Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone (2) to get a whopping ₹12,000 price cut, new white color model to debut
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone (2) to get a whopping ₹12,000 price cut, new white color model to debut

Nothing Phone (2) available at ₹12,000 discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Features impressive camera capabilities and fast charging.

Nothing Phone (2) base variant will be available at an effective prce of ₹32,999 during the Big Billion Day Sale on Flipkart (Nothing)Premium
Nothing Phone (2) will be available at a whopping discount of 12,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale The Nothing Phone (2) is sold in India exclusively via Flipkart in 3 variants.

 The 8GB RAM/128 GB storage variant was launched at a price of 44,999 while the 12GB RAM/ 256 GB storage variant was launched at 49,999 and the 12 GB RAM/256 GB storage variant was launched at 54,999. 

Now, with the upcoming Big Billion Day sale Flipkart has cut the price of all Nothing Phone (2) models by 5,000 and 3,000 instant discount is available on the use of Axis, ICICI and Kotak Mahindra banks. Moreover, Flipkart is also offering an additional exchange bonus of 4,000 bringing the effective cost of the existing variants by 12,000. 

The Nothing Phone (2) base variant with 8GB RAM/128 GB storage will be available at an effective price of 32,999, the 12GB/128 GB storage model will be available for 37,999 and the 12GB/128GB storage model will be available for 42,999.

Nothing Phone (2) Features:

The Nothing Phone (2) boasts impressive camera capabilities, featuring a 50MP primary camera equipped with a Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch. This primary sensor offers support for both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). Additionally, it comes packed with various features such as Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, AI scene detection, Expert mode, and Document Mode, enhancing the photography experience.

Complementing the primary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor, offering a wide 114-degree field of view. This camera also supports EIS, ensuring stable and steady shots. On the front side, the smartphone boasts a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture and a 1/2.74-inch sensor size, perfect for capturing high-quality selfies.

To keep the Nothing Phone (2) powered throughout the day, it comes equipped with a substantial 4700 mAh battery. Thanks to its 45W PPS charging capability, the phone can be fully charged from 0 to 100% in just 55 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime.

 

Updated: 01 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST
