Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: MacBook Air 2 to be available for 69,990. Here's how the deal works

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: MacBook Air 2 to be available for 69,990. Here's how the deal works

Livemint

Flipkart offers huge discounts on Apple's MacBook Air M2 during Big Billion Days Sale. Apple MacBook laptop is getting a heavy discount and will be at its lowest ever price during the festive sale.

Apple MacBook Air 13 copy

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale are all set to begin from October October 8 with 24-hour early access for Flipkart Plus members. The star of each year's festive sales are the steep discounts offered by e-commerce companies on high-end Apple devices.

Much like each year, Flipkart has announced huge discounts on Apple's Macbook Air M2 laptop. Launched in 2022, the MacBook Air M2 is priced at 1,14,900 for the 256GB storage variant but the laptop will be available for 69,990 during the Big Billion Days sale.

How to get MacBook M2 for 69,990 on Flipkart?

Flipkart has announced that the MacBook M2 will be available at a deal price of 77,990 during the Big Billion Days and with the card discount of 5,000 the effective price drop downs to 72,990. Moreover, in case you are looking to exchange an old device, Flipkart is also offering an additional exchange bonus of 3,000 which will take the price of Apple MacBook M2 to just 69,990.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.