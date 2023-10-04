Apple's last year flagship smartphone iPhone 14 is set to get a massive discount during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale set to begin from October 8 with 24-hour early access for Flipkart Plus customers. Flipkart has already announced price drops for many other popular smartphones like Nothing Phone (2) , Pixel 7a , OnePlus 11 R and more.

While Flipkart has not announced the exact price for iPhone 14 during the Big Billion Days sale, the e-commerce giant has teased the price of Apple's premium smartphone via a price guessing game on its website that suggests that iPhone 14 could be available for under ₹60,000.

The iPhone 14 was launched in September last year at a starting price of ₹79,990 but following the launch of the company's latest iPhone 15 series the prices of the iPhone 15 were slashed. The iPhone 14 is currently available for ₹69,990 on Apple's official website and ₹64,999 on the Flipkart website.

Moreover, iPhone 12 will be priced at ₹38,999 during the Big Billion Days sale and customers can further reduce the price by up to ₹3,000, availing the bank offer. This will lower down the price and bring it to ₹35,999. Additionally, by availing the exchange offer for a value up to ₹3,000, interested buyers can bring down the value to ₹32,999.

Flipkart users can lock these deals by paying ₹1,999 in advance on the company's website.

iPhone 14 specifications:

iPhone 14 is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. The iPhone sports with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels along with ceramic shield protection. The smartphone is dual camera unit includes a 12MP primary sensor at the rear paired with another 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

