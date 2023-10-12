Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Looking for iPad? Get discounts up to 34%

In the world of e-commerce, there are few names that resonate as profoundly as Flipkart. Every year, it's the same story—a feverish anticipation among online shoppers, all eager for the grand extravaganza known as the "Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale." It's the time when desires meet discounts, and shopping lists come to life, thanks to some of the most significant price slashes across a vast array of products.

While the Big Billion Days Sale encompasses a wide range of categories, from electronics to fashion and from home essentials to beauty products, tech enthusiasts have an added reason to rejoice during this massive shopping carnival. Flipkart sale's tech section plays host to remarkable discounts, with a particular spotlight on everyone's beloved gadget—the iPad.

When it comes to tablets, Apple's iPad stands head and shoulders above the competition. Its seamless blend of design, performance, and an ecosystem that caters to both productivity and entertainment has made it the tablet of choice for millions worldwide. However, the premium reputation of the iPad often accompanies a premium price tag. That's where the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale steps in, offering tech enthusiasts the opportunity they've been waiting for.

Imagine obtaining your dream iPad, whether you prefer the compact and versatile iPad Mini, the standard and beloved iPad, or the powerful and productivity-focused iPad Pro, all at prices that will leave you pleasantly surprised. Flipkart has been known to offer discounts reaching up to a whopping 34% on these devices during its Big Billion Days Sale. That's a deal that's hard to resist, and for many, it's the ideal time to upgrade their tablet experience.

In this article, we'll delve into the world of iPads during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. We'll discuss the various iPad models on offer, explore their features, and highlight why this annual sale event is the perfect opportunity to snag one of these coveted devices at an unbeatable price. Whether you're an Apple aficionado or simply someone looking for a high-quality tablet, this sale might just have the solution you've been seeking. So, sit back, relax, and get ready to embark on an exciting journey through the realm of iPads at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

1. APPLE iPad Air (5th gen) 64 GB ROM 10.9 Inch with Wi-Fi Only

The 5th generation iPad Air is a powerful and stylish tablet that offers a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. With 64GB of storage, it's perfect for productivity and entertainment. Thanks to the Flipkart sale 2023, you can enjoy a significant discount. It runs on iPadOS 15 and is powered by the Apple M1 chip, ensuring smooth performance. The 12MP primary camera and 12MP front camera deliver excellent photo and video quality. With features like Touch ID, gyro sensor, and more, it's a versatile device. Its 2360x1640 pixel resolution ensures vibrant visuals.

Specifications of APPLE iPad Air (5th gen):

Model Number: MM9E3HN/A

Colour: Blue

Connectivity: Wi-Fi Only

Operating System: iPadOS 15

Processor: Apple M1 Chip

Display Size: 10.9 Inch

Primary Camera: 12 Megapixels

Internal Storage: 64 GB

Battery Type: Lithium Polymer

Internet Browsing Time: Up to 9 hrs

Camera Features: 12MP primary camera, 12MP front camera

Pros Cons Stunning Liquid Retina display No voice call support Powerful Apple M1 chip No cellular connectivity Impressive camera capabilities Touch ID for security

2. APPLE iPad Mini (2019) 256 GB ROM 7.9 Inch with Wi-Fi Only

The 2019 iPad Mini is the perfect compact tablet that doesn't compromise on performance. During Flipkart's 2023 sale, you can enjoy fantastic discounts on this model. It boasts a beautiful 7.9-inch Retina display with True Tone and wide colour support, providing a high-quality viewing experience. With a massive 256GB of ROM, you'll have ample storage for your favourite apps, games, and media. It features the A12 Bionic chip for swift operation and smooth multitasking. This tablet also supports the Apple Pencil (1st generation) for creativity and productivity. It's ideal for those who prefer a smaller, more portable tablet.

