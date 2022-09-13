Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Offers on smartwatches, laptops & more

Flipkart offers Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 10th Gen - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home laptop at ₹52,990 onwards in the sale instead of ₹89,999. Buyers can get up to 41 per cent off on this laptop.
Flipkart has revealed offers on different electronics that will be available during the Big Billion Days sale. As per Flipkart’s official page, deals on smartwatches, laptops, wearables, and accessories are now known.
The page says that Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 10th Gen - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home laptop will be available at ₹52,990 onwards in the sale instead of ₹89,999. Buyers can get up to 41 per cent off on this laptop.
Here are some of the best electronic devices that are available with great deals on Flipkart sale:
Smartwatches
Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz Smartwatch
This smartwatch from Noise is available at a discounted price of ₹3,499 instead of ₹7,999 after an off of 56 per cent. Customers can avail an additional discount of up to five per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. The watch comes with Bluetooth calling facility, in-built microphone and features a 1.78-inch AMOLED Always On Display.
Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro
This smartwatch comes at a discounted price of ₹2,499 instead of ₹7,999 after an off up to 68 per cent. Customers can avail an additional discount of up to five per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. It comes with bluetooth calling facility, 120 sports modes, IP67 water resistance technology and features a 1.69HD display with 2.5D curved glass.
These TWS earbuds from OnePlus are available on Flipkart at a price of ₹2,299 instead of ₹2,699 after an off up to 14 per cent. It offers up to 80 minutes of battery life with fast charging in 10 minutes and features 13.4mm drivers for smooth sound.
OPPO Enco Buds
These earbuds from Oppo are offered at ₹1,499 instead of ₹3,999 after a discount of 62 per cent. It comes with- support from Dolby Atmos and offer intelligent call noise cancellation.
This laptop is offered on Flipkart at a price of ₹52,990 instead of ₹89,999. It can be availed at a discounted price of up to 41 per cent. Customers can avail an additional discount of up to five per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. It features a 15.6 -inches Full Acer ComfyView LED Backlit TFT display with 45% NTSC colour gamut.
HP Pavilion Gaming Ryzen 7 Octa Core 4800H
This laptop is available at a price of ₹76,990 instead of ₹93,565 after a discount of 17 per cent on Flipkart. Customers can avail an additional discount of up to five per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. It features a 15.6-inch IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate.
This laptop is available at a price of ₹76,990 instead of ₹93,565 after a discount of 17 per cent on Flipkart. Customers can avail an additional discount of up to five per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. It features a 15.6-inch IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate.