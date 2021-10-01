Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Thomson new Android 4K smart TVs to go on sale at starting price of 23,999

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Thomson new Android 4K smart TVs to go on sale at starting price of 23,999

Premium
Thomson India will also offer discounted rates on TVs with a starting price range of 6999
1 min read . 01:00 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The sale of the new Thomson range of smart TVs will begin on 3 October

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Thomson India launches new Path Series (9R PRO) smart TV range. The electronic appliances brand will make the new range available during the Flipkart Big Billion day sale.

Thomson India launches new Path Series (9R PRO) smart TV range. The electronic appliances brand will make the new range available during the Flipkart Big Billion day sale.

The sale of the new Thomson range of smart TVs will begin on 3 October, but Flipkart Plus users will be able to make the purchase one day in advance.   

The sale of the new Thomson range of smart TVs will begin on 3 October, but Flipkart Plus users will be able to make the purchase one day in advance.   

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Flipkart Big Billion days that starts on 3rd October with early access on 2nd October. Additionally, the brand will offer discounted rates on TVs with a starting price range of 6999. Customers will also be given an additional 10% discount upon using their ICICI and Axis bank cards.

Thomson’s PATH TVs will come in three sizes- 43 inches, 50 inches, and 55 inches. All three models come with ultra-high definition video with HDR10+. 

The televisions also have a sound output of 40W and the processor is powered by Amlogic that offers a clocking speed of 1.4 GHz and supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2,5GHz/5GHz).

Thomson’s latest TVs will all be supported by ANDROID OS. It will also have an in-built Chromecast and support Airplay too. The TV remotes will have shortcuts for Google Assistant for voice search, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Sony Liv.

Thomson’s latest 9R Pro smart TV series will start at a price of 23,999 for the 43-inch model. The 50-inch model is priced at 31,999 and the 55-inch model is priced at 34,999. In order to provide competitive pricing, the TVs are completely ‘made in India'. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ launched in India. Check pr ...

Premium

NITI Aayog ties up with Amazon, Intel to boost innovation

Premium

Poco C31 launched in India at a price of ₹7,999. Check ...

Premium

Amazon’s new hit product is a video game, not a robot

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!