Flipkart Big Billion Sale: Get fully automatic washing machine with over 47% off

Flipkart Sale: Looking for a fully automatic washing machine for your home? Check out the best deals on top-load washing machines from the sale on Flipkart and save up to 47% on your purchase.

If you are looking for a fully automatic washing machine for your home, this is the right time.Flipkart Big Billion Sale 2023 is offering amazing discounts on fully automatic washing machines on sale from various brands and models. You can find the perfect washing machine for your needs and budget from the Flipkart big sale and enjoy hassle-free laundry at home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A fully automatic washing machine is a smart appliance that does all the work for you. It has a single tub that performs both washing and drying functions. It also has various features and programs that let you customize the wash cycle according to the type and quantity of clothes. You can simply load the clothes, add detergent, select the desired mode, and press start. The washing machine will automatically fill water, wash, rinse, spin, and drain the clothes without any manual intervention.

A top-load washing machine is a type of fully automatic washing machine that has a lid on the top that opens upwards. You can easily load and unload the clothes from the top without bending down. A top-load washing machine also has a larger capacity than a front-load washing machine and is suitable for large families. It also consumes less water and electricity than a front-load washing machine and is more affordable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flipkart's big billion sale in 2023 is the best time to buy a fully automatic top-load washing machine for your home. You can get up to 47% off on the original price of the washing machines and save thousands of rupees on your purchase. You can also avail of additional benefits like no-cost EMI, exchange offers, free installation, extended warranty, and more from Flipkart.

In this blog post, we will review 10 of the best fully automatictop-load washing machines that are available on sale on Flipkart. We will look at their features, specifications, pros, cons, and prices to help you make an informed decision. So, without further ado, let's get started.

1. Godrej 7 kg 5 Star with i-Wash technology Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load This is a smart and efficient washing machine that comes with i-Wash technology. This technology automatically selects the best wash program based on the fabric type, weight, and dirt level of the clothes. It also has a digital display that shows the remaining time and status of the wash cycle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This is a smart and efficient washing machine that comes with i-Wash technology. This technology automatically selects the best wash program based on the fabric type, weight, and dirt level of the clothes. It also has a digital display that shows the remaining time and status of the wash cycle.

The price of this washing machine on Flipkart big sale is up to Rs. 13,490, which is 32% less than its original price of Rs. 19,890.

Specifications of Godrej 7 kg 5 Star with i-Wash technology Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load: - Capacity: 7 kg - Capacity: 7 kg

- Wash programmes: 9

- Maximum spin speed: 700 rpm

- Warranty: 2 years on product and 10 years on motor

Pros Cons Sleek and stylish design that enhances the look of your home It does not have a hot water wash option It has an auto restart feature that restarts the wash cycle automatically after a power cut It does not have a delay start feature that allows you to schedule the wash cycle for later

Also read: 2. LG 8 kg 5 Star with Smart Inverter Technology, TurboDrum and Smart Diagnosis Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine This is a powerful and durable washing machine that comes with smart inverter technology. This technology optimizes energy consumption by adjusting the power according to the load size. It also reduces noise and vibration and enhances the performance of the motor. This is a powerful and durable washing machine that comes with smart inverter technology. This technology optimizes energy consumption by adjusting the power according to the load size. It also reduces noise and vibration and enhances the performance of the motor.

Specifications of LG 8 kg 5 Star with Smart Inverter Technology, TurboDrum and Smart Diagnosis Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine: - Capacity: 8 kg - Capacity: 8 kg

- Energy rating: 5 star

- Maximum spin speed: 780 rpm

- Tub material: Stainless steel

Pros Cons It has a TurboDrum feature that rotates the drum and pulsator in opposite directions to create a strong water stream that removes tough stains and dirt. It does not have a heater option that can sanitize the clothes and remove bacteria and allergens. It has a Jet Spray+ feature that sprays water from the top to rinse the clothes thoroughly and save water and time. It does not have a steam wash option that can remove wrinkles and odours from the clothes.

Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Sale 2023: Looking for washing machines? Get up to 56% off 3. ONIDA 6.2 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine This is a budget-friendly and user-friendly washing machine that comes with a simple and elegant design. It has a fuzzy logic feature that automatically detects the load size and selects the optimal wash program and water level. It also has a LED display that shows the remaining time and status of the wash cycle. This is a budget-friendly and user-friendly washing machine that comes with a simple and elegant design. It has a fuzzy logic feature that automatically detects the load size and selects the optimal wash program and water level. It also has a LED display that shows the remaining time and status of the wash cycle.

The price of this washing machine on Flipkart's big sale 2023 is ₹10,490, which is 47% less than its original price of Rs. 19,990.

Specifications of ONIDA 6.2 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine: - Capacity: 6.2 kg {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} - Capacity: 6.2 kg

- Energy rating: 4 star

- Wash programmes: 10

- Tub material: Stainless steel

- Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on motor

Pros Cons It has a magic filter that collects lint and fluff from the clothes and prevents clogging of the drain pipe. It does not have a hot water wash option that can sanitize the clothes and remove bacteria and allergens. It has an air drying feature that removes excess moisture from the clothes and reduces drying time. It does not have a delay start feature that allows you to schedule the wash cycle for later

4. Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine This is a smart and innovative washing machine that comes with magic clean technology. This technology uses a lint filter that cleans itself automatically after every wash cycle and prevents lint accumulation on the clothes and tub. It also has a hard water wash feature that adapts the wash cycle to suit hard water conditions and improves the cleaning performance. This is a smart and innovative washing machine that comes with magic clean technology. This technology uses a lint filter that cleans itself automatically after every wash cycle and prevents lint accumulation on the clothes and tub. It also has a hard water wash feature that adapts the wash cycle to suit hard water conditions and improves the cleaning performance.

The price of this washing machine on Flipkart's big sale is Rs. 14,790, which is 35% less than its original price of Rs. 19,350.

- Capacity: 7 kg

- Energy rating: 5 star

- Maximum spin speed: 740 rpm

- Tub material: Stainless steel

Pros Cons It has a spa wash system that creates less tangling and less damage to the clothes by using specially designed drum and pulsator combinations. It does not have a heater option that can sanitize the clothes and remove bacteria and allergens. It has a power scrub technology that creates agitations in three directions to remove tough stains and dirt from the clothes. It does not have a steam wash option that can remove wrinkles and odours from the clothes.

5. SAMSUNG 7 kg Diamond drum Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine This is a stylish and reliable washing machine that comes with diamond drum technology. This technology uses a drum with small water exit holes and diamond-shaped ridges that prevent damage to the clothes by creating a gentle water cushion. It also has a wobble technology that creates multi-directional water currents that prevent tangling and enhance the washing quality. This is a stylish and reliable washing machine that comes with diamond drum technology. This technology uses a drum with small water exit holes and diamond-shaped ridges that prevent damage to the clothes by creating a gentle water cushion. It also has a wobble technology that creates multi-directional water currents that prevent tangling and enhance the washing quality.

The price of this washing machine on Flipkart's big sale 2023 is Rs. 15,240, which is 36% less than its original price of Rs. 19,800.

- Energy rating: 4 star

- Wash programmes: 6

- Tub material: Stainless steel

- Warranty: 2 years on product and 4 years on motor

Pros Cons It has an eco tub clean feature that automatically cleans the tub without using any chemicals and notifies you when it needs cleaning. It does not have a hot water wash option that can sanitize the clothes and remove bacteria and allergens. It has an air turbo drying system that rotates the drum rapidly to extract more water from the clothes and reduce drying time. It does not have a delay start feature that allows you to schedule the wash cycle for later

Also read: Flipkart Sale 2023: Up to 58% off on washing machine, TV, refrigerator, AC 6. IFB 7 kg 5 Star Aqua Conserve Hard Water Wash, Smart Sense 4 years Comprehensive Warranty Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine This is a premium and efficient washing machine that comes with aqua conserve technology. This technology reuses the last rinse water for the next wash cycle and saves water and detergent. It also has a hard water wash feature that softens the hard water and improves the washing performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This is a premium and efficient washing machine that comes with aqua conserve technology. This technology reuses the last rinse water for the next wash cycle and saves water and detergent. It also has a hard water wash feature that softens the hard water and improves the washing performance.

