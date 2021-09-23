Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Blaupunkt to launch new 65-inch 4K Android TV

Recently, the company launched a 4K resolution 50-inch Android Smart TV which is available at ₹36,999. The model is powered by Android 10 and it comes with 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, 4 speakers, and 2 GB Ram and 8 GB ROM. The upcoming 65-inch TV is also expected to provide a better sound experience compared to other manufacturerFlipkart

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}