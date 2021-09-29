Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Offers on iPhones, Realme, Poco devices. Details here

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Offers on iPhones, Realme, Poco devices. Details here

Flipkart workers scan and sort inbound goods before sending them to the inventory storage at the Flipkart fulfilment centre
1 min read . 07:14 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Flipkart is also offering instant bank discounts for Axis and ICICI customers along with assured cashback on UPI and Paytm payment 

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin on 3 October and the e-commerce giant has revealed some Curtain-Raiser deals for the upcoming sale. Flipkart will be offering deals on iPhones and some other Android devices. 

Flipkart is also offering instant bank discounts for Axis and ICICI customers along with assured cashback on UPI and Paytm payment

 Flipkart will be offering the iPhone SE (2nd generation) at a price of 25,999 with 64GB of internal storage. The 128GB storage variant comes at a price of 30,999. The iPhone SE also gets a 256GB variant at a price of 40,999. Buyers can also get 10% discount via bank offers. 

Realme 8i with 4GB RAM will come at a price of 11,999 down from 15,999. The device is powered by Helio G96. The device gets a display with 120Hz refresh rate. The variant with 6GB RAM has been priced at 14,999.

Poco X3 Pro with Snapdragon 860 chipset and 120Hz refresh rate display will be selling at a price of 16,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage will cost 18,999.

Google Pixel 4A has been also listed with a cryptic price tag of 2_,999. The price is expected to come down to 25,999 for the only variant which comes with 128GB of storage. 

