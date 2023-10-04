Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 14 to undergo massive up to ₹20,000 price cut. Here's how to lock the deal
Apple's last year flagship smartphone iPhone 14 is set to get a massive discount during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale set to begin from October 8 with 24-hour early access for Flipkart Plus customers. Flipkart has already announced price drops for many other popular smartphones like Nothing Phone (2), Pixel 7a, OnePlus 11 R and more.