Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 coming soon: Schedule, offers and more1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 05:38 PM IST
Flipkart teases upcoming Big Billion Days sale, expected to start on October 3, with heavy discounts on electronics and accessories. Apple India also offering discounts on iPhone 15 series.
Walmart owned Flipkart has teased its upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 Sale on the platform. The sale is often considered a high time revenue generation chance for the e-commerce platform and potential customers in India also wait for it. As per the track record, interested buyers can expect bank offers, discounts, cashbacks and price cuts in broadly all categories.