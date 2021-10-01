Thomson India launches new Path Series (9R PRO) smart TV range. The electronic appliances brand will make the new range available during the Flipkart Big Billion day sale.

The sale of the new Thomson range of smart TVs will begin on 3 October, but Flipkart Plus users will be able to make the purchase one day in advance.

Flipkart Big Billion days that starts on 3rd October with early access on 2nd October. Additionally, the brand will offer discounted rates on TVs with a starting price range of ₹6999. Customers will also be given an additional 10% discount upon using their ICICI and Axis bank cards.

Thomson’s PATH TVs will come in three sizes- 43 inches, 50 inches, and 55 inches. All three models come with ultra-high definition video with HDR10+.

The televisions also have a sound output of 40W and the processor is powered by Amlogic that offers a clocking speed of 1.4 GHz and supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2,5GHz/5GHz).

Thomson’s latest TVs will all be supported by ANDROID OS. It will also have an in-built Chromecast and support Airplay too. The TV remotes will have shortcuts for Google Assistant for voice search, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Sony Liv.

Thomson’s latest 9R Pro smart TV series will start at a price of ₹23,999 for the 43-inch model. The 50-inch model is priced at ₹31,999 and the 55-inch model is priced at ₹34,999. In order to provide competitive pricing, the TVs are completely ‘made in India'.

