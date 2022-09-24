Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers deals and discounts on products across categories. The eight-day long sale started on September 23 and will end on September 30. If you are looking to buy an affordable smartphone this festive season, here are the best deals that you can get on handsets under ₹15,000

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (128GB) is listed at ₹13,499 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and features an 8MP camera at the front. The smartphone boasts of a 6.6-inch full HD+ display and has 50MP triple camera setup on the back.

Oppo K10 5G

Oppo K10 5G is available at ₹14,999 on Flipkart right now. The e-tailer is giving 10% off on ICICI Bank credit cards and Axis Bank cards. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery and runs on MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. The device comes with dual rear sensors consisting of 48MP and 2MP camera.

Poco M4 Pro

Poco M4 Pro is selling at ₹10,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powering the phone is MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor. It boasts of a 64MP primary camera paired with 8MP and 2MP camera sensors.

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo T1 5G is listed at ₹14,999. There is 10% off on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. On the rear, the phone has a triple camera system consisting of 50MP+2MP+2MP sensors.

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9 Pro 5G can be purchased at ₹14,999 in the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display. At the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera.