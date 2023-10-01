Nothing Phone (2) will be available at a whopping discount of ₹12,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale The Nothing Phone (2) is sold in India exclusively via Flipkart in 3 variants.
The 8GB RAM/128 GB storage variant was launched at a price of ₹44,999 while the 12GB RAM/ 256 GB storage variant was launched at ₹49,999 and the 12 GB RAM/256 GB storage variant was launched at ₹54,999.
Now, with the upcoming Big Billion Day sale Flipkart has cut the price of all Nothing Phone (2) models by ₹5,000 and ₹3,000 instant discount is available on the use of Axis, ICICI and Kotak Mahindra banks. Moreover, Flipkart is also offering an additional exchange bonus of ₹4,000 bringing the effective cost of the existing variants by ₹12,000.
The Nothing Phone (2) base variant with 8GB RAM/128 GB storage will be available at an effective price of ₹32,999, the 12GB/128 GB storage model will be available for ₹37,999 and the 12GB/128GB storage model will be available for ₹42,999.
Nothing Phone (2) Features:
The Nothing Phone (2) boasts impressive camera capabilities, featuring a 50MP primary camera equipped with a Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch. This primary sensor offers support for both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). Additionally, it comes packed with various features such as Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, AI scene detection, Expert mode, and Document Mode, enhancing the photography experience.
Complementing the primary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor, offering a wide 114-degree field of view. This camera also supports EIS, ensuring stable and steady shots. On the front side, the smartphone boasts a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture and a 1/2.74-inch sensor size, perfect for capturing high-quality selfies.
To keep the Nothing Phone (2) powered throughout the day, it comes equipped with a substantial 4700 mAh battery. Thanks to its 45W PPS charging capability, the phone can be fully charged from 0 to 100% in just 55 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime.
