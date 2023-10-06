Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale are all set to begin from October October 8 with 24-hour early access for Flipkart Plus members. The star of each year's festive sales are the steep discounts offered by e-commerce companies on high-end Apple devices.
Much like each year, Flipkart has announced huge discounts on Apple's Macbook Air M2 laptop. Launched in 2022, the MacBook Air M2 is priced at ₹1,14,900 for the 256GB storage variant but the laptop will be available for ₹69,990 during the Big Billion Days sale.
How to get MacBook M2 for 69,990 on Flipkart?
Flipkart has announced that the MacBook M2 will be available at a deal price of ₹77,990 during the Big Billion Days and with the card discount of ₹5,000 the effective price drop downs to ₹72,990. Moreover, in case you are looking to exchange an old device, Flipkart is also offering an additional exchange bonus of ₹3,000 which will take the price of Apple MacBook M2 to just ₹69,990.
