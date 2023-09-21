Walmart owned Flipkart has teased its upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 Sale on the platform. The sale is often considered a high time revenue generation chance for the e-commerce platform and potential customers in India also wait for it. As per the track record, interested buyers can expect bank offers, discounts, cashbacks and price cuts in broadly all categories.

According to Flipkart, the date and schedule of the sale is not out yet. However, as per a report by Jagran, the sale is likely to begin in India from October 3 onwards.

As per the previous sale trends, Flipkart usually offers heavy discounts on several categories, including home appliances, furniture, electronics, gadgets, fashion apparels and more. Interestingly, the sale will also offer heavy discounts on OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple.

Moreover, Flipkart has launched its official landing page for the sale. As per the page, electronics and accessories are expected to get up to 80 per cent off. Similarly, TV and appliances can also get up to 80 per cent off.

The Flipkart also announced that it will reveal the deals from Apple products on Oct 1, 2023, whereas the deals on Samsung will be revealed on Oct 3, 2023.

Apple India is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series, with the official release date set for September 22. Customers in India can take advantage of substantial discounts of up to ₹6000 on the iPhone 15 series. These attractive offers can be accessed on the Apple India website as well as at their retail outlets in Delhi and Mumbai. Apple India is currently offering an immediate discount of up to ₹6,000 when you make a purchase on their website using an HDFC Bank card.

It will be interesting to note how much discount Flipkart will offer on the newly launched iPhone 15 Series. With the rising demands for iPhone 15 series devices, it is possible that the smartphones can quickly become out of stock. Hence, it is advisable to add the desired smartphone in the cart before the sale begins and the card details are also saved prior, in case the payment mode will be the bank cards.