The price of this washing machine on sale on Flipkart 2023 is Rs. 16,790, which is 37% less than its original price of Rs. 21,490.

Specifications of IFB 7 kg 5 Star Aqua Conserve Hard Water Wash, Smart Sense 4 years Comprehensive Warranty Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine: - Capacity: 7 kg - Capacity: 7 kg

- Wash programmes: 8

- Maximum spin speed: 720 rpm

- Warranty: 4 years on product and motor

Pros Cons It has a smart sense feature that automatically senses the load size and adjusts the water level, wash time, and detergent quantity accordingly. It does not have a heater option that can sanitize the clothes and remove bacteria and allergens. It has a triadic pulsator feature that combines soft scrub pads, swirl jets, and mechanical centre punch action to remove tough stains and dirt from the clothes. It does not have a steam wash option that can remove wrinkles and odours from the clothes.

7. Haier 7 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load This is a stylish and innovative washing machine that comes with Oceanus wave drum technology. This technology uses a cube-shaped drum that creates strong water currents that penetrate deep into the fabric and remove dirt and stains. It also has a near-zero pressure feature that enables the washing machine to work efficiently even with low water pressure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This is a stylish and innovative washing machine that comes with Oceanus wave drum technology. This technology uses a cube-shaped drum that creates strong water currents that penetrate deep into the fabric and remove dirt and stains. It also has a near-zero pressure feature that enables the washing machine to work efficiently even with low water pressure.

The price of this washing machine on Flipkart's big sale is Rs. 13,990, which is 40% less than its original price of Rs. 26,000.

Specifications of Haier 7 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load: - Capacity: 7 kg - Capacity: 7 kg

- Wash programmes: 8

- Maximum spin speed: 800 rpm

- Warranty: 2 years on product and 10 years on motor

Pros Cons It has an antibacterial technology that eliminates up to 99.8% of bacteria and germs from the clothes and tub. It does not have a hot water wash option that can sanitize the clothes and remove bacteria and allergens. It has a double magic filter that collects lint and fluff from the clothes and prevents clogging of the drain pipe. It does not have a delay start feature that allows you to schedule the wash cycle for later

8. Panasonic 7 kg 12 Wash Programs Active Foam Wash Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine This is a powerful and versatile washing machine that comes with active foam wash technology. This technology generates fine foam that penetrates deep into the fabric and removes dirt and stains effectively. It also has a stain master+ feature that allows you to choose from various stain removal modes according to the type of stain. This is a powerful and versatile washing machine that comes with active foam wash technology. This technology generates fine foam that penetrates deep into the fabric and removes dirt and stains effectively. It also has a stain master+ feature that allows you to choose from various stain removal modes according to the type of stain.

The price of this washing machine on Flipkart's big sale 2023 is Rs. 14,990, which is 28% less than its original price of Rs. 25,000.

- Energy rating: NA

- Wash programmes: 12

- Tub material: Stainless steel

- Warranty: NA

Pros Cons It has an aqua spin rinse feature that uses powerful water jets to rinse the clothes thoroughly and save water. It does not have an energy rating that indicates its power efficiency. It has an eco aqua beat feature that reduces water consumption by up to 28% by reusing shower water for rinsing. It does not have a warranty that covers any defects or damages to the product or motor.

9. Voltas Beko by A Tata Product 8 kg Eco Wash and Fountain Wash Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine This is a modern and eco-friendly washing machine that comes with eco-wash and fountain-wash technologies. Eco-wash technology reduces water consumption by up to 50% by reusing the last rinse water for the next wash cycle. Fountain wash technology creates powerful water jets that spray water from the top and sides of the drum and improve the washing quality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This is a modern and eco-friendly washing machine that comes with eco-wash and fountain-wash technologies. Eco-wash technology reduces water consumption by up to 50% by reusing the last rinse water for the next wash cycle. Fountain wash technology creates powerful water jets that spray water from the top and sides of the drum and improve the washing quality.

The price of this washing machine on Flipkart's big sale is Rs. 16,990, which is 32% less than its original price of Rs. 37,990.

