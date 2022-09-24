Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Deals on top-rated gaming laptops

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Deals on top-rated gaming laptops

Flipkart has revealed that customers can avail cashbacks, discounts and pay later during the eight day long sale.
3 min read . 06:08 PM ISTLivemint

  • The e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts on smartphones, TVs, laptops, smartwatches, wearables and other accessories. Moreover, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders can avail an instant 10 per cent discount on their purchase.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 has entered its second day. The e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts on smartphones, TVs, laptops, smartwatches, wearables and other accessories. Moreover, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders can avail an instant 10 per cent discount on their purchase. Flipkart is also offering new customers a discount of 100, if they sign up during the sale.

If you are looking to buy a gaming laptop, this is the right time for you. Here are some of the great deals on top-rated gaming laptops:

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Core i5 11th Gen - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

This Lenovo laptop is available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale at a discounted price of 46,990 instead of 76,990. Customers can avail an additional discount upto 10 per cent on ICICI and Axis Bank cards. Interestingly, there is also an exchange offer on this laptop worth upto 18,100. The laptop features a 15.9-inch Full HD IPS display, 60Hz refresh rate, 45 per cent NTSC, DC dimmer and more. It is equipped with 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Core i5 10th Gen - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Core i5 10th Gen comes with a discount at 47,890 instead of original price 70,990. Interested customers can avail an additional discount upto 10 per cent on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. Interestingly, there is also an exchange offer on this laptop worth upto 18,100. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, 144Hz refresh rate, 45 per cent NTSC and more. It is equipped with a 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

MSI Bravo 15 Ryzen 5 Hexa Core AMD R5-5600H - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

This laptop is available at a discounted price of 49,890 instead of 72,990. Interested customers can avail an additional discount upto 10 per cent on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. Additionally, there is also an exchange offer on this laptop worth upto 18,100. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate and comes equipped with 4GB AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphics card.

HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 Hexa Core AMD R5-5600H - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)

This variant of HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 Hexa Core AMD R5-5600H is available at a price of 49,890. Customers can avail an additional discount upto 10 per cent on ICICI Credit cards and Axis Bank Credit cards. Additionally, there is also an exchange offer on this laptop worth upto 18,100. It features a 15.6-inches Full HD WLED-Backlit IPS display and comes equipped with Nvidia GeForce GTX1650 4GB graphics card.

acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 10th Gen - (16 GB/1 TB HDD/256 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home)

This variant of acer Predator Helios 300 series comes at a price of 91,990 after a discount of 38 per cent. Interested buyers can avail an additional discount upto 10 per cent on ICICI Credit cards and Axis Bank Credit cards. It features a 15.6-inches Full HD LED-Backlit IPS display and comes equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX3060 6GB graphics card.

