Flipkart's highly anticipated Big Billion Days sale is just around the corner, marking the arrival of the festive season. Shoppers can look forward to substantial discounts on a wide range of top products from various brands. The Big Billion Days sale for this year is scheduled to kick off on October 8 and run until October 15. Notably, Plus members will have the exclusive privilege of starting their shopping spree on the e-commerce platform from October 7 onwards.

Moreover, the Walmart owned e-commerce giant has teased a few details on iPhones so far. If you are looking for heavy discounts on iPhones, here is the chance for you to redeem the deals.

How to get Apple iPhone 12 under ₹ 35,000

According to the Flipkart’s landing page, the iPhone 12 will be priced at ₹38,999. Customers can further reduce the price by up to ₹3,000, availing the bank offer. This will lower down the price and bring it to ₹35,999. Additionally, availing the exchange offer for a value up to ₹3,000, interested buyers can bring down the value to ₹32,999.

Buyers can expect heavy discounts on a range of electronic products, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches. If you have been eagerly awaiting the sale, take a look at the discounted prices revealed for popular smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy F13, Motorola G32, OPPO A17k, realme C55, and others.

Samsung Galaxy F13: During the Flipkart sale, you can buy the smartphone for Rs. 9199, offering a 38 percent discount. This device features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5, powered by an Exynos 850 Processor paired with 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Its camera setup includes a 50 MP main camera for high-quality images, complemented by an 8 MP front camera. It is equipped with a 6000 mAh Lithium Ion battery. The original retail price of this smartphone is Rs. 14999.

Motorola G32: On the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you can purchase this smartphone for Rs. 9999, which is a significant discount from its retail price of Rs. 18999. This device boasts a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and features a triple-camera setup, including a 50 MP main camera and a 16 MP front camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor for optimal performance and comes equipped with a 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery, supporting a 33 W TurboPower charger.

Oppo A17k: You can grab this smartphone for just Rs. 8,999 during the sale, which is a 30 percent discount from its original retail price of Rs. 12,999. This device features a 6.56-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 Processor. It includes an 8MP AI main camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies. With a 5000 mAh battery, it offers extended hours of usage, and it also boasts RAM Expansion technology for additional storage.

Poco M5:During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, buyers can get this smartphone for just Rs. 7,777, offering a 51 percent discount from its retail price of Rs. 15,999. This device features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It boasts an AI triple camera setup, including a 50 MP ultra HD main camera, a 2 MP depth camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. Powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, it is backed by a 5000 mAh battery.

