Flipkart Big Billion Days: Looking for AC? Get up to 52% off on Flipkart sale

Flipkart Sale 2023 has brought an ideal time for buyers to shop for new air conditioners for the summer months. Check out our list of different brands and attractive deals for you to grab during the Flipkart sale.

As the calendar flips over to October, ushering in the gentle breeze and crisp air of autumn, it may seem counterintuitive to consider buying an air conditioner. However, for the savvy shopper, this is the perfect time to invest in cooling solutions. While summer's scorching heat is a distant memory, and the comforting chill of autumn prevails, it's during this transitional period that the most discerning buyers seize the opportunity to purchase an air conditioner. The Flipkart Big Billion Days is where you can enjoy astounding discounts of up to 52% off on a wide range of ACs, making this October the ideal time to prepare for the inevitable return of summer's blazing sun. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian climate is no stranger to extreme temperatures, where the summer months bring with them an oppressive wave of heat. During the peak of summer, the demand for air conditioners skyrockets, causing prices to surge. However, by acting preemptively and taking advantage of the incredible deals available during the Flipkart Sale, you can circumvent the soaring prices and secure a cool, budget-friendly solution well in advance. Flipkart understands the importance of planning for the future, and their Big Billion Days Sale in October presents the opportunity to do just that.

Flipkart's reputation for offering high-quality appliances and consumer electronics is well-known, and the Big Billion Days Sale is no exception. With a vast selection of ACs you'll be spoiled for choice. The discounts available during this event mean that you can not only invest in a cooling system that perfectly suits your needs but also enjoy significant savings. Plus, with the ease and convenience of online shopping through Flipkart, it's never been simpler to beat the summer heat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this article, we will explore the incredible deals on air conditioners available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days, guiding you through the process of selecting the ideal AC to keep your space cool and comfortable. Don't wait until the sweltering heat returns; prepare in advance with the Flipkart Sale in October, ensuring that you beat the rising prices and stay comfortably chilled when the next summer arrives.

1. CANDY 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split Inverter AC The CANDY 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split Inverter AC is a cooling powerhouse that guarantees to keep your living spaces comfortable even during scorching summer days. This air conditioner is a part of the Flipkart Sale 2023, offering an incredible cooling solution at an attractive price.

With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 3-Star BEE Rating for 2023, this AC efficiently cools medium-sized rooms, making it ideal for bedrooms or small living rooms. Its inverter compressor ensures energy savings while providing consistent cooling. The copper condenser coil enhances its durability and cooling efficiency, ensuring you stay comfortable for years to come. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Featuring multiple operating modes such as Fan Mode, Dry Mode, Chill Mode, and Sleep Mode, this AC adapts to your needs throughout the day. The anti-bacteria filter and dust filter ensure the air you breathe is clean and healthy.

Specifications of CANDY 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split Inverter AC: Brand: CANDY

Type: Split {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Star Rating: 3-Star BEE Rating (2023)

Colour: White {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cooling Capacity: 4600 W

Compressor: Inverter Compressor

Refrigerant: R-32 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Condenser Coil: Copper

Pros Cons Inverter compressor for energy savings No dehumidification function Copper condenser for enhanced durability Limited dehumidification Multiple operating modes Standard installation charges apply Clean air with anti-bacteria and dust filters Auto restart and timer for convenience

2. Blue Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC The Blue Star Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter Multi Sensors AC is a fantastic addition to any household, especially during the scorching summer months. With features like Turbo Cool mode, Energy-saving mode, and 5-in-1 convertible cooling, it ensures you're comfortable no matter the weather. Plus, the stabilizer-free operation means you don't have to worry about voltage fluctuations, saving you the extra cost of a stabilizer. The 100% copper coils provide durability and optimal cooling. One standout feature is the self-diagnosis capability, which helps in resolving minor issues quickly. Additionally, the unit operates quietly, allowing for a peaceful night's sleep. Keep an eye out for this AC on Flipkart Sale 2023 to enjoy a great deal on this powerful and efficient cooling solution.

