Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Deals on top-rated gaming laptops

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 has entered its second day. The e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts on smartphones, TVs, laptops, smartwatches, wearables and other accessories. Moreover, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders can avail an instant 10 per cent discount on their purchase. Flipkart is also offering new customers a discount of ₹100, if they sign up during the sale.
If you are looking to buy a gaming laptop, this is the right time for you. Here are some of the great deals on top-rated gaming laptops:
This Lenovo laptop is available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale at a discounted price of ₹46,990 instead of ₹76,990. Customers can avail an additional discount upto 10 per cent on ICICI and Axis Bank cards. Interestingly, there is also an exchange offer on this laptop worth upto ₹18,100. The laptop features a 15.9-inch Full HD IPS display, 60Hz refresh rate, 45 per cent NTSC, DC dimmer and more. It is equipped with 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Core i5 10th Gen - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)
The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Core i5 10th Gen comes with a discount at ₹47,890 instead of original price ₹70,990. Interested customers can avail an additional discount upto 10 per cent on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. Interestingly, there is also an exchange offer on this laptop worth upto ₹18,100. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, 144Hz refresh rate, 45 per cent NTSC and more. It is equipped with a 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.
This laptop is available at a discounted price of ₹49,890 instead of ₹72,990. Interested customers can avail an additional discount upto 10 per cent on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. Additionally, there is also an exchange offer on this laptop worth upto ₹18,100. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate and comes equipped with 4GB AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphics card.
This variant of HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 Hexa Core AMD R5-5600H is available at a price of ₹49,890. Customers can avail an additional discount upto 10 per cent on ICICI Credit cards and Axis Bank Credit cards. Additionally, there is also an exchange offer on this laptop worth upto ₹18,100. It features a 15.6-inches Full HD WLED-Backlit IPS display and comes equipped with Nvidia GeForce GTX1650 4GB graphics card.
This variant of acer Predator Helios 300 series comes at a price of ₹91,990 after a discount of ₹38 per cent. Interested buyers can avail an additional discount upto 10 per cent on ICICI Credit cards and Axis Bank Credit cards. It features a 15.6-inches Full HD LED-Backlit IPS display and comes equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX3060 6GB graphics card.
