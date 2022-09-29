Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11 gets massive discount

Details on iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini was launched in 2020 and it can be purchased at ₹22,090. The 64GB variant of the smartphone comes with an MRP of ₹59,900. However, Flipkart is offering a 34 per cent discount and the price comes down to ₹38,990. The price can further go down as the portal is also offering an exchange discount of up to ₹16,900. Besides, customers can also avail several bank discount offers.