Specifications of Blue Star Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter Multi Sensors AC: Model: IA318FNU {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Technology: Inverter {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cooling Modes: Turbo Cool, Energy-saving, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling

Stabilizer-free Operation

Condenser Material: 100% Copper {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noise-free Operation with Acoustic Jacket

Self-diagnosis Capability

Dust Filter {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Colour: White

Copper Condenser

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with Eco Mode Doesn't come with a stabilizer Versatile cooling options Durable 100% copper coils Self-diagnosis capability for quick fixes Turbo Cool for rapid cooling

3. Panasonic Convertible 7-in-1 AC The Panasonic Convertible 7-in-1 AC with Additional AI Mode Cooling is a cutting-edge air conditioner that brings together innovation and convenience. With a 1.5 Ton capacity and a 5-Star BEE Rating, this AC ensures energy savings of up to 25%. No more manual resets after power cuts thanks to the Auto Restart feature. The use of copper components provides energy efficiency, superior cooling, and easy maintenance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This Panasonic AC goes the extra mile with its AI capabilities. The MirAie app on your smartphone allows you to preset temperatures, request services, and more. What sets it apart is the support for AI Voice Assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, enabling voice-controlled operation. The auto convertible inverter technology offers rapid cooling and substantial energy savings. The PM 0.1 air purification filter guarantees clean and high-quality air.

Control your cooling with ease, optimize your energy use, and breathe clean air, all while enjoying convenient AI features, making it a standout choice in the Flipkart Sale.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible 7-in-1 with Additional AI Mode Cooling 2023 Model AC: Type: Split Inverter AC {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5-Star BEE Rating 2023

Compressor Type: Inverter Compressor {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Condenser Coil: Copper

Cooling Modes: 7-in-1 Convertible Cooling

Special Features: MirAie app, Voice Control, Auto Convertible, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, Stabilizer Free Operation, Shield Blu technology, Smart Air Filter {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refrigerant: R 32

Fast Cooling Mode: Yes

Dry Mode: Yes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Energy-efficient and eco-friendly Limited cooling area AI-powered MirAie app for convenience Complex AI features Voice control with AI Voice Assistants Auto Convertible for flexible cooling PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter Stabilizer-free operation Shield Blu technology for longevity

Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Days: Google Pixel Buds A series gets huge price cut. Check offer details here 4. Godrej 5-in-1 Convertible AC The Godrej 1 Ton 3-Star Split Inverter Air Conditioner is a smart choice for beating the heat in 2023, especially with the discounts available on Flipkart sale. This AC boasts a 5-in-1 convertible technology, allowing you to fine-tune your cooling needs efficiently. With features like antimicrobial self-clean technology, it ensures not only a cool but also a healthy environment.

Equipped with anti-freeze thermostat and i-sense technology, this AC takes safety and comfort seriously. It can cool effectively even in scorching temperatures, thanks to the tropical compressor. The power-saving inverter technology, along with an eco-friendly R32 refrigerant, makes it an energy-efficient and environmentally responsible choice. The anti-dust filter ensures clean air, and the copper condenser guarantees enduring performance.

With silent operation and robust build quality, the Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC offers excellent value, especially during Flipkart sale 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications Godrej 5-in-1 Convertible AC: Capacity: 1 Ton

BEE Rating 2023: 3 Star

Convertible Cooling: 5-in-1 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

i-sense Technology: Yes

Anti-corrosive Coating: Blue Fin

Refrigerant: R32 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Copper Condenser: Yes

Auto Restart: Yes

Sleep Mode: Yes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anti-dust Filter: Yes

