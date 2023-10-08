Flipkart Big Billion Days: Google Pixel Buds A series gets huge price cut. Check offer details here
Google Pixel Buds A series is available for a whopping discount of ₹6,999 on its launch price during the Flipkart big billion days sale.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series which was launched in India at a price of ₹9,999 in 2021 is now getting a massive price cut during the Flipkart big billion days sale. Flipkart's festive sale was opened for all users on Sunday after giving 24 hours early access to Plus members and VIP members.