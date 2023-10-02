Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Get iPhone 12 under ₹35,000; here's how the deal works
Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale offers heavy discounts on a range of products, including iPhones and popular smartphones like Samsung Galaxy F13 and Motorola G32.
Flipkart's highly anticipated Big Billion Days sale is just around the corner, marking the arrival of the festive season. Shoppers can look forward to substantial discounts on a wide range of top products from various brands. The Big Billion Days sale for this year is scheduled to kick off on October 8 and run until October 15. Notably, Plus members will have the exclusive privilege of starting their shopping spree on the e-commerce platform from October 7 onwards.