Silent Operation: Yes

Pros Cons Energy-efficient inverter technology Limited 3-star BEE rating Eco-friendly R32 refrigerant Basic 1-ton cooling capacity 5-in-1 convertible cooling Anti-corrosive Blue Fin coating Anti-dust filter for clean air Silent operation Auto-restart feature Copper condenser for durability

5. Whirlpool Convertible 4-in-1 AC The Whirlpool Magicool Air Conditioner, featuring 6th Sense Intellicool technology, is a smart choice for your cooling needs. This 1.5-ton, 4-star AC provides optimal performance by automatically regulating temperature and humidity, ensuring a comfortable environment. With the BLDC fans, it delivers high air circulation while operating quietly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Even in scorching heat up to 52°C, this AC keeps your space cool. Its self-clean function prevents the growth of microbes and dust buildup. Stabilizer-free operation and a gas leak indicator offer added protection and peace of mind.

If you're considering a new AC for your home, keep an eye out for the ongoing Flipkart Sale 2023 to grab this efficient and eco-friendly air conditioner at a great price.

Specifications Whirlpool Convertible 4-in-1 AC: 6th Sense Intellicool technology {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BLDC Fans for high air circulation

High Cooling even at 52°C

Inbuilt self-clean function {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stabiliser-free operation (140V - 285V)

Gas Leak Indicator

Hidden Display {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

High-density HD filter

Intellisense Inverter technology

Copper build for durability {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

R32 Eco Refrigerant

Capacity Convert feature

Pros Cons 6th Sense Intellicool technology Basic 4-star BEE rating High cooling capacity at 52°C Self-clean function for hygiene Stabilizer-free operation Gas leak indicator Hidden display for aesthetics BLDC fans for quiet and efficient cooling

6. LG AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling 2023 Model The LG 1.5-ton Split Air Conditioner is a technological marvel with a 5-star BEE rating for 2023. It offers incredible energy savings, ensuring you stay cool without breaking the bank. The AI Dual Inverter, powered by Artificial Intelligence, makes this AC a smart performer. It features a 4-way swing and hyper-capacity cooling for powerful and efficient performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of its standout features is the AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, which adapts the cooling capacity to your needs by analysing sensor data. The VIRAAT mode provides rapid and long-lasting cooling, ensuring your space stays comfortable. With a 4-way swing, this AC ensures even and efficient cooling.

Safety and performance are enhanced by the inclusion of ADC Sensors, a Smart Diagnosis System, and Automatic Cleaning, reducing humidity and maintaining a clean environment. The HD Filter with antivirus protection ensures fresh and clean air. The corrosion-resistant Ocean Black Fin and copper tubes with Ocean Black Protection enhance the AC's durability.

With the ability to perform even at a scorching 52°C, a Mute Function for quiet operation, Monsoon Comfort Technology for humidity control, and stabilizer-free operation, this AC offers everything you need. When you're looking for a high-performing, eco-friendly air conditioner, keep an eye out for the LG AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling AC during the Flipkart Sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of LG AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling 2023 Model: Model: 2023 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

AI Dual Inverter technology

AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

VIRAAT Mode

4-way Swing

ADC Safety Sensors {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smart Diagnosis System

Automatic Cleaning

HD Filter with Antivirus Protection {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Corrosion-resistant Ocean Black Fin

High-grooved Copper Pipes

Stabilizer-free Operation (120V - 290V) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Low Gas Detection

Eco-friendly R32 Refrigerant

Pros Cons 5-star BEE rating for high energy savings Separate stabilizer needed beyond 290V AI Dual Inverter for smart and powerful performance AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling for adaptability VIRAAT Mode for rapid and extended cooling ADC Sensors for safety and performance Automatic Cleaning for hygiene HD Filter with Antivirus Protection for clean air

Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Want to buy iPhone? Get up to 18% off on Flipkart 7. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split Inverter AC is a reliable and energy-efficient cooling solution for your home. With a 3-star BEE rating for 2023, it promises to deliver up to 15% energy savings compared to non-inverter 1-star models, which is great news for your electricity bills. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This AC offers convenience with its Auto Restart feature, ensuring that you don't have to manually reset your settings after a power cut. It's equipped with a copper condenser, known for its energy efficiency and superior cooling performance. The easy maintenance of the copper components adds to the appliance's longevity.