Specifications of Voltas Beko by A Tata Product 8 kg Eco Wash and Fountain Wash Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine: - Capacity: 8 kg - Capacity: 8 kg

- Wash programmes: 8

- Maximum spin speed: 700 rpm

- Warranty: 2 years on product and 10 years on motor

Pros Cons It has a pro smart inverter motor that optimizes energy consumption by adjusting the power according to the load size. It also reduces noise and vibration and enhances the performance of the motor. It does not have an energy rating that indicates its power efficiency. It has a gentle wave drum feature that creates a gentle water cushion that prevents damage to the clothes by creating a smooth surface on the drum. It does not have a hot water wash option that can sanitize the clothes and remove bacteria and allergens.

10. Acer 6.5 kg Quad Wash Series with AiSense, 5 Star Rating, AutoBalance, Hex-Fin Jet Pulsator, SwirlWash Tub, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine This is a futuristic and intelligent washing machine that comes with AiSense technology. This technology uses artificial intelligence to automatically sense the load size, fabric type, dirt level, and water quality and select the optimal wash programme and water level accordingly. It also has a quad wash feature that creates four water streams that wash the clothes from all directions and remove dirt and stains effectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This is a futuristic and intelligent washing machine that comes with AiSense technology. This technology uses artificial intelligence to automatically sense the load size, fabric type, dirt level, and water quality and select the optimal wash programme and water level accordingly. It also has a quad wash feature that creates four water streams that wash the clothes from all directions and remove dirt and stains effectively.

The price of this washing machine on sale on Flipkart 2023 is Rs. 10,999, which is 40% less than its original price of Rs. 26,999.

Specifications of Acer 6.5 kg Quad Wash Series with AiSense, 5 Star Rating, AutoBalance, Hex-Fin Jet Pulsator, SwirlWash Tub, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine: - Capacity: 6.5 kg - Capacity: 6.5 kg

- Wash programmes: 10

- Maximum spin speed: 720 rpm

- Warranty: NA

Pros Cons It has a hex-fin jet pulsator feature that creates powerful water jets that penetrate deep into the fabric and remove dirt and stains. It does not have a warranty that covers any defects or damages to the product or motor. It has a swirl wash tub feature that creates a swirling motion of water that prevents tangling and damage to the clothes. It does not have a hot water wash option that can sanitize the clothes and remove bacteria and allergens.

Best overall product The Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is the recommended product on the list. It comes with the ‘Whirlpool’ brand and has unique features to match the brand. It has a spa wash system that creates less tangling and less damage to the clothes by using specially designed drum and pulsator combinations. It has a smart detergent recommendation feature that suggests the optimal amount of detergent based on the load size and dirt level of the clothes. It has a power scrub technology that creates agitations in three directions to remove tough stains and dirt from the clothes. It has an express wash feature that reduces the wash time by up to 30% for lightly soiled clothes. Buy it today on sale on Flipkart. The Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is the recommended product on the list. It comes with the ‘Whirlpool’ brand and has unique features to match the brand. It has a spa wash system that creates less tangling and less damage to the clothes by using specially designed drum and pulsator combinations. It has a smart detergent recommendation feature that suggests the optimal amount of detergent based on the load size and dirt level of the clothes. It has a power scrub technology that creates agitations in three directions to remove tough stains and dirt from the clothes. It has an express wash feature that reduces the wash time by up to 30% for lightly soiled clothes. Buy it today on sale on Flipkart.

Best value for money The Godrej 7 kg 5 Star with i-Wash technology Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load is the best value for money product in the list. It. It is available at an eye-popping price during the sale on Flipkart and has exciting features to match the best brands. It has a sleek and stylish design that enhances the look of your home. It has a child lock feature that prevents accidental changes in the settings. It has a memory backup function that resumes the wash cycle from where it stopped in case of a power failure. It has an auto restart feature that restarts the wash cycle automatically after a power cut. The Godrej 7 kg 5 Star with i-Wash technology Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load is the best value for money product in the list. It. It is available at an eye-popping price during the sale on Flipkart and has exciting features to match the best brands. It has a sleek and stylish design that enhances the look of your home. It has a child lock feature that prevents accidental changes in the settings. It has a memory backup function that resumes the wash cycle from where it stopped in case of a power failure. It has an auto restart feature that restarts the wash cycle automatically after a power cut.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

