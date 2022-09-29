Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11 gets massive discount

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11 gets massive discount

Apple’s more affordable iPhones have proven popular with consumers, including the latest iPhone 11.
2 min read . 01:44 PM ISTLivemint

  • . Flipkart is offering massive discounts on iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple phones are known for their stability, performance and durability. Thanks to the gamut of festive sales, millions of customers can now own the iPhones.

Looking to buy a mid-range smartphone in the ongoing Flipkart sale? The sale continues to offer a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. If you are still unable to decide which smartphone to buy and are especially interested in buying a budget Apple iphone, this is the right time for you.

Flipkart is offering massive discounts on iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple phones are known for their stability, performance and durability. Thanks to the gamut of festive sales, millions of customers can now own the iPhones.

Details on iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini was launched in 2020 and it can be purchased at 22,090. The 64GB variant of the smartphone comes with an MRP of 59,900. However, Flipkart is offering a 34 per cent discount and the price comes down to 38,990. The price can further go down as the portal is also offering an exchange discount of up to 16,900. Besides, customers can also avail several bank discount offers.

Notably, Apple discontinued the iPhone Mini after it launched its iPhone 13 series in 2021. With the device not in production anymore, this could be an only chance for users to own the smallest iPhone.

Details on iPhone 11

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the e-commerce giant has announced a steal deal on iPhone 11. Interested buyers can now purchase this Apple handset at 19,090. The 64GB model of the iPhone 11 is priced at 43,900. Flipkart is currently offering a discount of 15 per cent bringing down the price to 36,990.

Customers can also avail of an exchange discount of up to 16,900 bringing down the price to 20,090. Besides, there are several bank offers such as 1,250 on ICICI Bank debit cards. Customers can take home the iPhone 11 for under 20,000.

The e-commerce giant is offering steal discounts on smartphones, TVs, laptops, smartwatches, wearables and other accessories. Moreover, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders can avail an instant 10 per cent discount on their purchase. Flipkart is also offering new customers a discount of 100, if they sign up during the sale.

