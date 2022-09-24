Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Deals on top-rated gaming laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Core i5 11th Gen - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

This Lenovo laptop is available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale at a discounted price of ₹46,990 instead of ₹76,990. Customers can avail an additional discount upto 10 per cent on ICICI and Axis Bank cards. Interestingly, there is also an exchange offer on this laptop worth upto ₹18,100. The laptop features a 15.9-inch Full HD IPS display, 60Hz refresh rate, 45 per cent NTSC, DC dimmer and more. It is equipped with 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.