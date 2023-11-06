Diwali is here, and it is a good time to buy an iPhone. This festive season, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on iPhone 14. There are extra deals from banks and exchange offers too, which will cost you an iPhone 14 eventually less than ₹40,000. The most significant benefit is that you will not need to cover the complete retail cost, all thanks to the substantial discounts available during this festive season. Here is how the deal works:

iPhone 14 price cut

During this festive season, Flipkart has reduced the cost of the Apple iPhone 14. You can now purchase this high-end smartphone for just Rs. 57,999, compared to its original listing price of Rs. 69,900. This represents an exciting discount of 17 percent.

Do not miss out on this opportunity if you aspire to become a part of the Apple user community. Furthermore, this offer is accompanied by additional exchange and bank promotions. Please see the details of these offers below.

To enjoy substantial savings on your purchase, taking advantage of your bank cards is a smart choice. If you happen to own an SBI credit card, you are in luck. Flipkart is extending a 10 percent discount on SBI Credit Card transactions, with a maximum discount of Rs. 1,000, for orders totaling Rs. 5,000 and above.

Additionally, if you have a well-maintained old smartphone that you can trade in, you may be eligible for an exchange offer of up to Rs. 42,000. This exchange offer will significantly lower the cost of the iPhone 14 and bring it less than ₹40,000.

Prior to considering the exchange offer, it is essential to verify its availability in your region. You can do this by entering your area's PIN code. It is crucial to remember that the exchange offer's eligibility hinges on the condition of the old smartphone you intend to trade in and the assessment criteria employed by the e-commerce platform. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to thoroughly review all the particulars before making use of these offers.

