Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Deals on Oppo, Xiaomi, Samsung and more

Flipkart has revealed that customers can avail cashbacks, discounts and pay later during the eight day long sale.
2 min read . 04:33 PM ISTLivemint

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 has gone live now exclusively for its Plus members. For the Non-Plus members, the sale would commence from Friday. Interestingly, the e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts on smartphones. Additionally, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders can avail an instant 10 per cent discount on their purchase. Flipkart is also offering new customers a discount of 100, if they sign up during the sale.

As always, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will start early for Plus members. For other users, the sale will go live on September 23. Also, the sale prices are now live on Flipkart app and website. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, the wait is over. Flipkart is giving some exciting discounts on phones from Xiaomi, Samsung, Poco and others.

Here is a list of “Flipkart Big Bang Reveals" of the day on best discounted smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is available during the Flipkart sale at a discounted price upto 59,999 (inclusive of all the offers). The e-commerce giant is offering an off of up to 17,000 as a cashback and customers can also exchange their old smartphones up to 16,900 for this offer.

Xiaomi 11i Hyper Charge 5G

The Xiaomi 11i Hyper Charge 5G 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is available during the Flipkart sale at a discounted price upto 19,999 (inclusive of all the offers). Flipkart is offering an off of up to 5,000 as a cashback and customers can also exchange their old smartphones up to 26,999 for this offer.

POCO F4 5G

The POCO F4 5G 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is available during the Flipkart sale at a discounted price upto 21,999 (inclusive of all the offers). Flipkart is offering an off of up to 5,000 as a cashback and customers can also exchange their old smartphones up to 27,999 for this offer.

Oppo K10

The Oppo K10 6GB RAM with 128 GB storage variant comes at a price of 11,990 (inclusive of all the discounts). Customers can avail a special cashback on this handset up to 4,009 and also exchange their old smartphones up to 14,990 with this smartphone.

Infinix Hot 12

The Infinix Hot 12 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant comes at a price of 7,199 (inclusive of all the discounts). Customers can avail a special cashback on this handset up to 3,000 and also exchange their old smartphones up to 8,999 with this smartphone.

