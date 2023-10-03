Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Pixel 7a's price to be slashed by over ₹12,000. Check offer details
Google Pixel 7a gets a price cut to ₹32,499 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, with additional exchange and bank discounts. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, in-display fingerprint scanner, and runs on Android 13.
Pixel 7a was launched earlier this year at a price of more than ₹12,000 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale starting from October 8. The Pixel 7a was launched at the Google I/O event in May at a price of ₹43,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant.
