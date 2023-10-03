Pixel 7a was launched earlier this year at a price of more than ₹12,000 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale starting from October 8. The Pixel 7a was launched at the Google I/O event in May at a price of ₹43,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant.

The Pixel 7a is the latest model in Google's cost-effective A-series smartphone range and is priced relatively lower compared to the higher-end Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models.

Pixel 7a gets a price cut:

Flipkart has announced that the Pixel 7a will be available at a price of ₹ 32,499 during the Big Billion Days and the poster revealed that an additional ₹1,500 discount should also be applicable on exchanging your old smartphone.

Flipkart has also partnered with various lenders like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank to provide instant discounts on purchases made through their cards and EMI transactions during the sale. However, it isn't immediately clear if the price of ₹32,499 is inclusive of the bank discounts.

Google Pixel 7a specifications:

The Google Pixel 7a introduces a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display that incorporates a 90Hz refresh rate, a departure from previous Pixel A-series models that typically featured a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The screen is safeguarded by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 and supports HDR content. The phone features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

This smartphone from Google Pixel 7a features the latest Tensor G2 SoC, the same chip found in the premium Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. This processor is accompanied by the Titan M2 security co-processor and is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and various global positioning systems. It includes a USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 2) port at the bottom.

Interestingly, the most recent 5G smartphone comes preloaded with Android 13 operating system. Google has made a commitment to provide three years of significant Android OS updates and five years of security patches. It is anticipated to be among the first devices to receive the upcoming Android 14 OS, which is scheduled to be released by Google in August this year.

