Flipkart is offering huge discounts on smartphone, making it a difficult choice to buy a smartphone in the under ₹40,000 segment with many notable mentions like the OnePlus 11R, Pixel 7 and Nothing Phone (2)

Flipkart's Big Billion Days is now available to all users, bringing a lot of offers on a number of products. The most contested segment during this year's sale is the under 40,000 smartphone range that features huge discounts on phones like Nothing Phone (2), OnePlus 11R and Pixel 7.

OnePlus 11R 5G specifications: Launched in February this year, OnePlus 11R 5G comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2772 X 1240 pixels, offering 1450 nits of peak brightness and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 11R 5G features curved edges and a punch-hole cutout at the front.

The handset comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs on Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system.

OnePlus 11R 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 100-watt SuperVOOC S fast charging support and comes with an adapter inside the box. The device is claimed to juice up from 1-100% in 25 minutes. For optics, the smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera on the rear. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120° field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.

OnePlus 11R , on paper, is the most balanced phone out of the three powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and runs on the company's tested Oxygen OS. Moreover, OnePlus 11R also comes with a bigger 5,000 mAh battery and a 100W charger inside the box.

Pixel 7 specification: Google Pixel 7 is a dual SIM phone that runs on Android 13 operating system out of the box. The smartphone comes with a 6.32-inch full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display has a 2400x1080 pixel resolution.

Powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 processor, the handset comes paired with 8GB RAM. Google Pixel 7 comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GOS, NFC and USB type-C port.

Powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 processor, the handset comes paired with 8GB RAM. Google Pixel 7 comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GOS, NFC and USB type-C port.

With Google's penchant for optimizing the camera performance of its smartphones, the Pixel 7 could be an ideal candidate for users looking for a quality mid-range camera phone. However, the overheating issues reported by some users with the Tensor G2 chipset and the relatively small 4270mAh battery in the Pixel 7 may make it less than ideal for gaming enthusiasts.

Nothing Phone (2) specification: Nothing Phone (2) is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with Adreno 730 GPU and runs on the company's own Nothing OS 2.0. In terms of camera, the Phone (2) comes with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor with an aperture of f/1.88 and a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch.

Complementing the primary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor, offering a wide 114-degree field of view. This camera also supports EIS, ensuring stable and steady shots. On the front side, the smartphone boasts a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture and a 1/2.74-inch sensor size, perfect for capturing high-quality selfies.

With the unique and functional design on the back thanks to the Glyph interface, the Nothing Phone (2) is an attractive option for users who are conscious about the looks about their phone.

