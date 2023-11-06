Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023: Get iPhone 14 under ₹40,000; here's how the deal works
During this festive season, Flipkart has reduced the cost of the Apple iPhone 14 by 17 percent, allowing you to purchase it for just Rs. 57,999. There are also additional exchange and bank promotions available.
Diwali is here, and it is a good time to buy an iPhone. This festive season, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on iPhone 14. There are extra deals from banks and exchange offers too, which will cost you an iPhone 14 eventually less than ₹40,000. The most significant benefit is that you will not need to cover the complete retail cost, all thanks to the substantial discounts available during this festive season. Here is how the deal works: