistant (IP68) No bundled charger or earphones 5G-ready for faster connectivity High price point

6. APPLE iPhone 11 Pro Max (Gold, 64 GB)

The APPLE iPhone 11 Pro Max, available during the Flipkart sale 2023, is a powerhouse of a smartphone. It features a remarkable Super Retina XDR display, offering vibrant and detailed visuals. The A13 Bionic Chip ensures smooth and efficient performance while running on iOS 13. The camera setup is impressive with triple 12MP cameras, including Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto lenses, offering versatility and exceptional photo quality. The device excels in low-light photography with Night Mode. It's packed with advanced features like Smart HDR for photos and Extended Dynamic Range for videos. With water resistance, Face ID, and an eSIM, this phone embodies the best of Apple's technology.

Specifications of APPLE iPhone 11 Pro Max:

Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

Operating System: iOS 13

Processor: A13 Bionic Chip

Internal Storage: 64 GB

Camera: Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto Cameras; 12MP front camera

Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC

Face ID for security

Water and dust-resistant (up to 4 meters)

Pros Cons Stunning Super Retina XDR display Relatively heavy at 226g Powerful A13 Bionic Chip No expandable storage Versatile triple-camera system Pricey compared to some competitors Excellent low-light photography (Night Mode) No support for 5G connectivity Water and dust-resistant (up to 4 meters) Limited innovation compared to newer models

7. APPLE iPhone 11 (White, 64 GB)

The APPLE iPhone 11, with its stunning design and powerful performance, remains an attractive option during the Flipkart Sale 2023. The 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display offers vibrant visuals. Powered by the A13 Bionic Chip and running on iOS 14.2, it handles tasks with ease. The camera system features dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide lenses, ensuring impressive photo quality. Night Mode enhances low-light photography, and Smart HDR adds depth to your shots. The front 12MP TrueDepth camera is ideal for selfies and offers features like Portrait Mode. With water resistance up to 2 meters and Face ID for security, it strikes a balance between style and functionality.

Specifications of APPLE iPhone 11:

Display: 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD

Operating System: iOS 14.2

Processor: A13 Bionic Chip

Internal Storage: 64 GB

Camera: Dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide Cameras; 12MP front camera

Battery Capacity: 3110 mAh

Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC

Face ID for security

Water-resistant up to 2 meters

Pros Cons Impressive A13 Bionic Chip 828p display resolution Excellent camera system with Night Mode No support for 5G connectivity Water-resistant design Lower resolution compared to some rivals Latest iOS 14.2 Missing fast charger in the box Face ID for security

Best value for money

The iPhone 11 stands out as the best value for money among the available options. It offers a compelling blend of performance, camera capabilities, and water resistance. Powered by the A13 Bionic Chip and running on iOS 14.2, it can smoothly handle various tasks. The camera system with Night Mode ensures excellent photo quality even in low-light conditions. Its water-resistant design adds durability to its sleek aesthetics. While it may not have the highest resolution display or 5G connectivity, the iPhone 11's performance, camera features, and attractive price point make it the best value for those seeking a balance between cost and functionality.

Best deal

The iPhone 13, particularly in the 128 GB storage variant, offers an excellent deal for those who want a balance of performance and storage capacity without breaking the bank. It's equipped with Apple's A15 Bionic Chip, which provides remarkable speed and efficiency. The 128 GB storage is generous enough for most users, ensuring you have ample space for apps, photos, and videos. The dual-camera system with features like Night Mode and 4K video recording ensures great photo and video quality. While it doesn't have some of the high-end features found in more expensive models, the iPhone 13 still delivers a fantastic iPhone experience, making it one of the best deals available for individuals who prioritize performance, storage, and affordability.

