Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Deals on Oppo, Xiaomi, Samsung and more

As always, the sale will start early for Plus members. For other users, the sale will go live on September 23. Also, the sale prices are now live on Flipkart app and website. Flipkart is giving some exciting discounts on phones from Xiaomi, Samsung, Poco and others.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 has gone live now exclusively for its Plus members. For the Non-Plus members, the sale would commence from Friday. Interestingly, the e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts on smartphones. Additionally, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders can avail an instant 10 per cent discount on their purchase. Flipkart is also offering new customers a discount of ₹100, if they sign up during the sale.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 has gone live now exclusively for its Plus members. For the Non-Plus members, the sale would commence from Friday. Interestingly, the e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts on smartphones. Additionally, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders can avail an instant 10 per cent discount on their purchase. Flipkart is also offering new customers a discount of ₹100, if they sign up during the sale.
As always, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will start early for Plus members. For other users, the sale will go live on September 23. Also, the sale prices are now live on Flipkart app and website. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, the wait is over. Flipkart is giving some exciting discounts on phones from Xiaomi, Samsung, Poco and others.
As always, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will start early for Plus members. For other users, the sale will go live on September 23. Also, the sale prices are now live on Flipkart app and website. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, the wait is over. Flipkart is giving some exciting discounts on phones from Xiaomi, Samsung, Poco and others.
Here is a list of “Flipkart Big Bang Reveals" of the day on best discounted smartphones:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here is a list of “Flipkart Big Bang Reveals" of the day on best discounted smartphones:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is available during the Flipkart sale at a discounted price upto ₹59,999 (inclusive of all the offers). The e-commerce giant is offering an off of up to ₹17,000 as a cashback and customers can also exchange their old smartphones up to ₹16,900 for this offer.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is available during the Flipkart sale at a discounted price upto ₹59,999 (inclusive of all the offers). The e-commerce giant is offering an off of up to ₹17,000 as a cashback and customers can also exchange their old smartphones up to ₹16,900 for this offer.
Xiaomi 11i Hyper Charge 5G
The Xiaomi 11i Hyper Charge 5G 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is available during the Flipkart sale at a discounted price upto ₹19,999 (inclusive of all the offers). Flipkart is offering an off of up to ₹5,000 as a cashback and customers can also exchange their old smartphones up to ₹26,999 for this offer.
Xiaomi 11i Hyper Charge 5G
The Xiaomi 11i Hyper Charge 5G 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is available during the Flipkart sale at a discounted price upto ₹19,999 (inclusive of all the offers). Flipkart is offering an off of up to ₹5,000 as a cashback and customers can also exchange their old smartphones up to ₹26,999 for this offer.
POCO F4 5G
The POCO F4 5G 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is available during the Flipkart sale at a discounted price upto ₹21,999 (inclusive of all the offers). Flipkart is offering an off of up to ₹5,000 as a cashback and customers can also exchange their old smartphones up to ₹27,999 for this offer.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
POCO F4 5G
The POCO F4 5G 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is available during the Flipkart sale at a discounted price upto ₹21,999 (inclusive of all the offers). Flipkart is offering an off of up to ₹5,000 as a cashback and customers can also exchange their old smartphones up to ₹27,999 for this offer.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Oppo K10
The Oppo K10 6GB RAM with 128 GB storage variant comes at a price of ₹11,990 (inclusive of all the discounts). Customers can avail a special cashback on this handset up to ₹4,009 and also exchange their old smartphones up to ₹14,990 with this smartphone.
The Oppo K10 6GB RAM with 128 GB storage variant comes at a price of ₹11,990 (inclusive of all the discounts). Customers can avail a special cashback on this handset up to ₹4,009 and also exchange their old smartphones up to ₹14,990 with this smartphone.
Infinix Hot 12
The Infinix Hot 12 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant comes at a price of ₹7,199 (inclusive of all the discounts). Customers can avail a special cashback on this handset up to ₹3,000 and also exchange their old smartphones up to ₹8,999 with this smartphone.
Infinix Hot 12
The Infinix Hot 12 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant comes at a price of ₹7,199 (inclusive of all the discounts). Customers can avail a special cashback on this handset up to ₹3,000 and also exchange their old smartphones up to ₹8,999 with this smartphone.