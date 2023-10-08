Google Pixel Buds A-Series which was launched in India at a price of ₹9,999 in 2021 is now getting a massive price cut during the Flipkart big billion days sale. Flipkart's festive sale was opened for all users on Sunday after giving 24 hours early access to Plus members and VIP members.

The Pixel Buds A series are available at a price of ₹3,999 and the price can be further reduced to 3,799 on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, making it a price cut over ₹6,999 on the launch price.

Pixel Buds A-series specifications:

Pixel Buds A-series is designed on top of 12mm dynamic drivers based on adaptive sound technology that can help increase or decrease the volume in the earphones based on the user's surroundings and dual beamforming microphones. The TWS earbuds also come with support for Google Assistant, allowing users to perform certain tasks using voice commands.

The TWS comes with a battery life of 5 hours of playback time on the earbuds and a total playback time of 24 hours. The earphones also come with IPX4 ratings for Sweat and Water resistance and offers passive noise reduction and capacitive touch sensors for music, calls and Google Assistant controls.

