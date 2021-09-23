Germany-based company Blaupunkt will launch a new 65-inch 4K Android TV during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The new smart TV will add to the current line-up of 5 Android TVs models in India. The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will go live on 7 October and will continue to 12 October.

Interested buyers can book the Blaupunkt TVs during the sale event. Additionally, they will also avail the benefits of offers like a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank, ICICI Bank credit cards and debit cards. Also, Axis Bank credit card holders can get 10% unlimited cash back on all purchases. The customers can also get an assured PayTM cashback on wallet and UPI transactions.

The new model of Blaupunkt will go up against the competition in the affordable TV segment from various brands including Xiaomi, LG, Realme, TCL, and Samsung.

Recently, the company launched a 4K resolution 50-inch Android Smart TV which is available at ₹36,999. The model is powered by Android 10 and it comes with 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, 4 speakers, and 2 GB Ram and 8 GB ROM. The upcoming 65-inch TV is also expected to provide a better sound experience compared to other manufacturerFlipkart

