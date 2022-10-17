Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Flipkart Big Diwali deals are back! Details on offers and discounts

Flipkart Big Diwali deals are back! Details on offers and discounts

3 min read . 04:06 PM ISTGovind Choudhary
The e-tailer has gone live with the announcement of extension of its festive sale commencing from October 19th till October 23.

  • Interestingly, Flipkart has announced special discount offers on Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, which will go live on sale tomorrow at 12PM at a starting price of 49,999. Customers can avail a discount of up to 15,000 on using SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions.

Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale ended on Sunday, but there is no need to worry. The e-commerce giant has announced the extension of its ‘Diwali Sale’. The e-tailer has gone live with the announcement of extension of its festive sale commencing from October 19th till October 23. 

Moreover, there will be a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions. Interestingly, the e-tailer has partnered with Paytm to offer a 10% instant cashback using Paytm Wallet and UPI transactions. Moreover, there is a 75% discount on electronic appliances during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

Interestingly, Flipkart has announced special discount offers on Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, which will go live on sale tomorrow at 12PM at a starting price of 49,999. Customers can avail a discount of up to 15,000 on using SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions.

The price of Google Pixel 7 in India has been set at 59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM variant. It is available in Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass colour options.

Whereas, the Google Pixel 7 Pro comes at a price of 84,999 for the sole 12GB RAM with 128GB ROM variant. It is available in Hazel, Snow and Obsidian colour options. Both the devices will be sold on the Flipkart sale from tomorrow.

Google Pixel 7: Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+ e-SIM) Google Pixel 7 runs on Android 13 out of the box and sports a 6.32-inch full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 processor, paired with 8GB RAM.

For optics, the Google Pixel 7 comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the latest flagship smartphone from Google features a 10.8MP front facing camera. The American company announced support for a new ‘Cinematic Blur’ feature which provides a dramatic blur effect when recording videos on the Pixel 7.

The Google Pixel 7 comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. For connectivity options, the device comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GOS, NFC and USB type-C port.

The Pixel 7 comes with fast wired charging along with wireless charging support and the device is claimed to offer up to 72 hours of battery life with Google’s Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Specifications

The Google Pixel 7 Pro runs on Android 13 and it is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset found on the Vanilla Pixel 7 model, paired with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Pixel 7 Pro features a 50MP primary sensor, and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. It also comes with a 48MP telephoto lens with support for 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom. It is equipped with a 10.8MP selfie camera. According to Google, the Pixel 7 Pro would feature a new Macro Focus feature which allows users to take close-up photos of objects.

The all new Pixel 7 Pro- features up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. For connectivity options, it comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

The Pixel 7 Pro also offers fast wired charging along with wireless charging support. The company says that the handset can offer up to 72 hours of battery life with the Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled, which only allows specific apps and important services to run on the phone to conserve battery life.

