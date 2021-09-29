Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin on 3 October and the e-commerce giant has revealed some Curtain-Raiser deals for the upcoming sale. Flipkart will be offering deals on iPhones and some other Android devices.

Flipkart is also offering instant bank discounts for Axis and ICICI customers along with assured cashback on UPI and Paytm payment

Flipkart will be offering the iPhone SE (2nd generation) at a price of ₹25,999 with 64GB of internal storage. The 128GB storage variant comes at a price of ₹30,999. The iPhone SE also gets a 256GB variant at a price of ₹40,999. Buyers can also get 10% discount via bank offers.

Realme 8i with 4GB RAM will come at a price of ₹11,999 down from ₹15,999. The device is powered by Helio G96. The device gets a display with 120Hz refresh rate. The variant with 6GB RAM has been priced at ₹14,999.

Poco X3 Pro with Snapdragon 860 chipset and 120Hz refresh rate display will be selling at a price of ₹16,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage will cost ₹18,999.

Google Pixel 4A has been also listed with a cryptic price tag of ₹2_,999. The price is expected to come down to ₹25,999 for the only variant which comes with 128GB of storage.

