Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone (2) to get a whopping ₹12,000 price cut, new white color model to debut
Nothing Phone (2) available at ₹12,000 discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Features impressive camera capabilities and fast charging.
Nothing Phone (2) will be available at a whopping discount of ₹12,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale The Nothing Phone (2) is sold in India exclusively via Flipkart in 3 variants.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message