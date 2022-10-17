Flipkart Big Diwali deals are back! Details on offers and discounts

For optics, the Pixel 7 Pro features a 50MP primary sensor, and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. It also comes with a 48MP telephoto lens with support for 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom. It is equipped with a 10.8MP selfie camera. According to Google, the Pixel 7 Pro would feature a new Macro Focus feature which allows users to take close-up photos of objects.