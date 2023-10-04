comScore
Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 14 to undergo massive up to 20,000 price cut. Here's how to lock the deal
Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 14 to undergo massive up to ₹20,000 price cut. Here's how to lock the deal

Flipkart will offer Apple iPhone 14, the last year's flagship smartphone, at a massive discount of up to ₹20,000 during the Big Billion Days starting from October 8.

The new iPhone 14 Pro Max has iOS 16 operating system, which Apple claims as the world’s most personal and secure mobile operating system. It is packed with powerful features like new lock screen, ability to edit iMessages etc. (AFP)Premium
Apple's last year flagship smartphone iPhone 14 is set to get a massive discount during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale set to begin from October 8 with 24-hour early access for Flipkart Plus customers. Flipkart has already announced price drops for many other popular smartphones like Nothing Phone (2), Pixel 7a, OnePlus 11 R and more.

While Flipkart has not announced the exact price for iPhone 14 during the Big Billion Days sale, the e-commerce giant has teased the price of Apple's premium smartphone via a price guessing game on its website that suggests that iPhone 14 could be available for under 60,000. 

The iPhone 14 was launched in September last year at a starting price of 79,990 but following the launch of the company's latest iPhone 15 series the prices of the iPhone 15 were slashed. The iPhone 14 is currently available for 69,990 on Apple's official website and 64,999 on the Flipkart website. 

Moreover, iPhone 12 will be priced at 38,999 during the Big Billion Days sale and customers can further reduce the price by up to 3,000, availing the bank offer. This will lower down the price and bring it to 35,999. Additionally, by availing the exchange offer for a value up to 3,000, interested buyers can bring down the value to 32,999.

Flipkart users can lock these deals by paying 1,999 in advance on the company's website.

iPhone 14 specifications: 

iPhone 14 is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. The iPhone sports with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels along with ceramic shield protection. The smartphone is dual camera unit includes a 12MP primary sensor at the rear paired with another 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 03:44 PM IST
