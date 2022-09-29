Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11 gets massive discount

. Flipkart is offering massive discounts on iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple phones are known for their stability, performance and durability. Thanks to the gamut of festive sales, millions of customers can now own the iPhones.
Looking to buy a mid-range smartphone in the ongoing Flipkart sale? The sale continues to offer a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. If you are still unable to decide which smartphone to buy and are especially interested in buying a budget Apple iphone, this is the right time for you.
The iPhone 12 Mini was launched in 2020 and it can be purchased at ₹22,090. The 64GB variant of the smartphone comes with an MRP of ₹59,900. However, Flipkart is offering a 34 per cent discount and the price comes down to ₹38,990. The price can further go down as the portal is also offering an exchange discount of up to ₹16,900. Besides, customers can also avail several bank discount offers.
Notably, Apple discontinued the iPhone Mini after it launched its iPhone 13 series in 2021. With the device not in production anymore, this could be an only chance for users to own the smallest iPhone.
Details on iPhone 11
During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the e-commerce giant has announced a steal deal on iPhone 11. Interested buyers can now purchase this Apple handset at ₹19,090. The 64GB model of the iPhone 11 is priced at ₹43,900. Flipkart is currently offering a discount of 15 per cent bringing down the price to ₹36,990.
Customers can also avail of an exchange discount of up to ₹16,900 bringing down the price to ₹20,090. Besides, there are several bank offers such as ₹1,250 on ICICI Bank debit cards. Customers can take home the iPhone 11 for under ₹20,000.
The e-commerce giant is offering steal discounts on smartphones, TVs, laptops, smartwatches, wearables and other accessories. Moreover, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders can avail an instant 10 per cent discount on their purchase. Flipkart is also offering new customers a discount of ₹100, if they sign up during the sale.