Specifications of APPLE iPad Mini (2019):

Model Name: iPad Mini (2019)

Colour: Space Grey

Connectivity: Wi-Fi Only

Operating System: iPadOS 14

Processor: A12 Bionic Chip

Display Size: 7.9 Inch

ROM: 256 GB

Battery Type: Lithium Polymer

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Pros Cons Compact and highly portable design No cellular connectivity Impressive performance with A12 chip No cellular connectivity Supports Apple Pencil (1st gen) Not the latest processor Large 256GB ROM for ample storage

3. APPLE iPad (10th Gen) 64 GB ROM 10.9 Inch with Wi-Fi Only

The 10th generation iPad is a remarkable tablet, and the 2023 Flipkart sale brings you the opportunity to own it at an attractive price. With a stunning 10.9-inch display, this iPad offers a beautiful canvas for your content and creative work. The 12MP primary camera and front camera ensure you can capture memories and engage in video calls with clarity. It's powered by the A14 Bionic Chip, offering impressive performance and efficiency. The 64GB ROM provides ample storage for apps, games, and media. iPadOS 16 makes the user experience smoother than ever. If you're seeking a versatile and powerful tablet, this is a fantastic option.

Specifications of APPLE iPad (10th Gen):

Model Name: iPad (10th Gen)

Colour: Blue

Connectivity: Wi-Fi Only

Operating System: iPadOS 16

Processor: A14 Bionic Chip (64-bit Architecture) with Neural Engine

Display Size: 10.9 Inch

ROM: 64 GB

Battery Type: Lithium Polymer

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Pros Cons Impressive 10.9-inch display No cellular connectivity Powerful A14 Bionic Chip for smooth operation Not the latest processor Excellent camera system for photos and calls Supports landscape stereo speakers

4. APPLE iPad (9th Gen) 64 GB ROM 10.2 Inch with Wi-Fi Only

The 9th generation iPad is an excellent choice for those who want a reliable and efficient tablet, and the Flipkart sale in 2023 makes it even more appealing. With a 10.2-inch display, it offers a great platform for productivity and entertainment. The A13 Bionic Chip ensures smooth performance, whether you're browsing the web, playing games, or using productivity apps. Its 64GB ROM provides ample storage space for apps and media. This iPad runs on iOS 15, offering the latest features and enhancements. While it's not the most feature-rich iPad, it provides an excellent balance of functionality and affordability.

Specifications of APPLE iPad (9th Gen):

Model Name: iPad (9th Gen)

Colour: Space Grey

Connectivity: Wi-Fi Only

Operating System: iOS 15

Processor: A13 Bionic Chip with 64-bit Architecture

Display Size: 10.2 Inch

ROM: 64 GB

Battery Type: Lithium Polymer

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Pros Cons Affordable option for an iPad No cellular connectivity A13 Bionic Chip offers smooth performance A13 Bionic chip is old Suitable for everyday tasks and entertainment Supports video and audio calls

5. APPLE iPad Air (4th Gen) 256 GB ROM 10.9 inch with Wi-Fi Only

The APPLE iPad Air (4th Gen) offers incredible value for those seeking a high-performance tablet during the Flipkart Sale 2023. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, driven by the A14 Bionic chip, delivers stunning visuals and smooth performance. Whether you're browsing, working, or enjoying multimedia, this iPad provides a top-tier experience. The device is equipped with a 12MP back camera and a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera for crisp photos and video calls. With a variety of colour options, Wi-Fi 6 support, and compatibility with accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd gen), this iPad caters to a wide range of needs.

Specifications of APPLE iPad Air (4th Gen):

Display: 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display

Processor: A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Storage: 256 GB ROM

Cameras: 12 MP Primary Camera | 7 MP Front Camera

Operating System: iPadOS 14

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Accessories: Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

Pros Cons Impressive display quality A14 Bionic chip is old Powerful A14 Bionic chip Limited storage options Wide range of accessories Slightly higher price Wi-Fi 6 support for fast connectivity

6. APPLE iPad Pro 2021 (3rd Generation) 16 GB RAM 2 TB ROM 11 inches with Wi-Fi Only

The APPLE iPad Pro 2021 (3rd Generation) is a powerhouse designed for demanding users, and you can grab it at a discounted price during Flipkart Sale 2023. It boasts an Apple M1 chip, an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, and an incredible 16 GB of RAM combined with a massive 2 TB storage capacity. This iPad is ideal for creatives, professionals, and anyone who needs top-notch performance. The TrueDepth camera system, 5G support, and compatibility with accessories like the Magic Keyboard make it a versatile choice. Enjoy seamless multitasking, gaming, or content creation with this exceptional tablet.