For a restful night's sleep, the Sleep Mode automatically adjusts the temperature to maintain a comfortable sleeping environment, making it perfect for hot summer nights.

Don't miss out on the chance to grab this Voltas AC at an attractive price during the Flipkart Sale 2023. It's an excellent addition to your home, providing efficient cooling and energy savings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC Model: Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

BEE Rating 2023: 3 Star {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Auto Restart

Copper Condenser

Sleep Mode {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with a 3-star BEE rating 2023 Not as energy-efficient as higher-rated ACs Auto Restart for convenience Copper condenser for superior cooling and durability Sleep Mode ensures a comfortable night's sleep

8. Godrej 5-In-1 Convertible AC The Godrej 5-In-1 Convertible AC is your ultimate cooling solution for a customized and energy-efficient home climate. With the 5-in-1 Convert technology, you can tailor your cooling experience, adjusting it between 40%, 60%, 80%, 100%, and a remarkable 110% cooling capacity. Not only does this provide unbeatable convenience, but it also saves you money while catering to your cooling preferences, a perfect addition during Flipkart Sale 2023.

This AC is designed with power-saving inverter technology, boasting high ISEER ratings and a rotary inverter compressor. Even during scorching Indian summers, this AC stands strong with heavy-duty cooling at temperatures as high as 52°C. It features an anti-dust filter, ensuring the air you breathe is clean.

The I-Sense Technology takes comfort to new heights, with sensors on the unit and the remote that adjust the AC's settings based on your desired temperature. For silent operation, the AC is equipped with an acoustic jacket that minimizes noise and protects vital components. It also provides self-diagnosis capabilities, making troubleshooting a breeze. The anti-freeze thermostat intelligently protects the compressor from ice formation on the evaporator coils. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Godrej 5-In-1 Convertible AC: Model: Godrej 5-In-1 Convertible AC

Cooling Capacity: Varies from 40% to 110%

Power-Saving Inverter Technology {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52°C

Anti-Dust Filter

I-Sense Technology {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

100% Copper Condenser and Connecting Pipe

Blue Fin Anti-Corrosive Coating

Acoustic Jacket for Silent Operation {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Self-Diagnosis

Anti-Freeze Thermostat

Pros Cons Customizable 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling May not be the most budget-friendly Power-Saving Inverter Technology Heavy-Duty Cooling at High Temperatures Anti-Dust Filter for Clean Air I-Sense Technology for Personalized Comfort 100% Copper Components for Durability Blue Fin Anti-Corrosive Coating

Best value for money: The Panasonic Convertible 7-in-1 with Additional AI Mode Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter with 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter AC offers the best value for your money. It not only boasts a 5-star BEE rating for energy savings but also incorporates advanced AI technology that enhances your user experience. The AI mode adapts to external weather conditions, keeping you comfortable while being energy-efficient. The PM 0.1 filter ensures superior air quality. Moreover, its stabilizer-free operation and the MirAie app for service requests and diagnostics make this a smart investment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best deal: For the best deal, look no further than the LG AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 5-Star Split Inverter AC. This AC offers a combination of cutting-edge technology and energy efficiency. With AI Dual Inverter and six-in-one cooling, it adapts to your needs while remaining power-efficient. It features VIRAAT mode for powerful and long-lasting cooling. The inclusion of ADC sensors, automatic cleaning, HD filter with antivirus protection, and more ensure optimal performance and clean air. The R32 refrigerant and stabilizer-free operation add to its value. Plus, LG's remote diagnosis and low gas detection provide extra peace of mind. In terms of both features and price, this LG AC offers an unbeatable deal.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!