Flipkart Big Billion Days sale went live for Flipkart Plus members. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts on various product segments such as smartphones, laptops, desktops, electronics, furniture and others.

Flipkart is also offering various bank offers in addition to the discounted price tags. Buyers can avail a 10% instant discount with the use of Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Paytm is offering ₹200 instant cashback on wallet & UPI transactions.

Here are some of the offers available on popular smartphones:

Poco X3 Pro with Snapdragon 860 and a 120Hz refresh rate is selling at a price of ₹14,999.

Realme C21Y 4GB RAM variant is selling at a price of ₹8,249 down from its original price of ₹10,999. The device comes with 6.55-inch HD+ screen and a 5000mAh battery.

The Realme 8i with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage is selling at a price of ₹11,999 down from the MRP of ₹15,999. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G96. The smartphone also gets 120Hz fast refresh rate display.

Realme C11, an entry level smartphone is selling at a discounted price of ₹6,199. The device comes with a 5000mAh battery and 6.5-inch HD+ screen. The front-facing camera is placed in the display of the device.

Poco M3: One of the best-selling Poco device, Poco M3 is selling at a price of ₹9,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The variant with 128GB of storage and 6GB RAM is selling at ₹12,999.

Redmi 9i Sport comes with a 6.53-inch display and 5000mAh battery unit. The device is priced at ₹8,199. By applying the bank offers available on the e-commerce website, the phone can be purchased at a price of ₹7,199.

Samsung F22 mid-range device is selling at a price of ₹12,499. The device comes with a 6000mAh battery unit and a 48MP quad-camera setup. By applying the bank offers, buyers can get the device for a price of ₹11,249.