Specifications of APPLE iPad Pro 2021 (3rd Generation):

Display: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion

Processor: Apple M1 chip

Storage: 16 GB RAM | 2 TB ROM

Cameras: 12 MP Primary Camera | 12 MP Front Camera

Operating System: iPadOS

Battery Life: All-day battery life

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6

Accessories: Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio

Pros Cons Exceptional performance High price point Large RAM and storage capacity Overkill for basic tasks 5G connectivity for high-speed data Compatibility with productivity accessories

7. APPLE iPad mini (6th Gen) 256 GB ROM 8.3 inch with Wi-Fi+5G

The APPLE iPad mini (6th Gen) is the perfect on-the-go companion, and it's available at a discount during Flipkart Sale 2023. Its compact 8.3-inch display, A15 Bionic Chip, and 256 GB storage make it a versatile tablet for various tasks. Whether you're reading, streaming, or working, this iPad offers a seamless experience. With 5G connectivity, you can stay connected from virtually anywhere. It's an excellent choice for users who prioritize portability without sacrificing performance.

Specifications of APPLE iPad mini (6th Gen):

Display: 8.3-inch display

Processor: A15 Bionic Chip

Storage: 256 GB ROM

Cameras: 12 MP Primary Camera | 12 MP Front Camera

Operating System: iOS 15

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Connectivity: Wi-Fi+5G

Pros Cons Compact and highly portable Smaller display for some use cases Powerful A15 Bionic Chip 5G connectivity for fast data Adequate storage for most users

8. APPLE iPad Pro 2020 (2nd Generation) 6 GB RAM 1 TB ROM 11 inch with Wi-Fi+4G

The APPLE iPad Pro 2020 (2nd Generation) provides a combination of performance and connectivity, and you can grab it at a discounted price during Flipkart Sale 2023. It features 6 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, making it suitable for demanding tasks and creative work. With 4G connectivity, this iPad ensures you stay connected even when Wi-Fi isn't available. The 11-inch display, A12Z Bionic Chip, and compatibility with accessories like the Magic Keyboard make it a versatile choice for professionals.

Specifications of APPLE iPad Pro 2020 (2nd Generation):

Display: 11-inch display

Processor: A12Z Bionic Chip

Storage: 6 GB RAM | 1 TB ROM

Cameras: 12 MP Primary Camera | 7 MP Front Camera

Operating System: iPadOS 13.4

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Connectivity: Wi-Fi+4G

Accessories: Magic Keyboard

Pros Cons Adequate performance for various tasks Limited RAM for intensive multitasking Large storage capacity Higher price due to 4G support Versatile accessory support Limited availability of 4G networks Fast data connectivity with 4G

Best value for money

The Apple iPad Air (4th Gen) 256 GB with Wi-Fi Only stands out as the best value for money. With a generous storage capacity, a stunning Liquid Retina display, and the powerful A14 Bionic chip, it offers a well-rounded experience suitable for various tasks. Its price is competitive compared to other models with similar features, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a balance between performance and affordability during the Flipkart sale 2023.

Best deal

The Apple iPad Pro 2021 (3rd Generation) 16 GB RAM 2 TB ROM 11 inches with Wi-Fi Only shines as an exceptional choice. While it may come with a higher price tag, it offers a whopping 2 TB of storage capacity and features such as the Apple M1 chip, an impressive display, and advanced camera systems. If you're looking for the ultimate iPad experience with top-of-the-line specifications, this model presents an outstanding opportunity during the Flipkart sale 2023, allowing you to invest in cutting-edge technology that guarantees exceptional performance and productivity.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

