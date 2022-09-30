Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale ends today: Best deals on smartphones

The e-commerce giant is offering up to 40 per cent discount on tablets, smartphones and accessories with additional no-cost EMI options, Paytm-based offers, and exchange discounts during the sale.
Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2022 has entered its final day. The festive season sale with discounts on a large section of mobile phones, laptops, smart devices, wearables and other electronics will conclude on Friday. The e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts on iPhone models, Google Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone 1 and more.
Flipkart is offering up to 40 per cent discount on tablets, smartphones and accessories with additional no-cost EMI options, Paytm-based offers, and exchange discounts during the sale. Customers can also avail an instant discount of up to 10 per cent on purchases using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards along with EMI transactions.
Here is a list of best smartphone deals:
Nothing Phone (1)
Nothing Phone (1) will retail at a starting price of ₹32,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone comes with the Glyph interface and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core processor. The device has a 6.55-inch full HD+ display and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.
Google Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 6a will be available at ₹34,199 onwards in the sale. It is powered by the company’s own Tensor chipset and packs up to 128GB internal storage capacity. The smartphone is equipped with an 8MP camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, it is equipped with dual 12MP camera sensors.
Oppo Reno 8 5G
Oppo Reno 8 5G will be available at ₹29,999 in the Flipkart sale. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and is equipped with a 32MP camera at the front for selfies. Oppo Reno 8 5G offers 80watt SuperVOOC fast charging support and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. It has a 6.43-inch Full HD screen.
Motorola Edge 30 5G
As per Flipkart webpage, Motorola Edge 30 5G will retail at a discounted price of ₹24,999 in the sale. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor and boasts of triple camera at the back. The rear camera system comprises of a 50MP+50MP+2MP sensors. Users will get a 32MP camera at the front for selfies.
Realme GT 2
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will offer Realme GT 2 at a starting price of ₹32,499. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery. It is equipped with a 6.62-inch screen and features a 16MP camera at the front for selfies.
