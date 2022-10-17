Flipkart Big Diwali deals are back! Details on offers and discounts

Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale ended on Sunday, but there is no need to worry. The e-commerce giant has announced the extension of its ‘Diwali Sale’. The e-tailer has gone live with the announcement of extension of its festive sale commencing from October 19th till October 23.
Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale ended on Sunday, but there is no need to worry. The e-commerce giant has announced the extension of its ‘Diwali Sale’. The e-tailer has gone live with the announcement of extension of its festive sale commencing from October 19th till October 23.
Moreover, there will be a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions. Interestingly, the e-tailer has partnered with Paytm to offer a 10% instant cashback using Paytm Wallet and UPI transactions. Moreover, there is a 75% discount on electronic appliances during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.
Moreover, there will be a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions. Interestingly, the e-tailer has partnered with Paytm to offer a 10% instant cashback using Paytm Wallet and UPI transactions. Moreover, there is a 75% discount on electronic appliances during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.
Interestingly, Flipkart has announced special discount offers on Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, which will go live on sale tomorrow at 12PM at a starting price of ₹49,999. Customers can avail a discount of up to ₹15,000 on using SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions.
Interestingly, Flipkart has announced special discount offers on Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, which will go live on sale tomorrow at 12PM at a starting price of ₹49,999. Customers can avail a discount of up to ₹15,000 on using SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions.
The price of Google Pixel 7 in India has been set at ₹59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM variant. It is available in Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass colour options.
The price of Google Pixel 7 in India has been set at ₹59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM variant. It is available in Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass colour options.
Whereas, the Google Pixel 7 Pro comes at a price of ₹84,999 for the sole 12GB RAM with 128GB ROM variant. It is available in Hazel, Snow and Obsidian colour options. Both the devices will be sold on the Flipkart sale from tomorrow.
Whereas, the Google Pixel 7 Pro comes at a price of ₹84,999 for the sole 12GB RAM with 128GB ROM variant. It is available in Hazel, Snow and Obsidian colour options. Both the devices will be sold on the Flipkart sale from tomorrow.
Google Pixel 7: Specifications
Google Pixel 7: Specifications
The dual SIM (Nano+ e-SIM) Google Pixel 7 runs on Android 13 out of the box and sports a 6.32-inch full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 processor, paired with 8GB RAM.
The dual SIM (Nano+ e-SIM) Google Pixel 7 runs on Android 13 out of the box and sports a 6.32-inch full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 processor, paired with 8GB RAM.
For optics, the Google Pixel 7 comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the latest flagship smartphone from Google features a 10.8MP front facing camera. The American company announced support for a new ‘Cinematic Blur’ feature which provides a dramatic blur effect when recording videos on the Pixel 7.